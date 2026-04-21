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Jared Goulette, better known as The Color Wizard, is a Maine-based mural artist originally from Vermont who studied at the Maine College of Art before building his career in Portland. Today, he works across Maine and throughout New England, creating large-scale murals for both public and private spaces. His work stands out for its vivid spray-painted color, crisp detail, and the way he uses highlights, shadows, and layered effects to make everything from wildlife and plants to landscapes and objects feel almost luminous. Looking at the pieces, it is easy to see why the name fits: his murals are bold, immersive, and built to transform ordinary walls into something memorable.

What also makes Jared’s work especially interesting is how closely it connects to the places where it appears. He often begins with a conversation, shaping each mural around a client’s ideas, the setting itself, or a theme that reflects the local environment and community. That approach has led to collaborations with nonprofits, city-backed beautification efforts, local businesses, and public projects, including mural commissions in Bangor and Portland. Rather than simply decorating a surface, Jared’s art tends to bring personality, color, and a stronger sense of place to the spaces it touches, which is a big part of why his murals feel so at home in streetscapes, storefronts, and community landmarks alike.

More info: Instagram | thecolorwizard.com | Facebook