In 2022, I moved to a new city. As a photographer, I had spent years capturing the beauty of red squirrels, but this new chapter brought unexpected inspiration. My new neighborhood was alive with street cats—graceful, curious, and full of personality. It didn’t take long for them to steal my heart and my lens.

It all started with a community effort. I wanted to contribute to my new home, so I began cleaning up the streets around my block. One day, as I was picking up trash, I noticed a cat watching me from a distance. To my surprise, the cat didn’t run away. Instead, it walked right up to me, as if to say hello. It was a moment of pure connection. I hurried back home, grabbed my camera, and returned to capture my first street cat portrait.

