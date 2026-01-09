Then And Now: Larsa Pippen Plastic Surgery Transformation
Larsa Pippen has been a staple of reality TV for more than a decade, rising to fame on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami since its 2011 debut. She’s appeared in five of the show’s seven seasons and is also known as the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.
Beyond her reality TV roots, Larsa has built a personal brand that extends beyond her marriage, with appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Traitors, and House of Villains.
Image credits: larsapippen / Instagram
What’s caught fans’ attention most over the years is her striking transformation. Once known for a natural, early-2000s look, Larsa now sports a much more glamorous image. The shift has fueled significant speculation and interest online.
Larsa Pippen Before Plastic Surgery
Larsa Pippen became a familiar face in the early 2000s. She married Scottie Pippen in 1997 when she was 23, and the couple went on to have four children: Sophia, Justin, Preston, and Scottie Jr. Though her appearance began to change more noticeably in the early 2020s, her earlier looks reflected the style trends of the time.
Here’s a glimpse of Pippen from 2004:
Image credits: J. Countess / Getty Images
By 2007, she favored a more relaxed, natural look.
Image credits: Jesse Grant / Getty Images
When Bravo launched The Real Housewives of Miami in 2010, Pippen joined as an original cast member. Her tagline in Season 1 was, “My husband’s got moves, but I run the game.” She left after just one season. On the show, she explained, “Being married to Scottie, you almost have to be in shape and looking cute” (per BRAVO).
Here’s a snapshot of Pippen in 2012:
Image credits: Uri Schanker / Getty Images
After her RHOM exit, the Pippens moved to Chicago in 2012 when Scottie joined the Bulls’ front office. By 2015, fans started noticing subtle changes in her appearance, especially her lips. In 2022, she confirmed undergoing cosmetic lip enhancement (per US Weekly).
By then, her style had shifted to a sleeker, more polished look:
Image credits: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images
In 2016, Scottie filed for divorce amid speculation about Larsa’s connection to rapper Future. Both denied a romantic relationship and said they were just friends. The filing followed leaked recordings where Larsa accused Scottie of verbal aggression (per People).
With Kourtney Kardashian in 2016:
Image credits: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images
Beauty Routines, Trends, and “Natural” Changes
Image credits: everythinghwives / Instagram
In 2021, following her official divorce from Scottie Pippen, discussions about her changing appearance gained traction. During the Season 4 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami, filmed in early 2022, Larsa acknowledged undergoing plastic surgery between Seasons 1 and 4 but disputed claims that she had enhanced her figure (per BRAVO).
Image credits: buzzfeed / Instagram
In July 2025, she celebrated her 51st birthday with her boyfriend, Jeff Coby, at the Miami hotspot E11EVEN. Dressed in a form-fitting sequined gown, she showed off her signature curves. Larsa has confirmed having breast augmentation but continues to deny rumors about a butt lift (via US Weekly).
Pippen’s 51st birthday:
Image credits: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLuaikDOZnT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
The Turning Point
Pippen openly discusses her cosmetic enhancements and recently addressed noticeable changes in her facial appearance during an appearance in New York City. Instead of avoiding the topic, she took to Instagram to clarify that the alterations were a result of the side effects from platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP injections), stating, “Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out” (per People).
Image credits: buzzfeed / Instagram
Pippen shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she addressed changes in her appearance. “I just shot my reunion a couple of days ago, so you’ll see what I look like at my reunion,” she explained in the now-expired post (per Page Six). I did have PRP. I did have an allergic reaction to the PRP, which I didn’t even know you could have, so my face is a bit swollen, but it doesn’t look like that, so keep on hating guys.”
Image credits: larsapippen / Instagram
Pippen has openly discussed her cosmetic procedures, confirming that she has had a few enhancements. During the RHOM Season 4 reunion, she shared with host Andy Cohen, “I’ve had my nose done, I’ve had my lips done, and I’ve also had my boobs done” (per BRAVO).
Image credits: larsapippen / Instagram
While she has acknowledged these procedures, she has denied having any work done on her butt. Pippen explained, “I literally work out seven days a week.” She went on to emphasize her fitness journey, stating, “If you look at my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. Now, I’m 140 pounds, so my legs and arms look thicker than they used to. My whole body has changed…It’s tight because I work out” (per Yahoo).
