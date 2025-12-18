20 Times People Noticed Bizarre Details In Celebrities’ Photos
The devil’s in the details, they say, and in the social media era, that can’t be further from the truth for celebrities. We’ve all scrolled through social media to find one photo that breaks the facade of our favorite celebrity’s flawless image that we have in our minds.
Whether it is adjusted proportions or the use of filters, nothing goes unnoticed by the eagle-eyed social media users. Although most celebrities thrive in the limelight, too much attention can unveil the cracks in their otherwise carefully curated public image.
Here are twenty instances of people noticing absurd details in celebrities’ photos that prove no one is flawless.
Kim Kardashian
The reality TV star is known for her bold photoshoots, and she stuck to the same formula to promote the launch of her brand SKIMS’ new swimwear line.
In one particular still from a promotional shoot in the Bahamas, the 45-year-old sported a white top with blue string-tie bottoms.
However, observant fans were quick to point out that the picture looked odd, accusing the model of photoshopping her abdomen. “I don’t believe anything anymore with this technology,” one user said about the distortions on her stomach.
This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping. Netizens noticed similar discrepancies with the SKIMS co-founder’s torso and waist in the bikini pics she posted in March 2025.
Teresa Giudice
When Teresa Giudice wished Larsa Pippen a happy birthday on Instagram, most fans ignored her heartfelt note and instead focused on the swimwear-clad beach photo. Many felt the image had been poorly photoshopped.
Netizens noticed a strange outline surrounding the pair and alleged that their figures had been superimposed on the beach background. Commenters also pointed out that the beach lacked any footprints, making the photo seem unrealistic, with one labeling it the “winner of the worst photo edit.”
Naomi Campbell
British supermodel Naomi Campbell was spotted vacationing in Ibiza with actresses Eiza González and Michelle Rodriguez. While relaxing on a luxurious yacht, the 54-year-old was captured soaking up the sun in a golden bikini.
While Campbell’s glamorous look quickly went viral online and garned praise, some netizens could not help but notice a strange protrusion in her bikini bottom.
“What could possibly be in Naomi Campbell’s pants???” one user asked on X.
Upon further inspection, people quickly deduced that the strange item in her bathing suit was a pendant from the gold hip necklace she wore to accentuate her chic look.
Zendaya
Unlike other celebs who allegedly photoshop their own pics, Zendaya became a victim of the practice back in 2015. After posing for Modeliste magazine, the Euphoria star was shocked to learn that her stills had been heavily edited.
“Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19-year-old hips and torso quite manipulated,” the actress wrote on Instagram, slamming the magazine. She added, “These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have.”
Shortly after dropping the modified pictures, Modeliste magazine responded to the backlash by taking them down, and Zendaya thanked them for the decision.
Ariana Grande
A seemingly harmless picture of Ariana Grande went viral when the singer-songwriter attended the FYC event for her box-office hit, Wicked: For Good.
In the photo shared by Rebel Wilson, many fans noticed how Grande appeared to have an entire arm missing in the still. “Where tf is her whole right arm?” questioned one baffled user. Several users scrutinized the 32-year-old singer’s appearance.
“She’s defrosting,” one user stated, alarmed by Grande’s seemingly feeble state in the photo.
The online uproar was further fueled when some users alleged that the pic had been edited using AI to remove people from the background. Others speculated that the AI editing resulted in Grande missing an arm.
Kylie Jenner
In 2017, Kylie Jenner caused a stir online after a mirror selfie she shared went viral. The model showed off her Puma underwear, but fans were distracted by a strange object behind her.
A curtain in the background appeared slightly crooked, and that was enough to convince netizens that Jenner had photoshopped the image. Keen-eyed users noted how her waist appeared thinner, and her hips looked bigger.
The model hit back at her critics with a video, showcasing that the curtain looked naturally wonky, and it had nothing to do with Photoshop. “This is a curtain behind me, it looks crooked, but it's not," she said, denying the accusations.
Lauren Sanchez
Former journalist Lauren Sanchez’s wedding to billionaire Jeff Bezos was a highly publicized event. However, pictures from the couple’s wedding went viral for all the wrong reasons.
