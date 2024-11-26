There, you’ll find all sorts of examples of people behaving in awful but comedic ways. In some cases, folks end up behaving so trashy that someone has to put up signs for things (not) to do that should be common sense. We’ve collected some of the most peculiar pics to share with you, from signs meant to remind people to avoid nasty behavior to ones designed by questionable people themselves. Scroll down to check them out.

Even if you’re an internet veteran and you’re used to seeing all kinds of things while surfing the web, some images are so bizarre and amusing that they make you do a double-take. And they make you worry about the future of humankind even more than you already do. One online community that encapsulates this feeling well is the popular r/trashy subreddit.

#1 This Is At My Local Park That Has 5 Baseball Fields. The Parents Need To Control Themselves

#2 The Fact That This Sign Is Necessary

#3 The Fact They Even Needed To Put This Sign Up

The main goal of a sign—any sign!—is to successfully transmit information to its intended audience. The content itself can be incredibly varied. It might be an official warning about wild bears in the area. It might be information about today’s lunch. It might be a company’s rebranded logo trying to attract new customers. Or it might be a general plea to behave like a civilized, polite, kind human being inside the shop. No matter the content, though, what you want and need are clarity and brevity.

#4 Anti Maskers In Mendocino, Ca. "Land Of The Free Signs On The Other Windows And A Menu Of Cheeseburger, Fries, Coke. 'Merica!

#5 People Throwing Objects At A Dog And Scaring Him

#6 It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made

Broadly speaking, you want to include enough information in your sign so that your audience understands your intent, but you don’t want to overwhelm them. So, again, clarity and brevity are key. Ideally, you’ll cut out all unnecessary info and leave what’s irreplaceable because you only have a moment or two to get your audience’s attention. It’s harder than it looks.

#7 This Yard Sale Sign

#8 For When The Problem Is So Bad That You Have To Post A Sign About It

#9 Stopped At A Gas Station And Saw This Sign On The Entrance Door

How much context do you want to include? How long of an explanation is too long? If you want your customers to act a certain way (e.g. to use utensils instead of their hands for the potato salad), you want your signs to be short, snappy, and direct while avoiding walls of text. ADVERTISEMENT That being said, if your signs raise more questions than they answer due to their brevity, the situation might also backfire.

#10 I've Never In My Life Seen A Sign That Has To Instruct People To Not Hit On The Employees. Yikes

#11 Sign On The Door Of The Brand New Dollar Store In My Neighborhood

#12 Toilet Sign From A FB Group

If you get a bunch of customers asking the staff for further explanation for the signs you’ve put up, it is a waste of everyone’s time. Sure, it might be fun to explain the context in person the first few times, but after the hundredth case, your staff will be annoyed and exhausted. No sign or rule will cover every possible outcome, but you can at least use them to answer the most common questions or complaints.

#13 Could've At Least Made A New Sign

#14 You Know This Sign Was Only Put Up After Someone Grabbed A Fistful Of Potato Salad. Seen In Waldwick, Nj

#15 Imagine Having To Make This Sign

The r/trashy subreddit has been one of the most well-known pillar communities of Reddit for more than a decade now. Even if you don’t browse Reddit, you’ve probably come across some of the viral content its members have featured in your own social media feeds at some point in time. The sub was first created in the middle of the summer of 2012 (which feels almost like a century ago). Now, more than twelve years later, the online group boasts a massive following. Currently, nearly 3 million people from around the globe follow it for the freshest demotivating and cringy content.

#16 If We're Doing Small Town Bar Bathroom Signs, Here's One I Saw Recently

#17 A Sign In Our Local Bars Bathroom

#18 This Sign

If you plan on being an active participant on r/trashy, then you should put in a bit of time to get acquainted with the type of content all the other members share. Luckily, the friendly moderators who keep the entire place running smoothly have a handy list of rules in the sidebar that should help you get started.

#19 They Definitely Made This Sign With This Sub In Mind #seeninthelaundromat

#20 Found This In My Apartment's Stairwell. Give Them Their Granny Back!

#21 This Guy On The Next Street Over From Me Who Puts Up Signs Trashing His Next Door Neighbor. It's Been Going On For Years Now And The Signs Change Every Few Months

The rules are there for a reason. When you run an online community of any size, you want to have a high bar for quality if you plan on attracting more followers. For one, any content you share on r/trashy shouldn’t have any sensitive, private information in it. For example, you should not post photos with people’s or business’s names. Vehicle license plates are also off the table. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Sign In My Bathroom At Work. I Work In Construction, Sad That This Sign Is Necessary

#23 Was Told To Post This Instead. Blows My Mind How People Clearly Just Disrespect These Signs

#24 "That Sign Can't Stop Me Because I Can't Read!"

