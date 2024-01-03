Gone are the days of cluttered handbags! The fast-paced 2024 requires a seamless blend of style and practicality, especially regarding beauty must-haves. Here, we've curated a compact selection of on-the-go beauty essentials that are high-impact, fuss-free, and bag-friendly.

#1 Burt's Bees Lip Balm: This pocket-size powerhouse is crammed with all-natural ingredients that moisturize, hydrate, and revitalize your lips effortlessly, making it your bag's new best friend. Review: "Chapstick is a lifesaver when your lips are feeling dry and chapped. It's a small, convenient tube that you can easily carry with you wherever you go. Chapstick comes in a variety of flavors, so you can choose one that you really enjoy. It's also very affordable, so you can stock up on several tubes at once. The best part about chapstick is how moisturizing it is. It goes on smoothly and can make your lips feel soft and smooth in no time. If you haven't tried chapstick yet, I highly recommend it!" — cinthia alvarado

#2 Sol De Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist: Is like carrying summer in a bottle, with its irresistible gourmand notes and subtle sophistication of sandalwood. Dive into a world of *compliments* anytime and anywhere with a spritz from this magic bottle. Review: "Sol de Janeiro's 62 fragrance is pure sunshine in a bottle. The tropical blend is intoxicating, with hints of warmth and sophistication. It's a captivating scent that lingers beautifully, making every day feel like a tropical getaway. Simply irresistible not to mention the hubby loves it!" — Destiny Gatewood

#3 Revlon Face Roller: Gives you that mini facial massage vibe while it mattifies your face, becoming your new secret weapon against shine and acne, plus it's reusable - way less wasteful than traditional blotting papers! Review: "First of all, this is so much smaller than expected which is great because I can squeeze it in my purse or pocket no problem. My T-zone has been ridiculously oily all of a sudden (maybe now that it's winter?) and I was tired of touching my face and just feeling the oil. I didn't wanna purchase a bunch of those little sheets you can get so I was just using plain old paper towel to be honest. But then I found this and omg, it really does magically zap up the oil and I love that it's reusable. I haven't had to wash it yet but it seems like from other reviews it continues to work well afterward. I don't know how it sucks up the oil but after I roll it on my face, I can touch the area again and BOOM it's dry." — Summer

#4 Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint: This game-changer not only stays bold all day without going sticky, but also gives you that silky, weightless finish. With its precision applicator and a sea of fun and flirty shades, it's definitely a must-have in your bag for 2024! Review: "I've been using Peripera for years and their lip products definitely doesn't disappoint! I was looking for a neutral lipstick and I finally decided to get this in the shade 026 Apricot Peach. The texture is really creamy but smooth, and on the lips, it does give the velvety finish, plus the color really suits my neutral undertone. Oh, it also smells really good! It's like fruit but flowery kind of scent, which very pleasant! I like to use this lip tint as a very soft pink base and add a darker shade for gradient. It's on the dryer side, so it doesn't really hydrates your lips, it would cling to a dry patch but when I topped it with a lip gloss/balm, it looks really nice!" — Hillary

#5 Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser: Wave goodbye to tired eyes and hello to a well-rested glow, all thanks to America's #1 concealer that's making fine lines and blemishes run for the hills! Review: "This concealer is the BOMB. Just place it on whatever you want to hide, tap a little with finger or blending sponge, and BOOM. I've got lots to hide at age 51...and I've probably spent like a grand on concealers in all those years! The key, I've found is to NOT over blend. Let the product just 'be'...on your skin. After it dries down, if the area still shows, add a teeny bit more and do the same.... Just tap mainly the edge to blend with surrounding skin. LOVE this. I've got quite sensitive skin too. No problems with this concealer though. Again. I've bought Dermablend, Clarins, Estee Lauder....high dollar ones!!! This ones terrific for my crepey....I mean 'baby' blues!" — T. Russell

#6 Supergoop! Glowscreen - Glowy Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen: Not just a sunscreen, but also a makeup primer that's powered by hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a perfectly dewy look. Grab yours and stay fab on-the-go! Review: "I have been searching high and low for a tinted sunscreen like this. It has no scent and the color is perfect. It leaves a slight shimmer like a highlighter and makes my skin feel so dewy. I've stopped wearing foundation because it's just not needed with this." — N. Christina

