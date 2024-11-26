ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you’re an internet veteran and you’re used to seeing all kinds of things while surfing the web, some images are so bizarre and amusing that they make you do a double-take. And they make you worry about the future of humankind even more than you already do. One online community that encapsulates this feeling well is the popular r/trashy subreddit.

There, you’ll find all sorts of examples of people behaving in awful but comedic ways. In some cases, folks end up behaving so trashy that someone has to put up signs for things (not) to do that should be common sense. We’ve collected some of the most peculiar pics to share with you, from signs meant to remind people to avoid nasty behavior to ones designed by questionable people themselves. Scroll down to check them out.

#1

This Is At My Local Park That Has 5 Baseball Fields. The Parents Need To Control Themselves

This Is At My Local Park That Has 5 Baseball Fields. The Parents Need To Control Themselves

#2

The Fact That This Sign Is Necessary

The Fact That This Sign Is Necessary

#3

The Fact They Even Needed To Put This Sign Up

The Fact They Even Needed To Put This Sign Up

misfittrixx avatar
misfittrixx
misfittrixx
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly I was on of those people when I was a punk teenager,wed play ghost in the grave yard in the cemetery,made it more fun and scary,I'd like to go back in time and smack my younger self

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
The main goal of a sign—any sign!—is to successfully transmit information to its intended audience. The content itself can be incredibly varied. It might be an official warning about wild bears in the area. It might be information about today’s lunch. It might be a company’s rebranded logo trying to attract new customers. Or it might be a general plea to behave like a civilized, polite, kind human being inside the shop.

No matter the content, though, what you want and need are clarity and brevity.

#4

Anti Maskers In Mendocino, Ca. "Land Of The Free Signs On The Other Windows And A Menu Of Cheeseburger, Fries, Coke. 'Merica!

Anti Maskers In Mendocino, Ca. "Land Of The Free Signs On The Other Windows And A Menu Of Cheeseburger, Fries, Coke. 'Merica!

#5

People Throwing Objects At A Dog And Scaring Him

People Throwing Objects At A Dog And Scaring Him

#6

It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made

It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made

Broadly speaking, you want to include enough information in your sign so that your audience understands your intent, but you don’t want to overwhelm them.

So, again, clarity and brevity are key. Ideally, you’ll cut out all unnecessary info and leave what’s irreplaceable because you only have a moment or two to get your audience’s attention. It’s harder than it looks.
#7

This Yard Sale Sign

This Yard Sale Sign

#8

For When The Problem Is So Bad That You Have To Post A Sign About It

For When The Problem Is So Bad That You Have To Post A Sign About It

fortnitesuxsxd avatar
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forgot about chewing tobacco for a moment and pictured dentures getting left there.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

Stopped At A Gas Station And Saw This Sign On The Entrance Door

Stopped At A Gas Station And Saw This Sign On The Entrance Door

miso avatar
Mi So
Mi So
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The shame….ive had to tell my mom about this too many times. Bras are not pockets. She doesn’t believe me that places have posted signs like this.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
How much context do you want to include? How long of an explanation is too long? If you want your customers to act a certain way (e.g. to use utensils instead of their hands for the potato salad), you want your signs to be short, snappy, and direct while avoiding walls of text.

That being said, if your signs raise more questions than they answer due to their brevity, the situation might also backfire.
#10

I’ve Never In My Life Seen A Sign That Has To Instruct People To Not Hit On The Employees. Yikes

I’ve Never In My Life Seen A Sign That Has To Instruct People To Not Hit On The Employees. Yikes

#11

Sign On The Door Of The Brand New Dollar Store In My Neighborhood

Sign On The Door Of The Brand New Dollar Store In My Neighborhood

#12

Toilet Sign From A FB Group

Toilet Sign From A FB Group

gcruz29 avatar
Gdawg
Gdawg
Community Member
36 minutes ago

If you get a bunch of customers asking the staff for further explanation for the signs you’ve put up, it is a waste of everyone’s time. Sure, it might be fun to explain the context in person the first few times, but after the hundredth case, your staff will be annoyed and exhausted.

