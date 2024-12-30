I Captured 40 Cat Portraits That Showcase The Hidden Lives Of Felines In My Neighborhood
In 2022, I moved to a new city. As a photographer, I had spent years capturing the beauty of red squirrels, but this new chapter brought unexpected inspiration. My new neighborhood was alive with street cats—graceful, curious, and full of personality. It didn’t take long for them to steal my heart and my lens.
It all started with a community effort. I wanted to contribute to my new home, so I began cleaning up the streets around my block. One day, as I was picking up trash, I noticed a cat watching me from a distance. To my surprise, the cat didn’t run away. Instead, it walked right up to me, as if to say hello. It was a moment of pure connection. I hurried back home, grabbed my camera, and returned to capture my first street cat portrait.
That was just the beginning. Each walk introduced me to new feline friends, each with their own quirks and charm. Some were bold and playful, others cautious and mysterious. Every encounter felt like meeting a new character in a story waiting to be told. Through my lens, I began to document their lives, their personalities, and their place in the neighborhood.
What surprised me most was how these cats brought people together. Neighbors would stop to chat, sharing stories about the cats they’d seen or cared for. These conversations turned strangers into friends, united by a shared love for the animals that roamed our streets. In a world increasingly shaped by AI and technology, there’s something profoundly human about stepping outside, meeting animals, and connecting with people face-to-face.
I’ve come to call these cats the “Purrfect Neighbours.” They’ve become the stars of my photography and a source of endless joy. If you’d like to follow their adventures, you can find them on Instagram, where their unique personalities shine through every photo.
This journey has reminded me that inspiration is everywhere—you just have to take a walk, open your eyes, and let the world surprise you.
Photographing street cats also demands a sharp eye for detail, quick reflexes, and an understanding of their natural behaviors. My experience with red squirrels may have honed me the ability to interpret subtle body language and expressions, skills that are invaluable when capturing the unique personalities of street cats. For instance, waiting for the perfect moment when a cat is meowing or sticking its tongue out requires patience and keen observation. This background likely equipped me with the ability to seize these fleeting, funny moments, bringing their charm to life.
I often walk around the block and frequently see the same cat. Over time, I’ve started to recognize some of the cats in their territory, and this also gives them the chance to get to know me. When I approach, I always do so very slowly. If I notice that a cat seems too scared, I simply walk away and try again another day to build a connection. My goal is to eventually capture a photo of the cat, but it’s a process of trial and error. If a cat doesn’t like you, it’s not the end of the world—you just need to spend more time observing and learning its behavior.
I've discovered that lying flat on my belly and crawling closer makes it easier to approach a cat. It’s a funny way to interact, but it actually works! Making yourself as small and non-threatening as possible helps the cat feel more comfortable around you. It’s a rewarding experience to build trust with these animals, even if it takes time.
As of now, I have no plans to expand my photography of cats to other cities, though I’ve thought about that idea for a long time. For me, it’s important to keep this as a community project in the city where I currently live. Expanding it would take away that sense of local connection and community spirit.
I’ve had such amazing experiences walking around with my camera here. People in my city already recognize me as the person who captures the Purrfect Neighbours, and they spread the word organically—it’s incredible! Even when I post the photos on Instagram, people often reply with the cats’ names. It’s so heartwarming to see how much the community loves these cats. I’m truly happy to contribute by portraying their lives and bringing joy to the people around me.
PS: Every shot has been taken outside!