#7 Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil: A total must-have for all hair types, providing insane shine, heat protection, and a proper frizz-tamer, all while being gluten-free and aluminum-free - your bag should not miss out on this little haircare gem! Review: "This oil has made such a huge difference in my hair. My hair is so much more healthy and smooth. This is a product that I will continue to repurchase. Worth it! Trust me and try it." — Lexi

#8 BestLand Hair Finishing Stick: A legit lifesaver with natural ingredients that'll keep those loose strands in check while also hydrating your hair. It's compact, easy to use, and gives your hair that instant dazzling touch, making it *the* must-have in your bag for hair emergencies. Review: "This product works great! It looks like a tube of mascara and is about the same size as one. The product is clear and goes on smoothly. I've been struggling with little 'baby hairs' my whole life. I used to try to use hair spray but that never seemed to work. I just put this in my hair and it lasts all day. You only need to apply it once! Give it a shot! I don't think you'll be disappointed." — Amazon Customer

#9 Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream: Your secret weapon for *seriously* hydrated hands. Its combo of 7 moisturizers, 3 vitamins, and a clean scent makes it the perfect on-the-go, dermatologist-tested, non-greasy hand savior. Review: "I have spent endless amounts of money on expensive creams to try and hydrate my severely dry, cracked cuticles. I work at a bank so I'm constantly washing my hands and applying hand sanitizer. I also pick my cuticles when I'm stressed . They're so hard it makes them an easy target. I bought 3 more tunes to have on hand everywhere I go. My cuticles are soft and NORMAL now!!! Lasts through hand washing. No scent." — JoviLover

#10 Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray: It's your new bestie for keeping those hands germ-free and scented with bliss; it's like the Ferrari of hand sanitisers. Bursting with Aloe Vera, Lemon essential oil, and mood-boosting scents, this multi-award winner is worthy of your bag space! Review: "I love these hand sanitizers because they're light and clean for my hands, smell great and never dry out my hands. Really loving this scent combo that came in the 3-pack! I keep one in my car, one at my desk and one in my work bag. They last a long time too!" — Valerie Jacobs

#11 Mighty Patch Original From Hero Cosmetics: It's just like a magic little hydrocolloid sticker that absorbs all the gunk and leaves you looking clearer by the AM - trust me, it stays on all night, blends seamlessly, and is totally skin-safe! Review: "Amazing to pull out the gunk. 6-8 hours AT LEAST for me and then I like to use overnight to make sure it truly has time to pull it out and work it's magic. Once removed, clean spot and make sure not infected. The patch is invisible also can wear in daytime like I did in car line for my kids, no one even noticed!!! Way better than the big white zit / yellow puss showing!" — Ashley Forrester

#12 Aquaphor Healing Ointment: It's a one stop solution for dry, compromised skin and trust me, once you've tried this miracle product, you'll never turn back. Scruffy cuticles or chapped lips on the go? I mean, who has the room for multiple products when you've got this little lifesaver. Review: "I love Aquaphor. I fractured my jaw over 40 years ago and had surgery to repair it. I suffered from dry and cracked lips after that and was just miserable. The surgeon suggested I try Aquaphor and I fell in love with it. It goes on smoothly and stays on. Chapstick did not do it and believe me I tried it because it's cheaper. Now I don't care about the price since it works and I've not had dry or cracked lips since then. I have 2 tubes here at my desk, a tube in my car, a jug in my bathroom and a big tube in my purse. I'm never without it. I have recommended it to so many people and will continue to recommend it." — T. Lazar

#13 Nooni Korean Lip Oil: Adds that perfect touch of natural-looking flush to your lips while softening and moisturizing. It's the ultimate go-to for when dry lips strike, and it fits snug in your bag like it's meant to be there. Review: "I always had a hard time with lip gloss since I hate the stickiness and the color is never pigmented. This looks and feels fenomenal on my lips... This will be from now on my to go lipgloss until I find maybe a better one. Must have!" — sara

#14 Gillette Venus Extra Smooth On The Go Razor For Women: Is your new tiny companion for smooth and satisfying shave sessions whenever wherever. This purse-fit wonder brings 5-blades of lasting smoothness, extra lubrication, and a pivoting head that's always ready to follow your flow. Review: "I bought this for a backpacking trip and lightweight and space saving is what I need. I prob won't take the case, although it's very handy for regular luggage packing. The razor itself is even smaller and lighter than I hoped! It's so cute! I'm very happy!" — Amazon Customer

