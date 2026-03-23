Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Creator Of World’s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43, Sparking Heated Reactions
Smiling man in casual shirt representing the creator of the world's most profitable adult entertainment platform.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Creator Of World’s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43, Sparking Heated Reactions

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of one of the most famous online adult sites, has passed away at 43 after a battle with cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the d*ath of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” his company, OnlyF*ns, said in a statement.

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Highlights
  • Leonid Radvinsky passed away at 43 after a private battle with cancer.
  • The company he owned generates $6.6 billion annually and has over 300 million users worldwide.
  • His platform hosts creators ranging from adult workers to celebrities and influencers offering explicit content.

The Ukrainian-American acquired Fenix International, the company that owns and operates the adult subscription-based site, in 2018, and served as its director and majority shareholder.

RELATED:

    Adult content businessman Leonid Radvinsky has passed away at 43Smiling man in a casual dark t-shirt with arms crossed, in a warmly lit room, associated with adult entertainment platform creator.

    Image credits: Leo Radvinsky

    Radvinsky’s cancer battle was largely unknown to the public. In 2024, he and his wife were major supporters of a $23 million grant program for cancer research through a gastrointestinal research foundation, as per the Wall Street Journal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The advances will forever change the face of cancer treatment. And Leo’s here tonight proving that science and miracles go hand in hand,” said his wife, Katie Chudnovsky, at the event.

    The businessman also donated $5 million to Ukraine relief efforts in 2022. Additionally, he founded and ran Leo, a venture capital fund established in 2009 that focused on technology investments.
    Blue abstract logo design representing an adult entertainment platform creator amid week of no content tribute.

    Image credits: OnlyFans

    Screenshot of a social media reply praising the creator of the world's most profitable adult entertainment platform.

    Image credits: ToritsejuA2590

    Social media reaction from a verified user on adult entertainment platform creator's passing and content tribute week.

    Image credits: VaelisFox

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His adult company was reportedly exploring the sale of a majority stake valued at approximately $5.5 billion, according to The Independent.

    At the time of his passing, the platform was reportedly generating $6.6 billion in annual turnover.

    The website owned by the Northwestern University economics graduate boasts more than 300 million users, many of whom pay fees for subscriptions to a creator’s page, pay-per-view videos, and personalized interactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The adult content website he acquired in 2018 has over 300 million usersOnlyFans logo displayed on smartphone screen with blurred website interface in the background.

    Image credits: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Its creators include s*x workers but also pop stars, influencers, and other celebrities who offer explicit content for their paying subscribers. 

    Radvinsky kept a low profile. He didn’t give interviews and stayed away from industry events.

    Born in the Soviet Union, he moved to the Chicago area when he was a child and played competitive chess when he was 10.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a list of the top 10 easiest jobs including OnlyFans girl, with mention of the adult entertainment platform creator.

    Image credits: latenightxoshow

    His high-school classmates described Radvinsky as a smart, sometimes abrasive teen.

    When he was a teen, he founded a business called Cybertania. One of its first gambits was operating websites such as Ultimate Passwords that claimed to offer hacked passwords to adult sites, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    Some of the hundreds of adult website names he owned included names of celebrities like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, and Ben Affleck. Many of these sites promised links to X-rated videos. 

    Close-up of a finger pointing at OnlyFans logo on a smartphone screen related to adult entertainment platform news.

    Image credits: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2004, Radvinsky started a website called MyFreeCams, which offered what later became known as “camming,” in which people pay for creators to blend casual chats with explicit live content.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2018, the businessman was among the potential bidders for the adult Penthouse brand, but he didn’t win the auction. Months later, he bought 100% of OnlyF*ns, the company founded two years earlier by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely, for an undisclosed amount.

    Creators on his website include adult workers, influencers, and celebrities

    Tweet showing a user's comment about models alongside a blue image with the Indeed logo, referencing adult entertainment platform news.

    Image credits: Liam_USA_

    People in a control room celebrating with smiles and hugs during a week of no content tribute for adult entertainment platform creator.

    Image credits: yabhisheky

    Tweet by BuzzBrief discussing the creator of the world's most profitable adult entertainment platform passing away.

    Image credits: _BuzzBrief__

    Before being acquired by Radvinsky, the platform was a British company similar to MyFreeCams that sold users, dubbed “fans,” subscriptions to a creator’s page, as per the WSJ, but that reportedly avoided explicit content.

    The billion-dollar company gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns left many people looking for ways to earn extra money and feel less lonely. In 2021, the service added nearly 300,000 new users every day.

    It made headlines several times, with creators such as Bonnie Blue publicizing a number of controversial stunts she filmed for the site on social media.

    Forbes estimates that Radvinsky’s net worth was about $4.7 billion at the time of his passing.

    The news of Radvinsky’s passing sparked a wave of reactions on X, with one person writing, “He should have taken that adult content with him…”

    “He took advantage of lots of young girls. He should take his website with him,” echoed another.

    “He was young. Rest easy,” typed another user.

    A separate user joked that they would do a “week of no content as tribute.”

    “The guy who turned loneliness into billions just got reminded that money doesn’t buy immortality. Brutal irony,” shared an additional user.

    Social media users reacted to Radvinsky’s passing at the age of 43

    Tweet by Ifeanyichukwu Samuel responding to PopBase questioning who will take care of the creator’s legacy after his passing.

    Image credits: Ifeanyichukvu

    Tweet on a week of no content as tribute after creator of world’s most profitable adult entertainment platform passes away.

    Image credits: arnold_gh

    Tweet reacting to the death of the creator of the world’s most profitable adult entertainment platform at age 43.

    Image credits: Ezmalay1z

    Twitter user expressing concern about the week of no content following creator of adult entertainment platform’s passing.

    Image credits: _emkael

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the creator of the world's most profitable adult entertainment platform.

    Image credits: prayag_sonar

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to the creator of the world's most profitable adult entertainment platform passing away at 43.

    Image credits: Kemakillzzz

    Tweet from Echora Continuum reacting to the creator of the world's most profitable adult entertainment platform passing away at 43.

    Image credits: EchoraContinuum

    Tweet tribute highlighting the impact of creator of the world’s most profitable adult entertainment platform.

    Image credits: debanjiakanni

    Tweet by Hauwa Daudu responding to PopBase, commenting on societal impact after creator of profitable adult entertainment platform dies.

    Image credits: HauwaDagash

    Tweet from user That_boy praising the creator of the world's most profitable adult entertainment platform.

    Image credits: Thatboy_mayor

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT