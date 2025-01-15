ADVERTISEMENT

Stunningly beautiful butterflies have started to appear on building walls and roofs, courtesy of the French street artist Youri Cansell, who also goes by the name Mantra.

Youri is fascinated by butterflies and insects, so he draws them in precise detail, depicting various species accurately. The murals represent "specimen boxes" and are painted in a hyperrealistic 3D way, making them pop off the wall. The artist's beautiful works revive urban cities and give them a splash of color by bringing nature closer to the people. Youri’s work continues to spread throughout the world, and now these giant butterflies can be found in the US, Germany, and Denmark, among many others.

