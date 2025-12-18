ADVERTISEMENT

The devil’s in the details, they say, and in the social media era, that can’t be further from the truth for celebrities. We’ve all scrolled through social media to find one photo that breaks the facade of our favorite celebrity’s flawless image that we have in our minds.

Whether it is adjusted proportions or the use of filters, nothing goes unnoticed by the eagle-eyed social media users. Although most celebrities thrive in the limelight, too much attention can unveil the cracks in their otherwise carefully curated public image.

Here are twenty instances of people noticing absurd details in celebrities’ photos that prove no one is flawless.