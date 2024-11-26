87 Signs Put Up For Or By Trashy People, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)
Even if you’re an internet veteran and you’re used to seeing all kinds of things while surfing the web, some images are so bizarre and amusing that they make you do a double-take. And they make you worry about the future of humankind even more than you already do. One online community that encapsulates this feeling well is the popular r/trashy subreddit.
There, you’ll find all sorts of examples of people behaving in awful but comedic ways. In some cases, folks end up behaving so trashy that someone has to put up signs for things (not) to do that should be common sense. We’ve collected some of the most peculiar pics to share with you, from signs meant to remind people to avoid nasty behavior to ones designed by questionable people themselves. Scroll down to check them out.
This Is At My Local Park That Has 5 Baseball Fields. The Parents Need To Control Themselves
The Fact They Even Needed To Put This Sign Up
Sadly I was on of those people when I was a punk teenager,wed play ghost in the grave yard in the cemetery,made it more fun and scary,I'd like to go back in time and smack my younger self
The main goal of a sign—any sign!—is to successfully transmit information to its intended audience. The content itself can be incredibly varied. It might be an official warning about wild bears in the area. It might be information about today’s lunch. It might be a company’s rebranded logo trying to attract new customers. Or it might be a general plea to behave like a civilized, polite, kind human being inside the shop.
No matter the content, though, what you want and need are clarity and brevity.
Anti Maskers In Mendocino, Ca. "Land Of The Free Signs On The Other Windows And A Menu Of Cheeseburger, Fries, Coke. 'Merica!
People Throwing Objects At A Dog And Scaring Him
It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made
Broadly speaking, you want to include enough information in your sign so that your audience understands your intent, but you don’t want to overwhelm them.
So, again, clarity and brevity are key. Ideally, you’ll cut out all unnecessary info and leave what’s irreplaceable because you only have a moment or two to get your audience’s attention. It’s harder than it looks.
This Yard Sale Sign
For When The Problem Is So Bad That You Have To Post A Sign About It
Forgot about chewing tobacco for a moment and pictured dentures getting left there.
Stopped At A Gas Station And Saw This Sign On The Entrance Door
How much context do you want to include? How long of an explanation is too long? If you want your customers to act a certain way (e.g. to use utensils instead of their hands for the potato salad), you want your signs to be short, snappy, and direct while avoiding walls of text.
That being said, if your signs raise more questions than they answer due to their brevity, the situation might also backfire.
I’ve Never In My Life Seen A Sign That Has To Instruct People To Not Hit On The Employees. Yikes
Sign On The Door Of The Brand New Dollar Store In My Neighborhood
I'd spit green mist in their faces if I could (IYKYK) >:-(
Toilet Sign From A FB Group
If you get a bunch of customers asking the staff for further explanation for the signs you’ve put up, it is a waste of everyone’s time. Sure, it might be fun to explain the context in person the first few times, but after the hundredth case, your staff will be annoyed and exhausted.
No sign or rule will cover every possible outcome, but you can at least use them to answer the most common questions or complaints.
Could’ve At Least Made A New Sign
You Know This Sign Was Only Put Up After Someone Grabbed A Fistful Of Potato Salad. Seen In Waldwick, Nj
Imagine Having To Make This Sign
The r/trashy subreddit has been one of the most well-known pillar communities of Reddit for more than a decade now. Even if you don’t browse Reddit, you’ve probably come across some of the viral content its members have featured in your own social media feeds at some point in time.
The sub was first created in the middle of the summer of 2012 (which feels almost like a century ago). Now, more than twelve years later, the online group boasts a massive following. Currently, nearly 3 million people from around the globe follow it for the freshest demotivating and cringy content.
If We’re Doing Small Town Bar Bathroom Signs, Here’s One I Saw Recently
I pity the poor soul who had to write that yet still was so nice they had felt compelled to add that smiley face.
A Sign In Our Local Bars Bathroom
This Sign
If you plan on being an active participant on r/trashy, then you should put in a bit of time to get acquainted with the type of content all the other members share. Luckily, the friendly moderators who keep the entire place running smoothly have a handy list of rules in the sidebar that should help you get started.
They Definitely Made This Sign With This Sub In Mind #seeninthelaundromat
Found This In My Apartment's Stairwell. Give Them Their Granny Back!
This Guy On The Next Street Over From Me Who Puts Up Signs Trashing His Next Door Neighbor. It’s Been Going On For Years Now And The Signs Change Every Few Months
Dang. What happened to make this neighbor so mad they’re making signs every month for years!?!?
The rules are there for a reason. When you run an online community of any size, you want to have a high bar for quality if you plan on attracting more followers. For one, any content you share on r/trashy shouldn’t have any sensitive, private information in it. For example, you should not post photos with people’s or business’s names. Vehicle license plates are also off the table.
Sign In My Bathroom At Work. I Work In Construction, Sad That This Sign Is Necessary
I had no idea robots could do that! There may be some limits to how lifelike we should be making them, especially where simulated biological functions are concerned.
Was Told To Post This Instead. Blows My Mind How People Clearly Just Disrespect These Signs
“That Sign Can’t Stop Me Because I Can’t Read!”
According to the mods, the posts need to be a “celebration of trashiness.” That means that, at their core, they have to be funny. At least on some level. “If it makes you angry then it doesn’t belong here,” the moderators explain, adding that you can share that kind of rage content on other communities.
I’m Afraid How Many Times This Happened To Wear A Sign Needed To Be Put Up
Can Not Believe My Salon Has To Deal With This On Such A Regular Basis That They Had To Make A Sign For It
The Janitors At My Work Recently Put Up These Signs Inside The Bathroom Stalls
All members who post are also expected to put in some effort with their titles. Any social media screenshots that you share also have to be presented in context so that the audience doesn’t feel lost. In other words, you want to make the pics as friendly and approachable as you can. Meanwhile, the sub is no place for parody, satire, memes, or photos of literal trash.
The Need For This Sign
Church Sign
Found In London