Key Changes and Public Reaction
Larsa Pippen has become increasingly open about her cosmetic enhancements. During a 2025 visit to New York City, she addressed buzz around her facial appearance by posting on Instagram, explaining that her look was the result of an allergic reaction to platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP injections).
“Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction, so chill out,” she wrote (per People).
She expanded on this in an Instagram Story video, saying, “I just shot my reunion a couple of days ago, so you’ll see what I look like at my reunion.” She added, “I did have PRP. I did have an allergic reaction…my face is a bit swollen, but it doesn’t look like that, so keep on hating guys” (via Page Six).
At the RHOM Season 4 reunion, Pippen confirmed several procedures, telling host Andy Cohen, “I’ve had my nose done, I’ve had my lips done, and I’ve also had my boobs done” (per BRAVO).
She has consistently denied undergoing any work on her butt, emphasizing that her figure is the result of regular exercise. “I literally work out seven days a week,” she explained. “If you look at my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. Now, I’m 140 pounds, so my legs and arms look thicker. My whole body has changed. It’s tight because I work out” (per Yahoo).
Why Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Sparks Conversation
In her early RHOM appearances, Larsa Pippen sported minimal makeup and a softer, more natural look. But following the show’s 2021 reboot, she returned with a much glossier aesthetic. Her fuller features and high-glam style sparked a wave of public attention.
Image credits: larsapippen / Instagram
Public reaction online has been mixed, especially on Reddit. Some commenters praised her confidence, while others were more critical of her visible changes.
User Honest_Log8556 commented, “Having been to Miami many times, I think plastic surgery is a lot more normalized there. That’s why we see such overfilled looks from Lisa and Larsa. But even by Miami’s standards, yes, Larsa has overdone it and is now unrecognizable.”
Meanwhile, badtrips777 added, “I just don’t think it’s kind to comment on anyone’s looks, regardless of what you think of them as a person. I honestly hope she’s feeling okay with all the online commentary about her appearance.”
Image credits: larsapippen / Instagram
Her castmates have shown support, too. Lisa Hochstein, previously married to plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, defended herself in an interview. “It’s a personal thing. No one needs to tell you what they’ve gotten done,” she told the outlet (per US Weekly).
“This whole thing about, well she’s on TV or you should be owning up to what you did — not really, it’s for her to tell or not to tell.”
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Whatever makes anyone think this looks good? It doesn’t even look human. Just let yourself be your own age, ffs. Take good care of yourself starting right NOW, if you aren’t already, and you can age well without all this s**t. At least you’ll be recognizably human-looking, and resemble yourself and not some monster—-because going this far with fillers and surgeries only ends up making you look like a monster. Now, I have no issue with someone doing a little bit of subtle nip/tuck here and there, but there is a limit, a wall they crash into before they take it way too far. Joyce Wildenstein was a prime example of cosmetic fillers and surgeries taken WAY too far. Look her up. She started out naturally beautiful, but ended up a beast—-who still thought she looked good—-with all the scar tissue. Quit trying to compete with the twenty year olds down on their level. They’re going to win because they’re twenty. Instead, make the twenty year olds compete with you way up on YOUR level, where they have no chance at all competing against you, and will lose the competition, hands down.
Whatever makes anyone think this looks good? It doesn’t even look human. Just let yourself be your own age, ffs. Take good care of yourself starting right NOW, if you aren’t already, and you can age well without all this s**t. At least you’ll be recognizably human-looking, and resemble yourself and not some monster—-because going this far with fillers and surgeries only ends up making you look like a monster. Now, I have no issue with someone doing a little bit of subtle nip/tuck here and there, but there is a limit, a wall they crash into before they take it way too far. Joyce Wildenstein was a prime example of cosmetic fillers and surgeries taken WAY too far. Look her up. She started out naturally beautiful, but ended up a beast—-who still thought she looked good—-with all the scar tissue. Quit trying to compete with the twenty year olds down on their level. They’re going to win because they’re twenty. Instead, make the twenty year olds compete with you way up on YOUR level, where they have no chance at all competing against you, and will lose the competition, hands down.
22
4