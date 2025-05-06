ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest fashion events of the year took place this week. Celebrities showcased their interpretations of “Tailored For You” at the Met Gala 2025. As always, there were some hits and some horrors on the red carpet. The aim of the dress code was to complement the Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Each year, the Institute pays homage to a person, era or style that has shaped the face of fashion. And this year, we were transported back to the 18th century "Black Dandy" era.

In keeping with the fashion history trend, Bored Panda found it fitting to take a trip down the runways of time. We happened upon an online community dedicated to showcasing "historical garments, past patterns, illustrations, demonstrations, perukes, petticoats, hoops, codpieces, houppelandes, hennins, restorations and recreations from long ago." r/FashionHistory has more than 120,000 members and a wall of iconic designs. We've put together a list of their best posts. Keep scrolling for some good-old-fashioned fashion, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.