Sanchez donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana lace gown for the wedding, but netizens quickly noticed strange inconsistencies with it. “Safety pin in first pic, disappearing buttons in third,” one user commented, pointing out the contradictions in the images.
The discrepancies sparked several conspiracy theories among netizens, with some claiming that the images were completely AI-generated and the wedding was a sham. “Why are we letting billionaires rewrite reality — and trusting the media to go along with it?” one person said.
Justin Bieber
When pop sensation Justin Bieber posed for Calvin Klein in 2015, it quickly became a hot topic online. But netizens were forced to question the photoshoot’s authenticity after BreatheHeavy shared the "un-retouched" images.
From the comparison, netizens deduced Calvin Klein had allegedly given the singer a complete Photoshop makeover, including a buff physique, sharply defined contours, and a larger bulge.
Bieber’s team denied the accusations, revealing that the images shared by the publication were fake. The website was hit with a cease and desist letter, resulting in a retraction of their claims and an apology to Bieber.
Madonna
Madonna was accused of editing her head onto another woman’s body while promoting her 2015 album Rebel Heart.
In 2021, TikToker @ameliamgoldie shared that her face had allegedly been replaced with the singer’s in one of the promotional stills. Goldie told BuzzFeed that she initially "thought it was a joke" but realized it wasn’t since the photo was posted on Madonna’s official Instagram account.
Some Redditors criticized the 62-year-old singer for using Photoshop to look younger, while others argued that the post was likely a joke. “I imagine Madonna doesn't even know she has an Instagram account,” one person commented.
Both the Instagram post from Madonna’s account and Goldie’s TikTok video have since been removed from the platforms.
Kate Middleton
In early 2024, Kate Middleton vanished from the public eye owing to ongoing health issues, sparking several conspiracy theories about her whereabouts. The speculation was fueled after Kensington Palace shared a picture featuring the Princess of Wales with her three children on Mother’s Day in the UK.
Many inconsistencies were spotted in the picture, such as the misalignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand and the irregularity of Prince Louis’s sweater pattern. As a result, multiple news agencies withdrew the image over suspected manipulation.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Middleton eventually stated on X, admitting that the image was Photoshopped to some extent and also issued an apology for confusing netizens.
Miranda Kerr
In 2013, Australian model Miranda Kerr was accused of editing one of her photos. She shared a backstage still from a Victoria's Secret show, posing alongside models Doutzen Kroes and Alessandra Ambrosio to wish them for an upcoming event.
Kerr received backlash from fans online after her waist allegedly appeared a lot slimmer in the picture. In response, Kerr admitted that the edited image was an honest mistake, revealing that she had shared a screenshot of a photoshopped version of the original.
“I had no idea it was Photoshopped. All good intentions- sorry for the confusion, and congratulations to the girls for such a great show!” Kerr wrote on Instagram, putting the matter to rest.
Samantha Kelly
TikToker and influencer Samantha Kelly attracted negative attention when her beach photoshoot went viral in 2025. Kelly posted a set of pictures, posing in a striped bikini and flaunting her slim physique.
Netizens were quick to notice distortions around Kelly’s legs, leading several users to accuse the model of editing them to make her thighs appear slimmer. “That’s the worst Photoshop I have seen,” one user stated.
However, a personal trainer told Bored Panda that the unusual appearance of Kelly’s thighs was likely a result of her dedication to fitness. “She doesn’t seem photoshopped. This is just a very fit woman, with a small frame and a low body fat percentage,” he said, defending the model.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart travelled to Namibia in 2024 and shared snaps of her African vacation on social media. Posing next to a giant rock, the 83-year-old wrote, “Beautiful, mysterious and eternally remote.” However, the picture presented netizens with a mystery of its own.
Several users noticed that Stewart’s left hand disappeared without a trace. “Photoshop. Shame,” one user commented, accusing the homemaking expert of editing the image. However, some users felt that the discrepancy was a result of an optical illusion and found the picture cool.