No sign or rule will cover every possible outcome, but you can at least use them to answer the most common questions or complaints.
#13

Could’ve At Least Made A New Sign

Could’ve At Least Made A New Sign

#14

You Know This Sign Was Only Put Up After Someone Grabbed A Fistful Of Potato Salad. Seen In Waldwick, Nj

You Know This Sign Was Only Put Up After Someone Grabbed A Fistful Of Potato Salad. Seen In Waldwick, Nj

#15

Imagine Having To Make This Sign

Imagine Having To Make This Sign

The r/trashy subreddit has been one of the most well-known pillar communities of Reddit for more than a decade now. Even if you don’t browse Reddit, you’ve probably come across some of the viral content its members have featured in your own social media feeds at some point in time.

The sub was first created in the middle of the summer of 2012 (which feels almost like a century ago). Now, more than twelve years later, the online group boasts a massive following. Currently, nearly 3 million people from around the globe follow it for the freshest demotivating and cringy content.
#16

If We’re Doing Small Town Bar Bathroom Signs, Here’s One I Saw Recently

If We’re Doing Small Town Bar Bathroom Signs, Here’s One I Saw Recently

norbertkahlig avatar
Space Invader
Space Invader
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I pity the poor soul who had to write that yet still was so nice they had felt compelled to add that smiley face.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

A Sign In Our Local Bars Bathroom

A Sign In Our Local Bars Bathroom

#18

This Sign

This Sign

If you plan on being an active participant on r/trashy, then you should put in a bit of time to get acquainted with the type of content all the other members share. Luckily, the friendly moderators who keep the entire place running smoothly have a handy list of rules in the sidebar that should help you get started.
#19

They Definitely Made This Sign With This Sub In Mind #seeninthelaundromat

They Definitely Made This Sign With This Sub In Mind #seeninthelaundromat

#20

Found This In My Apartment's Stairwell. Give Them Their Granny Back!

Found This In My Apartment's Stairwell. Give Them Their Granny Back!

#21

This Guy On The Next Street Over From Me Who Puts Up Signs Trashing His Next Door Neighbor. It’s Been Going On For Years Now And The Signs Change Every Few Months

This Guy On The Next Street Over From Me Who Puts Up Signs Trashing His Next Door Neighbor. It’s Been Going On For Years Now And The Signs Change Every Few Months

brittdorasmith avatar
Heir of Durin
Heir of Durin
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang. What happened to make this neighbor so mad they’re making signs every month for years!?!?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

The rules are there for a reason. When you run an online community of any size, you want to have a high bar for quality if you plan on attracting more followers. For one, any content you share on r/trashy shouldn’t have any sensitive, private information in it. For example, you should not post photos with people’s or business’s names. Vehicle license plates are also off the table.

#22

Sign In My Bathroom At Work. I Work In Construction, Sad That This Sign Is Necessary

Sign In My Bathroom At Work. I Work In Construction, Sad That This Sign Is Necessary

elladinedesisles avatar
Elladine DesIsles
Elladine DesIsles
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had no idea robots could do that! There may be some limits to how lifelike we should be making them, especially where simulated biological functions are concerned.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Was Told To Post This Instead. Blows My Mind How People Clearly Just Disrespect These Signs

Was Told To Post This Instead. Blows My Mind How People Clearly Just Disrespect These Signs

#24

“That Sign Can’t Stop Me Because I Can’t Read!”

“That Sign Can’t Stop Me Because I Can’t Read!”