#15 Wet Brush Mini Detangler: The pro at gliding through my tangled mess, regardless of whether your hair is oily, dry, or normal. This pink pocket-sized companion makes getting rid of knots effortless, and *trust me,* it's a total hair-savoir. Review: "This is small and fits in my purse. I own a larger wet brush but it was too big for my purse. I love this size and placed one in my car and my purse. It works as well as a larger wet brush you just have to use more strokes to cover your head due to its size. I would repurchase this item again." — renee sharp

#16 AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set: Is *the* ultimate, latex-free, do-it-all blender defining ease of application for your BB cream, foundation, concealer, liquid and powders, ensuring you always glow on the go, and let's not forget, it's a breeze to clean! Review: "I have never tried these before but I have been seeing them all on TikTok so you know if it's on there it's going to be good! I have tried so many different beauty sponges and have not had any luck. But these ones yes yes yes I feel in love. They are so soft, they work amazing dry or wet. Super easy to clean. My makeup looks amazing as well. Definitely recommend!!!" — Allison

#17 Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection: Super hydrating, brightening, and awakening – because radiant skin is *always* in. Review: "I love these facial sprays so much!! They work so well to keep my skin feeling fresh and dewy! And i love that they don't leave a sticky residue on your skin. I definitely recommend getting these. Omg, and the packaging was super cute! So excited to continue using these products!!!!" — Susete Assuncao-Marei

#18 120 Pieces Black Hair Ties: Hair savior for working, sporting, or playing, with ridiculous stretchiness and strength that won't bail on you. Perfect for medium to thick hairstyles, these soft, no-damage elastics are your bag's new MVPs. Review: "These hairties are the best for thick hair. I am in the military and have to put my hair up everyday. Goodys brand ties are too stiff. I cant get them tight enough but these are perfect!!" — CScherff

#19 Tweezer Guru Tweezers: Add this *essential* lifesaver to your bag for an on-the-go flawless beauty routine - slay those pesky ingrowns, unruly eyebrows and unnoticed blackheads like a pro, these stainless-steel babes ain't messing around! Review: "Absolutely perfect. Superb tweezers. I have searched some for the perfect tweezers and now I believe I have found them. The pinnacle of tweezers if you will. With normal tweezers say you have an in grown hair or a very small black hair you want removed, you kind of have to dig and struggle to grapple that hair to pull it out? Well fear not because these tweezers have absolutely no trouble. There is no positioning them just perfect or pressing really hard and whatever you're trying to pull on slipping. These just get it done effortlessly. What you grip is solid and it ain't letting go unless you release it." — John

#20 Colorful Girly Mini Emery Board Nail Files: Or as I like to call them, my "nail lifesavers", keep your nails neat and perfectly defined no matter where you are. This set of 12 double-grain files is as practical as it is cute, and at this size, they're a total breeze to carry around in your bag! Review: "These are perfect to put in my nail kit that is in my purse. They feel like they are durable and of good quality." — Holly

#21 Clinique High Impact Mascara: Is a must-have for your bag, featuring maximal volume, bold color, and ophthalmologist-tested safety, making your lashes fetchingly full and your eyes pop, wherever you are. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "The perfect lashes! Look how different they look and I didn’t had the best photo, small for a small purse, easy to carry and perfect price. I had it permanently in my traveling makeup bag." — Gabriela

#22 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Cleansing Towelettes: Your new go-to for a hydration boost and makeup removal. These plant-base wipes, packed with hyaluronic acid and triple-emollient blend, are the 24/7 skincare heroes you didn’t know you needed - melting makeup effortlessly and making skin feel seriously refreshed. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love these wipes! I have very finicky skin and work outside a lot. The wipes are very gentle and easy to remove all the dirt that has accumulated during the day and remove makeup. They also contain hyaluronic acid, which moisturizes and tightens the skin. I use them every night before bed, and my skin feels so soft and fresh. They are perfect!!! I highly recommend them!" — Mariya A.

#23 Super Strong Hold Eyelash Adhesive: It's the perfect, gentle, and waterproof adhesive for beginners and pros who want that long, natural lash-look without fear of smudging or losing lashes. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Whenever I do my makeup and put on my lashes I use this glue. It has an incredibly strong hold and I'm really happy with the way that it holds throughout the night. I've used many other types of eyelash glues and they don't seem to do as well as this one does. I'm really happy with this product and I would recommend it to anyone looking to use eyelash glue it's also great for beginners because it dries medium quickly and you can see exactly where you're applying it. Highly recommended!" — Mel C.