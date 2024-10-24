 Texas Fan Grant Walther's Explains How Sad Viral Moment Has Changed His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

An American football fan who went viral for his disappointed expression during a game opened up about his newfound fame. The Longhorns (Texas) fan, Grant Walther, revealed that he hoped to turn his internet virality into a charitable cause. Moreover, he expressed his wish to have Matthew McConaughey shave his now-iconic hair to raise money for cancer research.

Grant quickly went viral last Saturday (October 19), after television cameras caught him frowning, as well as his memorable haircut during Texas’ 30-15 loss to Georgia’s Bulldogs.

The 20-year-old, who is studying government in Austin, Texas, quickly drew comparisons to “Hawk Tuah girl,” Butt-Head – from MTV’s Beavis and Butt-Head, and country legend Conway Twitty.

He has since been stopped by professors, nurses, and fellow students, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (October 23).

As a result, Grant expressed his hope to use his viral fame for a positive cause, as he explained: “I love the idea of turning this into some sort of charity opportunity.

“Giving has always been a pretty essential part of who I am.”

The sports fan, whose father builds affordable housing, further told The Mail: “When you’re given an opportunity like this, the best thing you can do is pass that forward to others.”

Grant consequently now plans to collaborate with the Longhorns and Matthew McConaughey, who is notable for being the team’s most famous fan.

He said: “I know Matthew McConaughey was cutting players’ hair. Maybe he can cut mine on the field and raise some money for cancer awareness.

“My grandmother just recently got diagnosed with breast cancer and then beat it. This is the perfect platform for me to advocate for the things I care most about.”

The law school hopeful reportedly never expected to become an internet meme, calling the experience “out-of-this-world.”

Grant’s life changed when his image went viral, surprising him as it kept spreading despite initial predictions it would quickly fade.

Although he isn’t active on social media, his friends reportedly make sure he sees the memes, which Grant said he found “hilarious.”

“There was one comment on Twitter that was: this looks like a business bro, circa 1983, leaving the racquetball court at the local Y(MCA),” Grant told The Mail. “That is such an oddly specific insult that you just have to appreciate it.”

He continued: “I gotta be honest. All the ones that are guessing that I’m some Southern backwater Texan with an Evangelical dad, or something like that.

“Those are the ones that get me the most because, in reality, I’m from Los Angeles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RedCup Texas (@redcuptexas)

Grant became a Texas fan during his freshman year in college, and it quickly turned into an “obsession.”

He’s missed only one home game and even waited hours with friends for good seats at the Georgia matchup.

The student reportedly said he valued the supportive community within Texas football, noting that despite most comments poking fun at him, a few fans offered encouragement, which he deeply appreciated.

Despite receiving some hateful messages, Grant said he didn’t let it bother him, as his inbox is mostly filled with support and constant questions.

On campus, people have frequently stopped him for photos, to whom Grant said he was happy to recreate his famous frown.

Outside of his studies, Grant is reportedly heavily involved in volunteering and fundraising through food and clothing drives with his Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Grant admitted he also hoped to appear on the Talk Tuah podcast hosted by Haliey Welch, who recently went viral for her graphic discussion of sex acts.

He told The Mail: “That would be a life goal I could check off my bucket list frankly. I’m more than happy to embrace it as long as people care to hear from me.”

Grant revealed that he was now eager to change the hairstyle that made him a viral meme, stating: “I have just naturally thick hair, I use 2-in-1 hair wash (and) I do absolutely nothing to my hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

“I wake up every morning and take my shower, wash my hair, and by midday, when it dries it just takes a mind of its own, and decides to look like this.

“There’s absolutely nothing I can do about it.”

He concluded: “It’s honestly gotten way too long, I need a haircut. But, I don’t think I can get it cut now – much to my dad’s chagrin.”