According to the mods, the posts need to be a “celebration of trashiness.” That means that, at their core, they have to be funny. At least on some level. “If it makes you angry then it doesn’t belong here,” the moderators explain, adding that you can share that kind of rage content on other communities.
#25

I’m Afraid How Many Times This Happened To Wear A Sign Needed To Be Put Up

I’m Afraid How Many Times This Happened To Wear A Sign Needed To Be Put Up

#26

Can Not Believe My Salon Has To Deal With This On Such A Regular Basis That They Had To Make A Sign For It

Can Not Believe My Salon Has To Deal With This On Such A Regular Basis That They Had To Make A Sign For It

#27

The Janitors At My Work Recently Put Up These Signs Inside The Bathroom Stalls

The Janitors At My Work Recently Put Up These Signs Inside The Bathroom Stalls

All members who post are also expected to put in some effort with their titles. Any social media screenshots that you share also have to be presented in context so that the audience doesn’t feel lost. In other words, you want to make the pics as friendly and approachable as you can. Meanwhile, the sub is no place for parody, satire, memes, or photos of literal trash.
#28

The Need For This Sign

The Need For This Sign

#29

Church Sign

Church Sign

#30

Found In London

Found In London

Which of the signs that we’ve featured today in this list surprised you the most? Were there any that honestly caught you so off guard that you had to re-read them to check if you weren’t hallucinating? What is the strangest sign that you’ve ever personally seen or had to put up in real life? What is the trashiest behavior you've ever witnessed?

We’re always happy to hear your take, Pandas. If you have a spare moment, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post.
#31

Found This In My Gym

Found This In My Gym

#32

Found This One In The Wild. Fishersville Va

Found This One In The Wild. Fishersville Va

#33

As Someone Who Just Started Their Own Little Outdoor Garden, I'd Be So Angry

As Someone Who Just Started Their Own Little Outdoor Garden, I'd Be So Angry

#34

Stealing From A Self-Isolating, Vulnerable Neighbour

Stealing From A Self-Isolating, Vulnerable Neighbour

#35

My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom Pee-Er

My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom Pee-Er

#36

Local Thrift Store

Local Thrift Store

#37

This Frat’s Sign During Parent’s Weekend

This Frat’s Sign During Parent’s Weekend

#38

Local Pharmacy Felt The Need To Post:

Local Pharmacy Felt The Need To Post:

#39

This Sign They Sadly Had To Post At Work

This Sign They Sadly Had To Post At Work

#40

Stealing The Sign Reporting Your Shoplifting

Stealing The Sign Reporting Your Shoplifting

#41

Ruining A Sign Meant To Protect A Child Because You Didn’t Like The Wording

Ruining A Sign Meant To Protect A Child Because You Didn’t Like The Wording

#42

A Lovely Sign In Skokie Il

A Lovely Sign In Skokie Il

#43

This Sign A Kid Is Holding Up At A Football Game

This Sign A Kid Is Holding Up At A Football Game

#44

Store Sign In My Hometown. It's Really Become A Problem

Store Sign In My Hometown. It's Really Become A Problem

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it’s just a convenience store, who cares? Going out to dinner like that would be trashy, but come on…

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#45

What….. Why??

What….. Why??

#46

The People For Whom This Sign Needed To Be Created Are Trashy Indeed

The People For Whom This Sign Needed To Be Created Are Trashy Indeed

#47

Gotta Love Seeing This In The Neighborhood

Gotta Love Seeing This In The Neighborhood

#48

This Sign In A Tanning Place A Few Years Back

This Sign In A Tanning Place A Few Years Back

#49

Found This Gem At Our Local Exxon Station

Found This Gem At Our Local Exxon Station

#50

Found This In The Pockets Of Clothes At Kohl’s In The Kids Section, Specifically A Replica Army Blouse. Don’t Spread Propaganda To Children

Found This In The Pockets Of Clothes At Kohl’s In The Kids Section, Specifically A Replica Army Blouse. Don’t Spread Propaganda To Children