Royal Family
A family portrait featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II with eight of her grandchildren was revealed to be digitally altered. The picture was reportedly taken by Kate Middleton at the Royal family’s estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and released by Buckingham Palace in April 2023.
Observers discovered that the photograph was littered with inconsistencies, such as dark patches, inexplicable shadows, and digital repetition of hair. Lines on the late Queen’s skirt also appeared uneven. Global photo agency Getty Images analyzed the image and concluded that it had been digitally altered.
“It is not a photograph of a moment, rather a collage of moments put together to create an illusion of a photograph,” reads a community note added to the pic on Kensington Palace’s profile, confirming its altered nature.
Robert Downey Jr.
Johnny Depp ended up embarrassing himself with a Photoshop fail when trying to congratulate Robert Downey Jr. on his first Academy Award win in 2024. The Pirates of the Caribbean star posted a throwback photo from the 1980s featuring himself and the Iron Man star.
However, fans were quick to point out that the image had been edited. The original image featured Downey Jr. with his then-girlfriend, Sarah Jessica Parker, and did not include Depp at all.
The error was likely brought to Depp’s attention, who quickly deleted the initial post, replacing it with a picture of him and Downey Jr. at the 2011 Golden Globes.
Prince Louis
The Royal family cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to photoshopped images. In 2023, Buckingham Palace shared Christmas card photos featuring Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, and their three children.
The monochrome photo bamboozled netizens who noticed an oddity with the hand of Prince Louis, the couple’s youngest child. Upon zooming in, people realized that one of the young prince’s fingers was entirely missing.
Others pointed out that one of the prince’s legs also appeared to be edited. “Why is your son missing a finger?” one person asked while another described the family photo as the “worst photoshopped pic.”
Halle Berry
The actress is no stranger to sharing sizzling selfies on her Instagram profile. However, one such post left fans grossed out after looking at the Catwoman star’s pic too hard. “Couldn’t hide these rocks,” Berry captioned a still of herself posing in a racy black lingerie against a hot desert backdrop.
“Am I the only one who sees the p**p?!” one fan asked after noticing what appeared to be piles of feces next to the 59-year-old actress’ feet. Others speculated that the black objects could be dried seaweed or coral.
Berry responded to the outcry by playfully confirming the fans’ suspicion with her comment, “Ima a say it was a wild animal. A human is not out there s–tting !!!! Just saying.”
Britney Spears
Singer Britney Spears attracted attention for all the wrong reasons in 2019 when she called out a paparazzi for allegedly photoshopping her bikini pictures taken during a Miami trip. But only a few weeks later, fans turned the tables on the Princess of Pop, accusing her of photoshopping a mirror selfie dressed in a white blouse and plaid mini-skirt.
Fans quickly noticed that the cabinet behind the 44-year-old singer appeared to be bent, suggesting she had used a digital tool to make her waist look slimmer. "So skinny she bent the drawers," one person quipped. Another fan said, "Not trying to be mean, but you can obviously tell you photoshopped your waist.”
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle made her Instagram comeback earlier this year with a video, but instead of a warm reception, it was met with criticism. The Duchess of Sussex was seen on the beach as she wrote the number “2025” in the sand to welcome the new year.
Several netizens speculated that the video wasn’t the first take, as the digits were already carved in the sand elsewhere. Additionally, users found the former Suits star’s mannerisms in the video unnatural and rehearsed.
One person commented, “The fact that she has clearly made several attempts at this really does add to the cringe factor.” Several others also found the clip cringeworthy, and Markle’s Instagram comeback left a wrong impression on netizens.
Kelly Gale
A bikini selfie of Swedish-Australian model Kelly Gale drew criticism from netizens who suspected it was photoshopped. Fans noticed a warped section of railing behind the Victoria's Secret model while her torso appeared toned and her overall figure looked more sculpted than usual.
“You really can’t be a top model if you need Photoshop in your photos,” one user commented on the post.
Gale was previously accused of Photoshopping in 2022 after she posted a bikini selfie against an ocean backdrop, but the horizon did not line up with her waist. As a result, netizens speculated that her stomach had been slimmed using a digital tool.