It’s impossible to know everything, but it’s definitely possible to make your day more exciting by learning something new. And the Instagram page ‘Unbelievable Facts’ is one of the best places to do just that.

Every day, they share fascinating trivia, building a collection that now includes over 10,000 unique facts. While it was tough to pick from so many, we’ve rounded up some of their most interesting posts below. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites!

More info: Website | Facebook | YouTube

#1

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#2

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like to think that in his background, a principal once said, "So you think you can do my job better?"

#3

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

sean_11 avatar
ToasterBoy
ToasterBoy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Baller move on the farmer's part. Sucks that the guy had to buy back his own family farm in the first place, tho.

Here’s another fun fact: every time you learn something, your brain is never the same again. It physically changes whenever you gain new information, skills, or experiences. It’s kind of overwhelming to think about, but it’s true.

The brain does this by forming new connections between neurons and strengthening or weakening existing pathways—a process otherwise known as neuroplasticity.
#4

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#5

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts , Warner Bros. Pictures Report

#6

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

Your brain’s neurons communicate through dendrites, which receive signals from other neurons. These signals then travel along the axon, connecting one neuron to another. The process happens incredibly fast—often in fractions of a second—and most of the time, your brain manages it without you even being aware.

As you grow older, your brain continues to adapt. The more you challenge yourself and learn, the more your brain evolves and stays “plastic,” or flexible.
#7

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#8

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#9

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

bishamoten avatar
Bisha Moten
Bisha Moten
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this exists any longer, as the server it was hosted on closed due to lack of payment.

The neuron theory of the brain was proposed in the late 19th century by biologist Ramón y Cajal, who argued that the brain is made up of distinct, interconnected cells, much like those in the rest of the body. His groundbreaking research later earned him a Nobel Prize.

However, he made one major mistake in his claim: “In adult centers the nerve paths are something fixed, ended, immutable. Everything may die, nothing may be regenerated.”

#10

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#11

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#12

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

While Cajal was partly right in stating that neurons don’t regenerate once damaged (as seen in brain injuries or spinal cord damage), his assumption that the brain becomes unchangeable in adulthood was wrong.

“This has led to the myth that the brain reaches some point in early adulthood after which it never changes, except to go downhill as we age!” writes Ross Cunnington, Professor at the School of Psychology and Queensland Brain Institute at the University of Queensland, Australia. “The brain is never ‘fixed, ended, and immutable,’ but continues to change with learning throughout all of life.”

#13

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#14

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#15

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts , -madelena / reddit Report

It’s worth noting that in most parts of the brain, the neurons you’re born with are the ones you’ll have for life. Neuroplasticity is mostly concerned with forming pathways and connections between existing neurons.

However, your brain does produce new neurons through a process called neurogenesis, but only in a very small—yet important—area known as the hippocampus, which plays a key role in memory and learning. While this research is relatively recent, much remains to be discovered about the function of these new neurons, according to Cunnington.
#16

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#17

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#18

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

A great way to see neuroplasticity in action is through the brain’s ability to heal after damage.

Certain parts of the brain control movement and our sense of touch, so if someone damages the motor area of their brain—such as from a stroke—they will struggle with movements related to the affected area, explains Cunnington.

“Damaged neurons do not heal or regenerate and new neurons never grow in this part of the brain, but nonetheless people can regain control of their movements,” he says. “With rehabilitation and repeated training of the weak movements, undamaged areas of the brain can remap their connections to take over function from the damaged areas.”
#19

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#20

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#21

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

Interestingly, it’s possible to improve neuroplasticity by regularly challenging yourself mentally. This is especially important during childhood and adolescence, but studies suggest that maintaining high cognitive activity in midlife can lead to better brain performance later on.

Brain stimulation can take on many forms—picking up a new language, learning to play an instrument, traveling to new places, or even just taking a different route home from work.

#22

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts , ranger_thegshepherd Report

ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish they wouldn't put stuff like this on here... next thing you know, someone will start trying to selectively breed for"puppy-sized" German shepherds 😒

#23

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#24

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

If you’re feeling motivated to boost your brainpower, remember not to overdo it. Rest is just as important, and research shows that sleep plays a key role in the growth of dendrites, which help neurons communicate, as we mentioned earlier. So, take it one day at a time—learn and explore at your own pace. Stay curious!

#25

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#26

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#27

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#28

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#29

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts , Borja Fernandez / flickr Report

#30

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad he needed to find funding for an essential medical procedure.

#31

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#32

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#33

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

jamespeek avatar
James Peek
James Peek
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My knees will thank you as I wear them everyday for everything.

#34

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#35

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#36

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#37

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do I keep reading cool stories about this man. Some sort of pattern of behavior. Hmmm.

#38

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#39

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#40

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts , United Autosport / flickr Report

#41

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

jamespeek avatar
James Peek
James Peek
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg he looks great. Love the things we're learning to do.

#42

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#43

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#44

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#45

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#46

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure about this, but I think it has to do with stress levels if pregnant mothers, producing more of certain types of hormones that lead to more male -babies.

#47

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

elou8888 avatar
Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course, as each child reduces their lifespan by 95 weeks. (Plz correct if I'm wrong, I'm refering to the previous image but BP is so laggy that its not loading)

#48

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#49

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#50

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#51

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#52

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#53

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#54

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#55

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#56

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#57

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

supasaab2007 avatar
James C. (Route 66 enjoyer)
James C. (Route 66 enjoyer)
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet instead of allocating more money to FEMA and disaster management for Americans at home, the US government sends tens of billions of dollars to fuel wars overseas, including for bombs and tanks used to blow up kids in Northern Gaza right now

#58

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#59

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#60

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#61

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

jamespeek avatar
James Peek
James Peek
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this. Been doing it since I was a paperboy in the 70's.

#62

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#63

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#64

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#65

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#66

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#67

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#68

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts , Mike Mozart / flickr Report

#69

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#70

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#71

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#72

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#73

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#74

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#75

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#76

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#77

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#78

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

#79

Unbelievable-Fascinating-Facts

unbfacts Report

