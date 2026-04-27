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“Why Is She Wearing It Like That?”: Sydney Sweeney’s Bold Karaoke Moment At Stagecoach Sends Fans Buzzing
Sydney Sweeney singing karaoke at Stagecoach, wearing a light blue dress with ruffles, alongside a man in a cowboy hat and striped shirt.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Why Is She Wearing It Like That?”: Sydney Sweeney’s Bold Karaoke Moment At Stagecoach Sends Fans Buzzing

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Sydney Sweeney attended the Stagecoach Festival — the world’s largest country music gathering — held annually in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 25, where she sang a mix of songs on stage alongside performing artists. 

More than her vocals, however, her outfit grabbed attention, as it prominently displayed her chest

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney’s Stagecoach Festival look stood out, with her bold corset outfit drawing both praise and criticism.
  • The actress also used the festival to promote her recently launched lingerie brand.
  • Stagecoach made history on Saturday by briefly halting the festival for the first time since its inception due to severe weather conditions.

Netizens shared mixed reactions to her wardrobe, with some praising her for flaunting her assets and others critiquing her for, in their words, basing her entire personality on one body part.

“Anyone who says anything bad about this look is jealous,” one said, while another added, “Take her t**s away, and what does she have left? Nothing!”

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    Sydney Sweeney’s Stagecoach outfit had fans and critics locked in a heated debate

    Sydney Sweeney with long blonde hair, wearing a white cape-sleeved top, looking directly at the camera.

    Image credits: Getty/Rodin Eckenroth

    Sweeney first took the stage with Diplo at his yearly HonkyTonk set for a performance of You Look Like You Love Me

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    The actress then appeared alongside Chase Rice for a rendition of Sweet Child O’ Mine

    She later shared the spotlight with Riley Green on Friends in Low Places, and NSYNC member Lance Bass on Bye Bye Bye

    Sydney Sweeney at Stagecoach, smiling in a bold blue and white ruffled outfit, holding a clear bag.

    Image credits: Getty/Los Angeles Times

    For her Stagecoach outing, Sweeney paired white knee-high cowgirl boots with a baby blue corset dress

    Its plunging neckline was adorned with white lace ruffles that highlighted her chest, upsetting many social media users.

    “I am tired of seeing this woman’s t**s,” one wrote, while another noted, “As a big-chested girlie, I cannot for the life of me understand how she can endure wearing something so tight that her b**bs literally pop out.” 

    A Twitter reply to @sydneyxfiles, a user commenting on Sydney Sweeney's bold karaoke moment at Stagecoach.

    Image credits: Nightshift10KK

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    Sydney Sweeney at Stagecoach, smiling and reaching out, wearing a bold corset top and ruffled skirt.

    Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

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    “The corset. I know that underwire is k**ling her. Why is she wearing it like that?” a third asked.

    “Her b**bs are crying out for mercy,” noted a fourth.

    “She is a sneeze away from a nip slip,” remarked the next.

    Sydney Sweeney in a blue and white outfit, singing karaoke at Stagecoach, bold moment buzzing fans.

    Image credits: Instagram / syrn

    A fan of the actress, meanwhile, wrote, “Somewhere in Seattle or Portland, a sedentary, obese, liberal woman with green hair is hating on Sydney Sweeney for this.”

    “She’s on the couch wearing Cookie Monster pyjama bottoms and has her hand deep in a bag of chips as she scowls at this video,” the user added.

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    “She’s looking pretty hot in that outfit,” a second voiced.

    “I am a straight woman, and I can’t stop staring at her b**bs. They are amazing,” another conveyed.

    Sydney Sweeney attended Stagecoach to promote her new business

    @people#SydneySweeney welcomed #LanceBass, #Diplo, #RileyGreen to sing alongside her at her lingerie brand SYRN’s saloon at #Stagecoach♬ original sound – People Magazine

    During her gig with Diplo, Sweeney tossed products from her lingerie line, SYRN (launched in January), into the crowd. 

    At one point, she was seen blowing a kiss to one of the attendees as Diplo hyped her up.

    “Let’s get some of these p**ties right here,” the DJ announced. He went on to clarify that the pieces the actress was giving away were meant for “the ladies, not the guys.”

    Sweeney had set up multiple SYRN saloons at the event to promote her brand. 

    A tweet by Ya Chisme criticizing Sydney Sweeney's wearing of a corset. The text reads, Why is she wearing it like that.

    Image credits: ya_chisme

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    Sydney Sweeney singing karaoke at Stagecoach in a bold blue and white outfit, captivating fans with her moment.

    Image credits: Instagram / syrn

    At one of the booths, she grabbed the mic for a duet of Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley with rising country musician Bailey Zimmerman.

    Sydney Sweeney in denim overalls and pink boots, arms spread wide, posing under a bra-adorned ceiling at Stagecoach karaoke.

    Image credits: Instagram / syrn

    The underwear slinging followed Sweeney’s trend of making headlines while promoting SYRN. 

    Before its launch, the Euphoria star drew backlash after a video obtained and published by TMZ on January 26 showed her decorating the Hollywood sign in bras from her business.

    A statement given to People by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the owner of the intellectual property rights to the image of the landmark, revealed that she was “not authorized” to do so.

    Stagecoach, meanwhile, made headlines for being affected by bad weather for the first time since its inception in 2007

    Sydney Sweeney poses in white lingerie on a red theater seat, captivating fans with her bold fashion moment.

    Image credits: Instagram / syrn

    Approximately 75,000 to 80,000 guests were forced to evacuate the festival venue on Saturday due to high winds.

    At 7:46 p.m., the Stagecoach app shared an update asking attendees to exit the site, move towards their nearest vehicles, and seek protection.

    At the time, Marshmello was 15 minutes into his DJ set at the HonkyTonk Tent. The lights were turned on to alert the crowd, who missed the app notification due to a poor network connection in the desert. 

    An announcement came over the speaker to immediately exit.

    Sydney Sweeney in denim overalls, holding up a white garment, smiling at Stagecoach. Bold karaoke moment.

    Image credits: Instagram / syrn

    The crowd outside the T-Mobile Mane Stage waiting for Journey to come on was alerted by massive emergency evacuation signs.

    Thirty minutes later, attendees received another update reading: “Please continue to shelter in place. Stand by for the next update.”

    At 9:37 pm, Stagecoach said, “We’re back in the saddle,” and posted updated times for Lainey Wilson and Pitbull.

    “All these haters and she just keeps on living her best life,” a Sweeney fan commented 

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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