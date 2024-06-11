ADVERTISEMENT

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on humanity, forcing us to reconsider dozens and hundreds of things, from our attitude towards health and safety to the organization of remote work. And the coronavirus has also shown us how important smells really are in our lives.

Yes, only by losing and then regaining the ability to distinguish odors can one understand their importance for a full perception of the world around us. However, each of us has our own unique sense of smell - and some absolutely cannot stand some odors that are completely natural for the rest of humanity. And this viral thread in the AskReddit community is dedicated to just such examples.

More info: Reddit

#1

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Seafood. Easily the most revolting smell ever IMHO. Yes, even fresh seafood in a top notch restaurant makes me gag.

#2

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Anything that smells too sweet tends to make me nauseous. Eating it usually isn’t a problem, though.

#3

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Lavender. Someone gave me lavender flavored suckers when I was having horrible morning sickness during my first pregnancy. It made it so much worse. The smell still makes me gag.

The great German writer Erich Maria Remarque once wrote: “It’s strange how easily everything is forgotten except smells,” and he was damn right. Except for one thing - literally the same smell can be perceived completely differently by different people. For some, let's say, an expensive cologne smells nice, but others begin to sneeze, wince - and generally admit that they can't stand the stench. No, it's absolutely true - one of my friends couldn't stand the smell of perfumes. Almost any perfumes, to be honest.
#4

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Any liquor smell tbh.

#5

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Avon perfume from the 1970s that old women drench themselves in before heading to the grocery store.

#6

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Lillies smell like death to me.

In fact, the smells that some of us find unbearable are completely different, and often it can be the most harmless and common of them. The smell of chocolate, fresh bread, milk, coffee, apples, or that unique smell of a fresh book, repeatedly sung in numerous books (damn, isn't that a form of book self-promotion?..) - any of these scents may turn out to be just disgusting to some of us.
#7

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Rose scented anything.

#8

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Freshly cut grass. I'm super allergic to grass, so while others associate that smell with nostalgia, summer and sun, I associate it with headaches, sneezing and itchy eyes.

#9

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Vanilla scented candles and lotions etc. The winter holiday season is a plague on my senses. QQ.

By the way, doctors say that this phenomenon is called hyperosmia, and that in fact it is a kind of disease that causes a person a lot of problems in everyday life. "People with hyperosmia can experience strong discomfort and even illness from certain smells. Exposure to chemical odors like synthetic fragrances, perfumes, and cleaning products can trigger mild to severe discomfort. Even the scent of certain shampoos can be too much," the Health Line dedicated article states.

Among the reasons that can cause hyperosmia, experts list pregnancy, migraines, Lyme disease, autoimmune diseases, as well as various neurological conditions. There are different treatments available - so if you have some common odor that you find unpleasant, perhaps you should see a doctor for a checkup?
#10

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Baby powder. I legit gag.

#11

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Cooked eggs.

#12

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Coins and wet metal. It makes me shutter to even think about it.

Be that as it may, if a given feature doesn't cause serious problems for you or those around you (and doesn't harm your health) some people simply perceive it as a unique feature of their body. Well, everyone decides for themselves - but for now just feel free to scroll this list to the very end, and maybe share your own examples in the comments below. After all, a fascinating discussion is also good because it doesn't have any smell - neither pleasant nor unpleasant...

#13

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Coffee.

#14

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Artificial grape. Most people I know love it, but it turns my stomach every time.

Edit, because this has a stupid amount of responses: Please quit telling me to try Concord grapes. I’ve had them. I don’t think they taste remotely similar. Also, this thread is about smells, not tastes.

And for those of you claiming no one likes that smell, this thread of full of people stating that they are also surrounded by people who love that smell. They literally make incense and air fresheners in that smell that sell out.

#15

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Air freshener in a bathroom! For the love of God, just turn on the fan or open the door or the window!

#16

Cilantro.

#17

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Pumpkin scented candles 🤢.

#18

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Star anise - I have some in my pantry for certain recipes and it's locked away tightly in a jar.

#19

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Powered Parmesan cheese smells like vomit to me.

#20

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting New car smell, cant stand it.

#21

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Fruit perfume 🤮🤮🤮.

#22

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Bubblegum (Lush’s snow fairy scent).

#23

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Gas….. like gas at the gas station lol.

#24

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Coconut anything 🤢.

#25

Babies they smell like s**t.

#26

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Incense, it tends to give me a headache.

#27

Hay. My mom grew up on a farm and she loves the smell. I'm allergic (so is she).

#28

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting That goddamn cucumber melon lotion that *every girl on earth* used in the early 2000's.

#29

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Those damn cinnamon pinecones they put out at christmas. So overpowering. I was forced to stock them at work and maintain the christmas candle section one year and now I can't stand anything "christmas scented" They dump twice as much perfume into the seasonal candles, and its all too overwhelming.

#30

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Those pine tree thingy air fresheners? they make me feel nauseous.

#31

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Patchouli.

#32

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting I hate the smell of food cooking and hangs around the house for days I don't know how people cook daily for big families yet keep a nice smelling home.

#33

40 Smells That The Vast Majority Of People Consider To Be OK, But Some Folks Find Disgusting Burning sage.

#34

Asiago cheese. I used to LOVE it. Once upon a time ago Ruby Tuesdays had an Asiago Peppercorn steak that was a favorite...and then one night I developed a stomach virus after having it for lunch. Now I can't smell it without my stomach turning.

#35

Ripe bananas. Cloying near rotten fruity sweetness mixed solventy volatiles.

#36

Truffles. They smell like hobo feet.

#37

Some people love the smell of the sea. To me it smells like old rotting fish.

#38

Cumin.

#39

Bath and Body Works. Thanks for ruining this section of the mall a******s. 


Lush gets an honorable mention. .

#40

Mint. There was an incident as a child involving a days long ride in an old dodge van in 100+ degree weather while cramped in like a sardine between various family members chewing mint gum in the heat while being violently car sick. and now i have a mint aversion. Can't stand the smell or taste of it.

Also, lavender, it smells like itchy musty dust to me and now that i'm thinking of it, i'm fairly certain that probably means i'm allergic.

