“How You Do Marketing”: Sydney Sweeney Stuns Fans By Flashing The Camera In Latest Lingerie Promo
Sydney Sweeney has gone viral after unexpectedly lifting her T-shirt and flashing the camera in a behind-the-scenes video promoting her new lingerie brand, Syrn.
The moment took place during a casual shoot for the brand’s upcoming Valentine’s collection, where the actress used herself as the model in what her fans considered a flash of marketing genius.
Sydney Sweney flashed the camera in an Instagram video promoting her lingerie brand, Syrn
Image credits: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images
In the video, Sweeney appears relaxed and informal, standing in the back of a pickup truck while wearing a white T-shirt and denim shorts.
Speaking directly to the camera, she walks viewers through several new Syrn pieces before abruptly lifting her shirt to reveal a light pink-colored lace b*a underneath.
Image credits: syrn
As she flashed a smile, laughter erupted from colleagues behind the camera, with one voice audibly reacting, “Oh my god!”
With her hands across her chest, Sweeney laughs and explains exactly what she is wearing. “And I’m wearing, from the first collection, Seductress lightly lined plunge,” she said.
She then lowers her shirt and closes the moment by telling fans she hopes they “love” the collection.
Image credits: syrn
The clip was shared as a behind-the-scenes look at Syrn, a lingerie brand Sweeney launched in January with the stated goal of creating underwear that is both “s*xy” and “powerful,” while offering extended sizing for women with fuller busts, including options up to 42DDD.
The video is on-brand for Syrn, as the lingerie line has consistently made use of provocative images featuring Sweeney
Syrn’s launch was deliberately provocative from the start. The name, in fact, is a play on the word “Siren” and seeks to communicate the archetype of a confident, seductive, and enthralling woman.
The brand debuted with a raunchy campaign that featured Sweeney modeling multiple lacy four-piece sets herself, setting the tone for a label that relies heavily on her visibility and personal involvement.
Image credits: syrn
Sweeney has previously said her own experience growing up with a 32DD chest at just 12 years old motivated her to create undergarments that better serve women with larger natural busts.
That personal history has become a core part of Syrn’s identity and its marketing.
Backing for the brand is significant. Syrn is supported by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, whom Sweeney connected with after attending their wedding in Venice last year.
Investors reportedly have high hopes for Syrn, believing it could eclipse Sweeney’s acting career in the years to come
Image credits: syrn
Those involved in the business have openly signaled ambitions to rival celebrity lingerie powerhouses like Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty.
Skims, launched in 2019, is now valued at approximately $5 billion at the time of reporting, with outlets such as Forbes and Reuters confirming the number.
In comparison, rival brands like Savage x Fenty were estimated to be worth around $1 billion as of 2021, although more recent valuations haven’t been confirmed.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
A source previously told The Sun that expectations around Sweeney’s brand are sky-high.
“Sydney has become one of the most talked-about women in Hollywood and this brand will propel her to new heights,” the source said.
“Those involved in the business believe that, in no time at all, she’ll earn more from Syrn than her acting work.”
Fans praised Sweeney for her video, while others questioned if the brand truly has products for larger-breasted women
Image credits: syrn
Public reaction to the flashing video has largely reinforced that belief. Comment sections quickly filled with praise for both her confidence and the marketing savvy behind the moment.
“This is how you do marketing people,” one viewer wrote.
“This is perfect! When will it be possible to order globally?” another asked.
A third focused on a specific design, saying, “I’m actually obsessed with the forget me not in pink!”
Image credits: syrn
However, not all feedback was glowing. Some viewers questioned whether Syrn’s sizing truly lived up to its inclusive messaging.
“As someone who also has very large naturals I really wanted to love this line,” a commenter wrote.
“Unfortunately it seems like generic sizing wins again. The b*a in this video doesn’t even fit you, why would I buy it thinking it would fit me?”
According to a 2020 study by Curtin University, women with larger breasts are more likely to experience upper back pain than those with smaller busts. For every one-size increase in breast size score, women were about 13 % more likely to report upper back pain.
At the same time, poor underwear fit is a common factor in discomfort for larger-breasted women, with proper support being linked to a reduction in back and shoulder pain.
“Billion dollar idea.” Netizens debated the video on social media