According to the mods, the posts need to be a “celebration of trashiness.” That means that, at their core, they have to be funny. At least on some level. “If it makes you angry then it doesn’t belong here,” the moderators explain, adding that you can share that kind of rage content on other communities.

#25 I'm Afraid How Many Times This Happened To Wear A Sign Needed To Be Put Up

#26 Can Not Believe My Salon Has To Deal With This On Such A Regular Basis That They Had To Make A Sign For It

#27 The Janitors At My Work Recently Put Up These Signs Inside The Bathroom Stalls

All members who post are also expected to put in some effort with their titles. Any social media screenshots that you share also have to be presented in context so that the audience doesn’t feel lost. In other words, you want to make the pics as friendly and approachable as you can. Meanwhile, the sub is no place for parody, satire, memes, or photos of literal trash.

#28 The Need For This Sign

#29 Church Sign

#30 Found In London

Which of the signs that we’ve featured today in this list surprised you the most? Were there any that honestly caught you so off guard that you had to re-read them to check if you weren’t hallucinating? What is the strangest sign that you’ve ever personally seen or had to put up in real life? What is the trashiest behavior you've ever witnessed? ADVERTISEMENT We’re always happy to hear your take, Pandas. If you have a spare moment, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post.

#31 Found This In My Gym

#32 Found This One In The Wild. Fishersville Va

#33 As Someone Who Just Started Their Own Little Outdoor Garden, I'd Be So Angry

#34 Stealing From A Self-Isolating, Vulnerable Neighbour

#35 My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom Pee-Er

#36 Local Thrift Store

#37 This Frat's Sign During Parent's Weekend

#38 Local Pharmacy Felt The Need To Post:

#39 This Sign They Sadly Had To Post At Work

#40 Stealing The Sign Reporting Your Shoplifting

#41 Ruining A Sign Meant To Protect A Child Because You Didn't Like The Wording

#42 A Lovely Sign In Skokie Il

#43 This Sign A Kid Is Holding Up At A Football Game

#44 Store Sign In My Hometown. It's Really Become A Problem

#46 The People For Whom This Sign Needed To Be Created Are Trashy Indeed

#47 Gotta Love Seeing This In The Neighborhood

#48 This Sign In A Tanning Place A Few Years Back

#49 Found This Gem At Our Local Exxon Station

#50 Found This In The Pockets Of Clothes At Kohl's In The Kids Section, Specifically A Replica Army Blouse. Don't Spread Propaganda To Children

#51 Let's Bring The Kids In To This

#52 She's Not Missing Or Anything

#53 Local Sandwich Place Here In Fresno. Ca

#54 Dryer 39 Forever Unclean

#55 Adam Didn't Tell Them He Was Moving

#56 Lmao My Town Is Dealing With A Lot Of Snow Right Now And My Apartment Tenants Are Not Handling It Well

#57 Saw This On Another Subreddit I Thought It Belonged Here Too

#58 Travel To Country And Complain About Bad English

#59 This Sign

#60 Found This Beautiful Sign While On A Walk

#61 "Questionably Moist" Is Now Part Of My Daily Lexicon Thanks To This Sign

#62 Stop Sign In My Town

#63 The Guy On The Left Has Had A Slew Of Signs Like This

#64 I Found This Sign Posted All Over My Hometown

#65 House In My Town With A Stolen McDonald's Sign In Their Yard

#66 Having Your Daughter Hold Up Anti-Vaxx Signs

#67 This Sign At My Doctors Office. Who Does This?

#68 Dollar General Sign In Ville Platte

#69 The Behavior That Made This Sign Necessary

#70 Sign In My Work's One Bathroom

#71 Local Taco Johns Had To Post This Sign. As If Fast Food Workers Don't Already Have It Rough

#72 Was Working On A Particularly Smelly Elevator In This Building When I Noticed This Sign

#73 Update For A Post Someone Made The Other Day From My Town. Our Newly Single Neighbor Has Added Christmas Lights So You Can See Their Sign At Night Time!

#74 Gas Station Bathroom Sign. Sad That We Need To Be Told

#75 Oh The Irony

#76 Notice At Anime Convention Due To Attendees' Body Odor

#77 Let's Just Get This Out In The Open

#78 Someone Stole This Old Lady's Chair

#79 That's Definitely Illegal, Chicken Shack

#80 My Local Vets Office

#81 People Won't Stop Throwing Trash On Trees

#82 Just Why

#83 Wow Well Done Karen You Really Saved The Day

#84 Sigh

#85 Part 2 Of Pennsylvania Billboard "Toned Down"

#86 Opened Nextdoor To See This