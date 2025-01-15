ADVERTISEMENT

Stunningly beautiful butterflies have started to appear on building walls and roofs, courtesy of the French street artist Youri Cansell, who also goes by the name Mantra.

Youri is fascinated by butterflies and insects, so he draws them in precise detail, depicting various species accurately. The murals represent "specimen boxes" and are painted in a hyperrealistic 3D way, making them pop off the wall. The artist's beautiful works revive urban cities and give them a splash of color by bringing nature closer to the people. Youri’s work continues to spread throughout the world, and now these giant butterflies can be found in the US, Germany, and Denmark, among many others.

More info: Instagram | mantrarea.com | Facebook

#1

Hyper-realistic butterfly mural painted on an old brick building by a French artist, surrounded by autumn foliage.

mantrarea

    #2

    Hyper-realistic mural of an accurate butterfly painted on a building wall by a French artist.

    mantrarea

    #3

    Hyper-realistic mural of three accurate butterflies painted on a building by a French artist, captured in urban setting.

    mantrarea

    #4

    Aerial view of hyper-realistic butterfly murals painted on a city rooftop by a French artist.

    mantrarea

    #5

    Hyper-realistic butterfly murals on a building wall by a French artist, showcasing stunning detail and color.

    mantrarea

    #6

    Hyper-realistic butterfly murals on a tall building in an urban setting.

    mantrarea

    #7

    Hyper-realistic mural of butterflies painted on a building by a French artist, showcasing various species with detailed wings.

    mantrarea

    #8

    Building adorned with hyper-realistic murals of accurate butterflies by a French artist.

    mantrarea

    #9

    Hyper-realistic butterfly mural painted on a building by a French artist, depicting an intricate and vibrant orange butterfly.

    mantrarea

    #10

    Hyper-realistic butterfly murals painted on a building by a French artist, featuring vibrant greenery and flowers.

    mantrarea

    #11

    People admire hyper-realistic murals of butterflies painted on buildings.

    mantrarea

    #12

    Hyper-realistic mural of accurate butterflies painted by a French artist on a building facade.

    mantrarea

    #13

    Hyper-realistic butterfly mural on a building by a French artist, featuring various colorful butterfly species.

    mantrarea

    #14

    Hyper-realistic mural of accurate butterflies by French artist on a building wall, featuring various butterfly species.

    mantrarea

    #15

    Hyper-realistic butterfly mural on a building by a French artist, featuring vibrant colors and intricate details.

    mantrarea

    #16

    Hyper-realistic mural of a butterfly on a building wall by French artist, featuring vivid colors and detailed greenery.

    mantrarea

    #17

    Hyper-realistic mural of butterflies painted on a building wall by a French artist.

    mantrarea

    #18

    Hyper-realistic mural featuring three accurate butterflies painted on a large wall with a church in the background.

    mantrarea

    #19

    A hyper-realistic mural of an accurate butterfly painted by a French artist on a large building wall.

    mantrarea

    #20

    Hyper-realistic mural of butterflies painted by a French artist on an urban building wall.

    mantrarea

    #21

    Hyper-realistic butterfly murals on stacked canvases in an outdoor setting, showcasing detailed artistry.

    mantrarea

    #22

    Hyper-realistic mural of butterflies and a spider painted by a French artist on stacked boxes in an outdoor setting.

    mantrarea

    #23

    Hyper-realistic mural of a butterfly on an urban building by a French artist, featuring intricate details and vibrant colors.

    mantrarea

    #24

    Hyper-realistic mural of butterflies and flowers painted on a tall building by a French artist.

    mantrarea

    #25

    Hyper-realistic butterfly murals on a building by a French artist, with Swiss flag in the foreground.

    mantrarea

    #26

    French artist painting hyper-realistic butterfly murals on a large outdoor wall using a lift.

    mantrarea

    #27

    Hyper-realistic mural featuring a butterfly and a girl reading, painted on a building in a vibrant floral setting.

    mantrarea

    #28

    Hyper-realistic mural of accurate butterflies painted on a building facade by a French artist.

    mantrarea

    #29

    Hyper-realistic mural of a blue butterfly on a building, featuring detailed leaves and flowers painted by a French artist.

    mantrarea

    #30

    Hyper-realistic murals of butterflies and plants decorate a building wall against a backdrop of trees and cloudy sky.

    mantrarea

    #31

    Hyper-realistic mural of accurate butterflies painted on a large building wall, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details.

    mantrarea

    #32

    Hyper-realistic mural of a parrot with accurate butterflies painted by a French artist on a building wall.

    mantrarea

    #33

    Hyper-realistic mural of butterflies by French artist, showcasing stunning lifelike details on a large indoor display.

    mantrarea

