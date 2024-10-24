Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Viewers Track Down Stunning Blonde Who Went Viral During Texas Vs Georgia Game Telecast
News

College football fans became internet detectives overnight after cameras at the Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs game this Sunday (October 20) captured a stunning blonde spectator in the stands during the match’s third quarter.

Social media lit up with thirsty fans who teamed up to track down the woman online after the event ended with Georgia defeating their rivals 30-15.

Highlights
  • Fans identified Kiera Mayer, a University of Arkansas student, as the viral blonde spectator.
  • Kiera Mayer's image went viral with over 14 million views after a Barstool Sports tweet.
  • Texas was fined $250,000 for fans throwing trash after a controversial call.
  • Matthew McConaughey criticized Texas fans and urged them to behave better.

The gorgeous fan in question is Kiera Mayer, a University of Arkansas student from Texas. Her picture went viral on social media after Barstool Sports shared a cheeky post captioned: “We’re all rooting for Texas tonight,” which garnered more than 14 million views and 50,000 interactions.

Their wishes did little for the Longhorns, as they not only lost the match but were also fined $250,000 after their fans began hurling trash and water bottles onto the field.

Football fans tracked down a stunning blonde fan who went viral after cameras captured her in the stands of the Texas vs Georgia game

Cameras captured the moment a platinum-blonde woman with big, bright blue eyes watched the game worriedly.

Kiera Mayer may have welcomed her overnight fame. Still, her Instagram account has been set to private, with photos of her attending the game with her friends hosted publicly on a separate website linked in her profile description.

Image credits: Alex Slitz / Getty

Chaos ensued after a controversial pass interference penalty overturned an interception by Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. This move gave Georgia control of the ball, further complicating things for the already-losing team.

Furious fans continued to throw trash into the arena until Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian intervened, pleading with the audience to calm down so the game could continue. After a significant delay, officials overturned the call, allowing Texas to score several plays later.

Matthew McConaughey expressed his disappointment at the Texas fans on social media and urged them to do better moving forward

Image credits: kieramayer

The fans’ rowdy attitude forced Matthew McConaughey to speak out on X. The Texas alum and Longhorns “Minister of Culture” expressed his disappointment at the behavior, stating that the Longhorn Nation (the team’s fans movement) should be “better than that.”

Image credits: kieramayer

“First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo. Let’s continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn’t get the W, you created a measurable home-field advantage,” he said to the fans.

Image credits: kieramayer

“But let’s get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS. So, in the future, let’s clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that,” the actor stated.

Image credits: ESPN College Football

In addition to imposing the fine, the SEC (Southeastern Conference) called for the state to utilize all available resources to determine which fans were throwing objects and ban them from attending future events during the 2024-2025 athletic season.

“The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event,” said Greg Sankey, a commissioner for the Conference.

Bored Panda has reached out to Kiera Mayer for comment.

