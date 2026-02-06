“How You Do Marketing”: Sydney Sweeney Stuns Fans By Flashing The Camera In Latest Lingerie Promo

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney has gone viral after unexpectedly lifting her T-shirt and flashing the camera in a behind-the-scenes video promoting her new lingerie brand, Syrn.

The moment took place during a casual shoot for the brand’s upcoming Valentine’s collection, where the actress used herself as the model in what her fans considered a flash of marketing genius.

The video aligns with Syrn’s provocative branding, with the actress modeling in suggestive photos.

The brand prides itself on providing options for larger-breasted women, offering sizes up to 42DDD.

Sydney Sweeney posing in a black dress at an event, showcasing marketing in a glamorous and stylish setting.

In the video, Sweeney appears relaxed and informal, standing in the back of a pickup truck while wearing a white T-shirt and denim shorts.

Speaking directly to the camera, she walks viewers through several new Syrn pieces before abruptly lifting her shirt to reveal a light pink-colored lace b*a underneath.

Sydney Sweeney in lingerie watering a topiary bust wearing a pink bra against a rose garden backdrop.

As she flashed a smile, laughter erupted from colleagues behind the camera, with one voice audibly reacting, “Oh my god!”

With her hands across her chest, Sweeney laughs and explains exactly what she is wearing. “And I’m wearing, from the first collection, Seductress lightly lined plunge,” she said.

She then lowers her shirt and closes the moment by telling fans she hopes they “love” the collection.

Sydney Sweeney posing outdoors holding pink lace lingerie in a casual setting for marketing promo campaign.

The clip was shared as a behind-the-scenes look at Syrn, a lingerie brand Sweeney launched in January with the stated goal of creating underwear that is both “s*xy” and “powerful,” while offering extended sizing for women with fuller busts, including options up to 42DDD.

The video is on-brand for Syrn, as the lingerie line has consistently made use of provocative images featuring Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney posing in lingerie while flashing the camera in a bold marketing promo shoot.

Sydney Sweeney posing in lingerie, capturing attention in a stunning promo for How You Do Marketing campaign

Syrn’s launch was deliberately provocative from the start. The name, in fact, is a play on the word “Siren” and seeks to communicate the archetype of a confident, seductive, and enthralling woman.

The brand debuted with a raunchy campaign that featured Sweeney modeling multiple lacy four-piece sets herself, setting the tone for a label that relies heavily on her visibility and personal involvement.

Sydney Sweeney in a beige lace lingerie bra lifting her shirt outdoors during a casual marketing promo shoot.

Sweeney has previously said her own experience growing up with a 32DD chest at just 12 years old motivated her to create undergarments that better serve women with larger natural busts.

That personal history has become a core part of Syrn’s identity and its marketing.

Backing for the brand is significant. Syrn is supported by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, whom Sweeney connected with after attending their wedding in Venice last year.

Investors reportedly have high hopes for Syrn, believing it could eclipse Sweeney’s acting career in the years to come

Sydney Sweeney posing in white lingerie among rose bushes for latest marketing lingerie promo photo shoot.

Those involved in the business have openly signaled ambitions to rival celebrity lingerie powerhouses like Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty.

Skims, launched in 2019, is now valued at approximately $5 billion at the time of reporting, with outlets such as Forbes and Reuters confirming the number.

In comparison, rival brands like Savage x Fenty were estimated to be worth around $1 billion as of 2021, although more recent valuations haven’t been confirmed.

Sydney Sweeney posing in lingerie with flowing hair against a bright pink background for marketing promo.

A source previously told The Sun that expectations around Sweeney’s brand are sky-high.

“Sydney has become one of the most talked-about women in Hollywood and this brand will propel her to new heights,” the source said.

“Those involved in the business believe that, in no time at all, she’ll earn more from Syrn than her acting work.”

Fans praised Sweeney for her video, while others questioned if the brand truly has products for larger-breasted women

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Sydney Sweeney in a marketing lingerie promo post.

Sydney Sweeney blowing a kiss, wearing sunglasses and casual white shirt outdoors, capturing marketing promo moment.

Public reaction to the flashing video has largely reinforced that belief. Comment sections quickly filled with praise for both her confidence and the marketing savvy behind the moment.

“This is how you do marketing people,” one viewer wrote.

“This is perfect! When will it be possible to order globally?” another asked.

A third focused on a specific design, saying, “I’m actually obsessed with the forget me not in pink!”

Sydney Sweeney wearing pink lingerie posing on a red lawn mower against a green hedge and cloudy sky background.

However, not all feedback was glowing. Some viewers questioned whether Syrn’s sizing truly lived up to its inclusive messaging.

“As someone who also has very large naturals I really wanted to love this line,” a commenter wrote.

“Unfortunately it seems like generic sizing wins again. The b*a in this video doesn’t even fit you, why would I buy it thinking it would fit me?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYRN by Sydney Sweeney (@syrn)

According to a 2020 study by Curtin University, women with larger breasts are more likely to experience upper back pain than those with smaller busts. For every one-size increase in breast size score, women were about 13 % more likely to report upper back pain.

At the same time, poor underwear fit is a common factor in discomfort for larger-breasted women, with proper support being linked to a reduction in back and shoulder pain.

"Billion dollar idea."

