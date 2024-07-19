“He Doesn’t Wear Deo”: Kate Hudson Exposes Matthew McConaughey’s “Au Naturel” Smell

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew McConaughey has a very distinctive smell, Kate Hudson recently revealed. Appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday (July 17), the 45-year-old actress addressed an old “urban legend” that she had once forced the 54-year-old actor to wear deodorant.

Host Andy Cohen read a fan-submitted question to Kate: “Was that old urban legend true that you forced Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while filming Fool’s Gold?”

To which the actress-singer replied: “No. He doesn’t wear deodorant — and by the way, I don’t either.”

Nevertheless, the Golden Globe Award winner admitted that she could smell Matthew “from a mile [away],” adding “they got so close” while filming.

Image credits: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Image credits: Antony Jones/UK Press

Fool’s Gold is a 2008 American romantic action comedy film about a recently divorced couple, Tess (Kate) and Finn (Matthew) who rekindle their romantic life while searching for a lost treasure.

The urban legend seemingly started when in an interview with Playboy in 2008, Matthew said: “[Kate] always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?’ I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant.”

However, Kate clarified that there was no ill intent, as she quipped to Andy: “We’re au naturel.”

Image credits: BravoWWHL

Image credits: IMDB

In an interview for People’s 2005 “Sexiest Man Alive” cover story, the Oscar winner revealed that he hadn’t touched a deodorant in 20 years because a man should smell like “a man.”

Matthew added that the women in his life, including his mother, had no complaints about his “natural smell” because it’s uniquely his.

Research has previously shown that underarm antiperspirants or deodorants applied near the breast that contain harmful ingredients can have a potential connection between their use and breast cancer.

Image credits: BravoWWHL

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

However, no scientific evidence links the use of these products to the development of breast cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, aluminum-based compounds are used as the active ingredient in antiperspirants.

These compounds form a temporary “plug” within the sweat duct that stops the flow of sweat to the skin’s surface.

Kate Hudson puts an old urban legend about Matthew McConaughey to rest once and for all. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/eZJodJji3o — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 18, 2024

Image credits: BravoWWHL

Image credits: 86BillieJean

Some research suggests that aluminum-containing underarm antiperspirants, which are applied frequently and left on the skin near the breast, may be absorbed by the skin and have estrogen-like (hormonal) effects.

Because estrogen can promote the growth of breast cancer cells, some scientists have suggested that the aluminum-based compounds in antiperspirants may contribute to the development of breast cancer.

Still, experts, including an oncologist, an epidemiologist, a skin microbiome expert, and several dermatologists, told The New York Times in 2021 that there is no definitive evidence that regular deodorants or antiperspirants are worse for your health than natural deodorants.

