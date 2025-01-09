"NEVER LET ME GO People have themselves immortalized since ancient times. Portraits are about ambitions, longing, and loss. About how people want to be remembered. These portraits are about how we want to remember them. We aim to capture the fleeing youth and innocence of a young girl, a glimpse before time unfolds. Just before she flies and this precious childhood will never come back. Leaves us with loving memories. So we can hold on to the past and always have our children close, to never let them go.



After many years of experience in fashion photography, working for fashion clients and magazines in Holland and Germany, Katelijne Verbruggen - Brender a Brandis & Anna Sokolowska have come together to form an artistic duo: 'Lowska A Brandis'. With many visual stories to tell, they decided to create together and explore the world of fine art. In their fine art portraits, they're looking for contrast, to add a modern touch. Their background in fashion and love for the Old Masters shows in their use of light and selection of models, clothes and accessories."