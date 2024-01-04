Comic Artist Creates Grotesque Illustrations And Here Are 58 Of The Latest OnesInterview With Artist
Prepare yourselves for another dive into the delightfully twisted world of Alex Gamsu Jenkins' comics! If you thought you'd seen it all, think again. Alex's unique blend of twisted humor and uncanny illustrations takes center stage once more, promising a fresh dose of the unexpected.
Alex is a London-based illustrator whose talent for satire pushes the boundaries of conventional comic art. As you scroll down, buckle up for a rollercoaster of absurdity, humor, and jaw-dropping creativity!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | alexgamsujenkins.com
Bored Panda got in touch with Alex again to find out more about how he comes up with his ideas and to learn about his background. Alex shared that he's been into comics since he was a kid. "When I was little, I tried making my own comics, but I usually gave up after a few panels. I guess I had a short attention span. I liked 2000 AD and Dark Horse comics back then. But when I started freelancing in illustration, I wanted to get into animation. So, I started planning out my ideas, and that naturally got me back into enjoying making comics. Seeing the work of people like Joan Cornella inspired me to focus on webcomics and storytelling."
Alex mentioned that finding inspiration is one of the toughest parts for him, especially generating more ideas. "I've discovered different methods to keep my creative spark alive. Random word generators can prompt ideas, and free sketching until an idea forms has been helpful. It's important to change methods to avoid getting stuck; keeping things fresh loosens the brain. Personally, I've noticed that thinking of ideas really late at night or early in the morning tends to work better for me. There's some logic to it – when you're more alert, the cynical part of the brain is active, making you more likely to dismiss your own ideas."
When talking about his favorite artist, Alex revealed that his all-time favorite is Robert Crumb. "His work played a pivotal role in setting me on the path of illustration and art. Recently, I've also discovered the work of Tori Miki, also known as Mickey Bird. I highly recommend checking out his comics; they're absurd, surreal, and very clever."
Alex told us that he has a book being released early next year through Mansion Press, so be sure to keep an eye out for it! He also recommended checking out their other books, mentioning their excellent lineup of artists they've worked with.
"If you are starting out in illustration, then don't hesitate to get in touch if you need any advice or help," the artist added.