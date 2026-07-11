Sydney Sweeney Models Lace Lingerie In Her Boldest Display Ever, Fans React With Harsh Comments: “Find Jesus”

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Sydney Sweeney has once again found herself at the center of a social media debate after sharing one of her boldest lingerie promotions yet.

The actress, who launched her lingerie brand SYRN, posted a sultry video which left several of her fans unimpressed.

While thousands praised the campaign, others flooded the comments with criticism, with one person writing, “You’ve become the real-life Cassie girl,” referencing her character in HBO show Euphoria.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney's new lingerie raunchy video for SYRN brand sparked mixed reactions online.

While critics called the campaign overly provocative, supporters praised Sweeney for confidently promoting her own business.

The campaign came shortly after Sweeney missed an Emmy nomination for her role as Cassie in “Euphoria.”

The post comes just days after Sweeney missed out on an Emmy nomination despite being one of the biggest names attached to Euphoria season 3.

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Sydney Sweeney under scrutiny after promoting her lingerie brand in a raunchy video

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The 28-year-old actress shared the video on Instagram on July 10 to promote the latest collection from her lingerie label, SYRN.

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The clip opened with Sweeney standing on a balcony wearing a brown fur coat. She then removed the coat to reveal a white lace halter-style bodysuit with a cutout across the torso, before striking a series of poses for the camera.

She kept the caption short, writing, “Did you get your @syrn yet?”

The video quickly attracted 23 million views and thousands of comments.

As soon as she posted the video, many fans criticized her revealing look.

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One follower wrote, “I genuinely hope you find Jesus. No amount of fame or attention compares to the peace and purpose He gives.”

Another commented, “It kinda looks like an O*lyFans page,” while one more added, “She needs god … stop being for the streets.”

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The latest campaign followed the marketing style Sweeney has used since launching SYRN earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

She has frequently modeled the brand herself, making her the face of nearly every campaign.

Sweeney previously said she created the label after struggling to find supportive lingerie as someone who developed a 32DD chest at just 12 years old.

She has also said the brand aims to combine confidence, comfort, and extended sizing for women with fuller busts.

The campaign clip left fans split, while a few called it smart marketing

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

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Some people felt the video relied too heavily on shock value.

“Please stop talking about her,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Publicity stunt or not, the internet will always find a reason to lose its mind over a photoshoot.”

Meanwhile, many fans defended Sweeney and praised the way she promoted her business.

“Sydney is the modern-day Marilyn Monroe,” wrote one.

A previous behind-the-scenes SYRN video also went viral after Sweeney unexpectedly lifted her T-shirt to reveal one of the brand’s lace bras during the new collection introduction, asreported by Bored Panda.

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“How you do marketing,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “This is perfect!”

However, not all criticism focused on the campaign itself.

Some women questioned whether the bras truly delivered on the brand’s promise of supporting larger bust sizes.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

“As someone who also has very large naturals, I really wanted to love this line,” one commenter wrote. “The b*a in this video doesn’t even fit you.”

According to a 2020 Curtin University study, women with larger breasts were more likely to experience upper back pain, while properly fitted bras can help reduce discomfort in the back and shoulders.

Sweeney’s latest lingerie campaign backlash arrived shortly after her 2026 Emmy snub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sweeney’s latest post also came during a difficult week professionally.

When the Emmy nominations were announced, the actress failed to receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

Her absence surprised many viewers because Cassie remained one of the show’s central characters throughout its third season.

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Meanwhile, her co-star Zendaya received another nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Although Sweeney did not publicly respond to the Emmy snub, she appeared unfazed as she continued promoting SYRN across social media.

The nomination list also reignited conversations about the show’s controversial final season, particularly Cassie’s storyline, which drew heavy criticism from viewers.

Sweeny and Euphoria both faced weeks of backlash over Cassie’s storyline in the third and final season

In season three, Cassie begins creating adult content online to earn money, appearing in increasingly revealing scenes that divided the audiences.

Some viewers described the storyline as a “humiliation ritual” for the character and questioned why the show pushed her in that direction.

Sweeney defended the role in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying, “I’m playing a character.”

She explained that Cassie constantly searched for validation because “she doesn’t know how to love herself unless someone else loves her.”

Creator Sam Levinson also defended the storyline during interviews with Real Time with Bill Maher, The Hollywood Reporter, and The New York Times.

Sydney Sweeney DID NOT receive an Emmy nomination for her work in Euphoria Season 3 pic.twitter.com/iUxQmWm0EG — ★ (@POPin4k) July 8, 2026

He said the plot was inspired by the rapid growth of platforms such as O*lyFans and his interest in exploring their long-term emotional effects.

“If you look at O*lyFans, it is making as much money as Hollywood,” Levinson said. “It’s not a niche business, it is a massive enterprise.”

He explained that he wanted to explore what happens when young people see adult content creation as a quick way to earn money.

“The combination of her desperation and need for validation” was what interested him most, he said.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Levinson further argued that the controversial scenes were not meant to celebrate the lifestyle.

Instead, he said they showed how constantly chasing likes, attention, and outside approval can leave someone emotionally empty.

Despite the backlash, Sweeney continued supporting Cassie’s story until the very end of the series.

After the finale aired, she posted behind-the-scenes photos from the season on Instagram, along with a short message to critics.

“It’s called… acting,” she wrote.

“Oh my gentle Jesus,” wrote one netizen

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