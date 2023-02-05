I'm back with more squirrel spam - I hope you don't mind.

We all know from my previous posts (here, here, here, here, here, here and here) and other pictures that red squirrels are extremely agile animals, with long tails to aid balance and long paws to jump across small gaps between trees and we love them for their perseverance. But did you know that they are also extremely flexible with gymnastic abilities? For example, squirrels can turn their back feet and body 180 degrees, which means they can rotate completely forward to completely backward in the same position. This makes it very easy for them to move in very difficult situations.

Another set of skills is their super-flexible ankles. The secret weapon allowing red squirrels to hang upside down on trees is their ankles. Unlike most rodents, whose ankles lock in place and point in one direction, squirrels have swiveling ankle joints, allowing them to climb and hang in various positions.

