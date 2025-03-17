Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That’s Not Normal”: Samantha Kelly Called Out For “Very Obvious Photoshop Fail”
Celebrities, News

“That’s Not Normal”: Samantha Kelly Called Out For “Very Obvious Photoshop Fail”

Interview With Expert
Influencer Samantha Kelly, a rising figure on TikTok with over 2.9 million followers, is used to being in the spotlight, but her recent photoshoot drew attention for all the wrong reasons.

The set of pictures, uploaded last Saturday (March 15), sees the model posing on a beach wearing a striped bikini, flaunting her toned physique. Instead of praising Kelly, netizens focused on an alleged “distortion” in her legs, particularly her inner thigh area.

Highlights
  • Influencer Samantha Kelly was accused of photoshopping her legs in a recent photoshoot.
  • Netizens pointed out 'distortion' in the inner thigh area, calling it a 'Photoshop fail.'
  • Experts find no signs of photo manipulation, citing her low body fat and toned physique.
  • Fans suggested 'hyper-extending knee' condition as reason for her unique leg shape.

Accusations of the model havingdigitally altered the photo were quickly thrown around, with critics arguing that her legs looked unnaturally slim and misshapen.

“That’s not normal,” one user wrote. “This seems like a very obvious Photoshop fail.”

    Netizens accused influencer Samantha Kelly of photoshopping her body in her latest post, pointing toward her inner thigh’s “abnormal” shape

    Person in a yellow dress on a beach at sunset, related to Photoshop fail discussion.

    Image credits: samkelly32

    Debate followed suit, with fans of the model defending her against an onslaught of negative comments that suggested that the influencer had become the latest in a long line of fitness personalities to digitally alter her photos to make herself look more impressive than she really is.

    “Of course, it’s photoshopped. Everything is tweaked. Skinny waist. Skinny arms. Skinny legs. Skinny face. All clearly digitally manipulated,” one user argued.

    Woman on a beach in a bikini, related to "Photoshop Fail" discussion.

    Image credits: samkelly32

    The editing technique in question involves the use ofimage manipulation toolsthat push, pull, enlarge, or shrink parts of a photo to enhance one’s appearance. This practice became infamous among influencers looking to enlarge their muscles or slim down certain areas of their body for social media.

    “That’s the worst photoshop I have seen,” another wrote, pointing out the “unnatural” shape of Kelly’s inner thigh, which seemed to bend outwards, creating a curve between her legs.

    A woman in a bikini on a beach, facing scrutiny for an obvious Photoshop fail.

    Image credits: samkelly32

    Some fans stood firm against the flood of accusations, rushing to Kelly’s defense, claiming that her toned body was the result of hard work in the gym rather than digital manipulation.

    “This is a natural body of someone who is low body fat and high in muscle mass!” one user argued. 

    According to experts, the shape of her legs is the result of the model’s naturally petite frame, coupled with toned muscles and a low body fat percentage

    Samantha Kelly's image showing signs of a Photoshop fail on a sandy beach.

    Image credits: samkelly32

    Franco Betancourt, a personal trainer with 10 years of experience in physical fitness aimed at women, analyzed the pictures, finding no evidence of them being digitally altered.

    “From what I see here, this is a woman with a very low body fat percentage, even among fit women,” the trainer told Bored Panda. “She seems to be around 15% body fat, which is very rare.”

    According to the trainer, that, coupled with her naturally petite frame and level of fitness, allows her muscles to be seen in ways that most people aren’t accustomed to.

    Woman in a bikini standing on the beach, showcasing an obvious photoshop fail.

    Image credits: samkelly32

    “She’s flexing her rectus femoris muscle, and her knee is bent inwards, which results in that ‘unusual’ shape,” he explained.

    “She doesn’t seem photoshopped. This is just a very fit woman, with a small frame and a low body fat percentage.”

    Person in denim jacket and jeans posing on city street at night, related to Photoshop fail discussion.

    Image credits: samkelly32

    More neutral netizens theorized that the model might have a condition known as a “hyper-extending knee,” in which the joining bends backward beyond the usual limit, especially when the person tenses their muscles.

    “Her legs look the same in videos, she just has hyper extended knees!” one user argued.

    “My legs are like this.” Netizens went back and forth arguing about the influencer’s physique

    Comment on a Photoshop fail labeled as the worst by a user named GordonBombay7.

    Text critique on Photoshop fail: "Thighs don’t curve in like that anatomically.

    Comment about a possible Photoshop fail, expressing confusion over other comments.

    Comment on Samantha Kelly's Photoshop fail, referencing warp tool misuse.

    Comment about a photoshop fail, mentioning digitally manipulated features like skinny waist and arms.

    Comment criticizing a Photoshop fail in online discussion.

    Reddit comment discussing a perceived Photoshop fail.

    Text post by weeniebuttstuff stating, 'Bodies can look like this when one is fit,' related to Photoshop fail.

    Text post discussing muscle appearance, referencing Photoshop and weight perception nuances.

    Comment discussing Samantha Kelly's alleged Photoshop fail, defending natural anatomy.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

