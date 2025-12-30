“You’ll Never Be Her”: Sydney Sweeney And Lindsay Lohan Comparison Sparks Heated Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years after Sydney Sweeney was photographed for Variety sitting on a giant ice block, netizens have now unearthed a very similar shot Lindsay Lohan did when she posed for Rolling Stone back in 2004.

At the time, Lindsay had just turned 18 and was at the peak of her career, promoting films such as Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

An X user named Aurora P.J contrasted the two photos on social media, telling Sydney, “You’ll NEVER be her!!!!” in a post that received 240,000 likes.

The two actresses have recently seen different levels of box office success.

Lindsay’s chaotic interview was reflective of the 2000s culture era, while Sydney used hers to defend herself against political speculation.

Image credits: Variety/Eric Davidson

“The Lindsey one is so artistic and beautiful and the other is so unprofessional. No art and no taste,” another user wrote.

“Lindsay chewed that photoshoot,” a third fan commented.

Another user pushed back, writing, “This is a dumb comparison to make. They are both absolutely beautiful.”

Image credits: Variety/Rolling Stone

“People tore Lindsay Lohan to shreds during her peak popularity. They’re exactly the same,” an additional fan noted.

In the retro shot, Lindsay, who was still a redhead, posed in blue shorts and a matching shirt while sitting on two ice blocks.

Two decades later, Sydney donned a hot pink swimsuit with matching heels as she struck a playful pose atop the freezing surface.

Both stars posed atop a block of ice for their respective interviews with Rolling Stone and Variety



Image credits: Rolling Stone

While Sydney and young Lindsay do share some similarities beyond the giant ice blocks beneath them—namely, having their every move scrutinized and debated by millions—their two interviews reveal some differences, reflecting how much pop culture and what society considers appropriate have changed.

Image credits: Variety/Eric Ray Davidson

Tweet by Raz R replying to @longhaiir stating she isn't trying to be Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison reactions.

Image credits: raz_rodgers

Twitter comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison sparking heated reactions online.

Image credits: longhaiir

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison sparking heated online reactions.

Image credits: Coleidoscopes

The introduction to Lindsay’s 2004 interview is a clear example. It reads, “Lindsay Lohan has been eighteen for just a week when she tells me her breasts are real. I did not ask (gentlemen never do), though my reporting (discreet visual fact checking, a goodbye hug) seems to confirm her statement.”

The then-teenager also admitted in the interview that she has to “watch” what she says, explaining, “I guess I say ‘r*tarded a lot, and this group got mad at me,” gesturing toward her assistant.

At the time, Sydney was already addressing speculation that she supported Donald Trump



Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Sydney’s 2023 interview with Variety, which she did when she was 25, begins, “It’s a hot Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, but Sydney Sweeney, balancing on a block of ice, is keeping her cool.”

The Washington native was promoting two HBO shows: Euphoria, now soon set to release its third season, and The White Lotus, as well as the superhero film Madame Web.

Image credits: trent_sweeneyy

At the time, she was facing backlash over a viral photo from her mother’s 60th birthday celebration that showed guests in “Blue Lives Matter” items and MAGA-styled red caps reading “Make Sixty Great Again.”

In the age of social media, when celebrities care about damage control, Sydney used the interview to tell her side of the story.

Lindsay enjoyed success with her comeback film Freakier Friday, while Sydney’s recent projects struggled at the box office

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

“There were so many misinterpretations. The people in the pictures weren’t even my family,” she told the outlet.

“The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from LA who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”

Image credits: Disney

Some commenters also pointed to differences between the stars—not in their magazine photoshoots, but at the box office.

Lindsay’s much-awaited theater comeback, the Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday, grossed a total of $143 million worldwide after premiering in August, as per Collider.

Lindsay, who lives in Dubai with her family, returned to the big screen with the Freaky Friday sequel

Image credits: Getty/Don Arnold

Tweet text comparing Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan, sparking heated reactions online about their looks and success.

Image credits: longhaiir

The outlet reported that the last four films Sydney had starred in at the time—the neo-western Americana, the survival thriller Eden, the Marvel film Madame Web, and the horror film Immaculate—all underperformed at the box office, grossing less than $140 million combined.

One of her latest films, Christy, a biopic of the trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, was also unsuccessful, opening at #11 at the box office.

Sydney's recent films, including Madame Web and Christy, flopped at the box office



Image credits: Sony Pictures/Vertical/Neon

With ‘Christy’, Sydney Sweeney racked up three box office flops in 2025. US Premieres: • $1.31 million – Christy

• $500,000 – Americana

• $1.05 million – Eden pic.twitter.com/exuzvtZhh3 — icons in pop (@iconsinpop) November 9, 2025

User comment on Twitter criticizing Sydney Sweeney's movie choices in a debate comparing her to Lindsay Lohan.

Image credits: temp197365560

The sports drama, which received mixed reviews from critics, failed to attract audiences, making just $1.3 million at the domestic box office after opening in more than 2,000 theaters.

According to Variety, it was one of the worst starts ever for a movie in the US that played on that many screens.

Sydney defended herself after critics mocked her box office numbers



Image credits: The Envelope

Social media post defending Sydney Sweeney’s acting skills amid Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison debate.

Image credits: prolificlashco

Tweet from Aurora P.J. replying with "shes js insufferable" amid Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison reactions.

Image credits: longhaiir

Side-by-side image comparing Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan at age 18, highlighting celebrity comparison reactions.

Image credits: longhaiir

The 28-year-old actress defended her work on social media, stating, “We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life.”

After the post comparing them went viral, people shared their thoughts on Sydney and Lindsay's careers

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison sparking heated reactions online.

Image credits: TheWWEReject

Tweet expressing nostalgia for Lindsay Lohan’s roles, sparking Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison reactions.

Image credits: NiccoStran34833

Tweet discussing heated reactions to Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison with strong opinions expressed.

Image credits: JosiahFlanigan

Tweet discussing heated reactions to Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison, mentioning forced hate and beauty.

Image credits: FrchFriedTater

Screenshot of a tweet with heated reactions comparing Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan online.

Image credits: MyBettingFriend

Tweet displayed on a social media platform commenting on Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison sparking reactions online.

Image credits: rvndy_lt

Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s target audience sparks heated reactions in Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison debate.

Image credits: 21Nina_

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison sparking heated reactions.

Image credits: kiel_robinson

Tweet showing a heated online reaction to Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan comparison sparking fan debates.

Image credits: emiliano2fire

Tweet discussing the comparison between Sydney Sweeney and Lindsay Lohan highlighting industry issues with sexualizing underage stars.

Image credits: Beginzz0803