#51

Let's Bring The Kids In To This

Let's Bring The Kids In To This

#52

She's Not Missing Or Anything

She's Not Missing Or Anything

#53

Local Sandwich Place Here In Fresno. Ca

Local Sandwich Place Here In Fresno. Ca

Dryer 39 Forever Unclean

Dryer 39 Forever Unclean

#55

Adam Didn’t Tell Them He Was Moving

Adam Didn’t Tell Them He Was Moving

#56

Lmao My Town Is Dealing With A Lot Of Snow Right Now And My Apartment Tenants Are Not Handling It Well

Lmao My Town Is Dealing With A Lot Of Snow Right Now And My Apartment Tenants Are Not Handling It Well

#57

Saw This On Another Subreddit I Thought It Belonged Here Too

Saw This On Another Subreddit I Thought It Belonged Here Too

#58

Travel To Country And Complain About Bad English

Travel To Country And Complain About Bad English

This Sign

This Sign

#60

Found This Beautiful Sign While On A Walk

Found This Beautiful Sign While On A Walk

#61

“Questionably Moist” Is Now Part Of My Daily Lexicon Thanks To This Sign

“Questionably Moist” Is Now Part Of My Daily Lexicon Thanks To This Sign

Stop Sign In My Town

Stop Sign In My Town

#63

The Guy On The Left Has Had A Slew Of Signs Like This

The Guy On The Left Has Had A Slew Of Signs Like This

#64

I Found This Sign Posted All Over My Hometown

I Found This Sign Posted All Over My Hometown

#65

House In My Town With A Stolen McDonald's Sign In Their Yard

House In My Town With A Stolen McDonald's Sign In Their Yard

#66

Having Your Daughter Hold Up Anti-Vaxx Signs

Having Your Daughter Hold Up Anti-Vaxx Signs

#67

This Sign At My Doctors Office. Who Does This?

This Sign At My Doctors Office. Who Does This?

#68

Dollar General Sign In Ville Platte

Dollar General Sign In Ville Platte

#69

The Behavior That Made This Sign Necessary

The Behavior That Made This Sign Necessary

Sign In My Work’s One Bathroom

Sign In My Work’s One Bathroom

#71

Local Taco Johns Had To Post This Sign. As If Fast Food Workers Don’t Already Have It Rough

Local Taco Johns Had To Post This Sign. As If Fast Food Workers Don’t Already Have It Rough

#72

Was Working On A Particularly Smelly Elevator In This Building When I Noticed This Sign

Was Working On A Particularly Smelly Elevator In This Building When I Noticed This Sign

#73

Update For A Post Someone Made The Other Day From My Town. Our Newly Single Neighbor Has Added Christmas Lights So You Can See Their Sign At Night Time!

Update For A Post Someone Made The Other Day From My Town. Our Newly Single Neighbor Has Added Christmas Lights So You Can See Their Sign At Night Time!

#74

Gas Station Bathroom Sign. Sad That We Need To Be Told

Gas Station Bathroom Sign. Sad That We Need To Be Told

#75

Oh The Irony

Oh The Irony

#76

Notice At Anime Convention Due To Attendees' Body Odor

Notice At Anime Convention Due To Attendees' Body Odor

#77

Let's Just Get This Out In The Open

Let's Just Get This Out In The Open

#78

Someone Stole This Old Lady's Chair

Someone Stole This Old Lady's Chair

#79

That's Definitely Illegal, Chicken Shack

That's Definitely Illegal, Chicken Shack

#80

My Local Vets Office

My Local Vets Office

#81

People Won’t Stop Throwing Trash On Trees

People Won’t Stop Throwing Trash On Trees

#82

Just Why

Just Why

#83

Wow Well Done Karen You Really Saved The Day

Wow Well Done Karen You Really Saved The Day

#84

Sigh

Sigh

#85

Part 2 Of Pennsylvania Billboard “Toned Down”

Part 2 Of Pennsylvania Billboard “Toned Down”

#86

Opened Nextdoor To See This

Opened Nextdoor To See This

#87

Kinda Sad, But Kind Of A Genius Marketing Strategy

Kinda Sad, But Kind Of A Genius Marketing Strategy

