Buckingham Palace has shared its royal family’s Christmas card photos for 2023 via social media, and people haven’t been able to take their eyes off a key missing detail: Prince Louis’ lost finger.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton just issued a classy black-and-white photograph of their family, in which the 41-year-old parents hold on to their three children: Prince George, ten, Prince Louis, five, and Princess Charlotte, eight.

The monochrome picture was taken by Yorkshire photographer Josh Shinner, a notable artist within the fashion industry who has shot various high profiles, including Alexa Chung, Florence Pugh, and Elizabeth Olsen.

As the elegant yet festive picture is due to be distributed on Christmas cards, many royal fans have noticed various problematic details upon analyzing the shots, including the future King of England’s legs missing from behind Charlotte’s chair.

More people have also zoomed in on where Louis is setting his hand on the arm of Charlotte’s seat and have subsequently realized that the little prince’s middle finger is gone.

“Why is your son missing a finger?” a person commented on X (formerly Twitter), where the family portrait had been uploaded on Saturday (9 December).

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family

Another person penned: “I think the missing finger is how he’s holding the arm of the chair…”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account released the picture with the following caption: “Our family Christmas card for 2023.”

According to Metro, Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family, and colleagues.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s holiday photos offer a rare glimpse into their family life

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla chose a coronation day photograph taken at Buckingham Palace in May for their own festive greetings.

The couple’s formal photograph, depicting the palace throne room following the coronation, seemingly contrasts with the rather casual family portrait chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The King and Queen’s photographer Hugo Burnand captured the couple standing side by side, with Charles adorned in the Imperial State Crown and Camilla wearing the Queen Mary’s Crown.

The picture left people online divided

