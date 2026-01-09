Then And Now: Larsa Pippen Plastic Surgery Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Larsa Pippen has been a staple of reality TV for more than a decade, rising to fame on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami since its 2011 debut. She’s appeared in five of the show’s seven seasons and is also known as the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Beyond her reality TV roots, Larsa has built a personal brand that extends beyond her marriage, with appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Traitors, and House of Villains.

What’s caught fans’ attention most over the years is her striking transformation. Once known for a natural, early-2000s look, Larsa now sports a much more glamorous image. The shift has fueled significant speculation and interest online.

Larsa Pippen Before Plastic Surgery

Larsa Pippen became a familiar face in the early 2000s. She married Scottie Pippen in 1997 when she was 23, and the couple went on to have four children: Sophia, Justin, Preston, and Scottie Jr. Though her appearance began to change more noticeably in the early 2020s, her earlier looks reflected the style trends of the time.

Here’s a glimpse of Pippen from 2004:

Larsa Pippen at a social event with friends, showcasing her plastic surgery transformation over time.

By 2007, she favored a more relaxed, natural look.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen posing at NBA Las Vegas All-Star event in 2007 before plastic surgery transformation.

When Bravo launched The Real Housewives of Miami in 2010, Pippen joined as an original cast member. Her tagline in Season 1 was, “My husband’s got moves, but I run the game.” She left after just one season. On the show, she explained, “Being married to Scottie, you almost have to be in shape and looking cute” (per BRAVO).

Here’s a snapshot of Pippen in 2012:

Larsa Pippen in black bikini and sunglasses standing poolside with a young girl, showing plastic surgery transformation.

After her RHOM exit, the Pippens moved to Chicago in 2012 when Scottie joined the Bulls’ front office. By 2015, fans started noticing subtle changes in her appearance, especially her lips. In 2022, she confirmed undergoing cosmetic lip enhancement (per US Weekly).

By then, her style had shifted to a sleeker, more polished look:

Larsa Pippen posing with a man at an event, showcasing her plastic surgery transformation and style changes.

In 2016, Scottie filed for divorce amid speculation about Larsa’s connection to rapper Future. Both denied a romantic relationship and said they were just friends. The filing followed leaked recordings where Larsa accused Scottie of verbal aggression (per People).

With Kourtney Kardashian in 2016:

Two women wearing black swimsuits and sunglasses walking in shallow ocean water, showcasing Larsa Pippen plastic surgery transformation.

Beauty Routines, Trends, and “Natural” Changes

Over the years, Larsa Pippen’s appearance has evolved alongside changing beauty trends. Her transformation became especially noticeable in the early 2020s as fans began to notice enhancements to her features.

Larsa Pippen wearing a red dress and face mask walking outside with a man following, highlighting plastic surgery transformation.

In 2021, following her official divorce from Scottie Pippen, discussions about her changing appearance gained traction. During the Season 4 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami, filmed in early 2022, Larsa acknowledged undergoing plastic surgery between Seasons 1 and 4 but disputed claims that she had enhanced her figure (per BRAVO).

Larsa Pippen plastic surgery transformation showing changes in facial features and appearance over time.

In July 2025, she celebrated her 51st birthday with her boyfriend, Jeff Coby, at the Miami hotspot E11EVEN. Dressed in a form-fitting sequined gown, she showed off her signature curves. Larsa has confirmed having breast augmentation but continues to deny rumors about a butt lift (via US Weekly).

Pippen’s 51st birthday:

Larsa Pippen celebrating with a multi-tiered birthday cake showing her plastic surgery transformation photos.

The Turning Point

Pippen openly discusses her cosmetic enhancements and recently addressed noticeable changes in her facial appearance during an appearance in New York City. Instead of avoiding the topic, she took to Instagram to clarify that the alterations were a result of the side effects from platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP injections), stating, “Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out” (per People).

Larsa Pippen plastic surgery transformation showing her noticeably overfilled lips and facial changes during a TV interview.

Pippen shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she addressed changes in her appearance. “I just shot my reunion a couple of days ago, so you’ll see what I look like at my reunion,” she explained in the now-expired post (per Page Six). I did have PRP. I did have an allergic reaction to the PRP, which I didn’t even know you could have, so my face is a bit swollen, but it doesn’t look like that, so keep on hating guys.”

Two women with styled blonde and brown hair showing plastic surgery transformation, posing closely in a nighttime setting

Pippen has openly discussed her cosmetic procedures, confirming that she has had a few enhancements. During the RHOM Season 4 reunion, she shared with host Andy Cohen, “I’ve had my nose done, I’ve had my lips done, and I’ve also had my boobs done” (per BRAVO).

Larsa Pippen posing in a patterned mini dress and heels, highlighting her plastic surgery transformation in a modern bathroom.

While she has acknowledged these procedures, she has denied having any work done on her butt. Pippen explained, “I literally work out seven days a week.” She went on to emphasize her fitness journey, stating, “If you look at my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. Now, I’m 140 pounds, so my legs and arms look thicker than they used to. My whole body has changed…It’s tight because I work out” (per Yahoo).

Key Changes and Public Reaction

Larsa Pippen has become increasingly open about her cosmetic enhancements. During a 2025 visit to New York City, she addressed buzz around her facial appearance by posting on Instagram, explaining that her look was the result of an allergic reaction to platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP injections).

“Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction, so chill out,” she wrote (per People).

She expanded on this in an Instagram Story video, saying, “I just shot my reunion a couple of days ago, so you’ll see what I look like at my reunion.” She added, “I did have PRP. I did have an allergic reaction…my face is a bit swollen, but it doesn’t look like that, so keep on hating guys” (via Page Six).

At the RHOM Season 4 reunion, Pippen confirmed several procedures, telling host Andy Cohen, “I’ve had my nose done, I’ve had my lips done, and I’ve also had my boobs done” (per BRAVO).

She has consistently denied undergoing any work on her butt, emphasizing that her figure is the result of regular exercise. “I literally work out seven days a week,” she explained. “If you look at my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. Now, I’m 140 pounds, so my legs and arms look thicker. My whole body has changed. It’s tight because I work out” (per Yahoo).

Why Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Sparks Conversation

In her early RHOM appearances, Larsa Pippen sported minimal makeup and a softer, more natural look. But following the show’s 2021 reboot, she returned with a much glossier aesthetic. Her fuller features and high-glam style sparked a wave of public attention.

Larsa Pippen posing in black outfit surrounded by silver and rose gold balloons for plastic surgery transformation celebration

Public reaction online has been mixed, especially on Reddit. Some commenters praised her confidence, while others were more critical of her visible changes.

User Honest_Log8556 commented, “Having been to Miami many times, I think plastic surgery is a lot more normalized there. That’s why we see such overfilled looks from Lisa and Larsa. But even by Miami’s standards, yes, Larsa has overdone it and is now unrecognizable.”

Meanwhile, badtrips777 added, “I just don’t think it’s kind to comment on anyone’s looks, regardless of what you think of them as a person. I honestly hope she’s feeling okay with all the online commentary about her appearance.”

Larsa Pippen close-up selfie showing her plastic surgery transformation wearing a black hoodie inside a vehicle.

Her castmates have shown support, too. Lisa Hochstein, previously married to plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, defended herself in an interview. “It’s a personal thing. No one needs to tell you what they’ve gotten done,” she told the outlet (per US Weekly).

“This whole thing about, well she’s on TV or you should be owning up to what you did — not really, it’s for her to tell or not to tell.”