Alex Gamsu Jenkins is the master of surrealistic comic art who creates deep but somehow absurd, unsettling, and yet very interesting illustrations. Some might be easier to interpret, and some might make you wonder for hours. Either way, we are sure you will be intrigued by his newest ones.

Alex's wordless stories are accompanied by the vivid artwork that continues to hook 526K Instagram followers. His artwork has garnered attention from prestigious platforms like the New York Times, BBC, and Vice. The artist previously shared: "I knew that I had a bit of talent when drawing. But things developed, and a career path became much clearer when I first did an evening cartooning course, then an art foundation, and then a BA in illustration."

From then on, Alex began challenging the status quo, making us question reality.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | alexgamsujenkins.com