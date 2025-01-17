ADVERTISEMENT

“What if?” people on the internet started restlessly asking once generative image AI was released for public use. This creator is no exception. However, their idea got us wondering: what if Disney made horror movie adaptations?

While we don’t have an answer for that yet, these movie posters might give you an idea. Suddenly, Disney feels darker and more sinister, yet it somehow fits. Opposites like this could surprisingly work, but we’re probably not going to see a real version anytime soon. Still, it’s fun to imagine.

More info: reddit.com

#1

Disney horror adaptation poster with a black cat in front of a spooky gate and mansion.

InkSlinger1983 Report

    #2

    Disney horror movie adaptation poster featuring a child watching a spooky TV screen displaying a face.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #3

    Disney adaptation poster of Nosferatu with cartoon vampire in a forest, AI-generated.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #4

    AI-generated Disney adaptation poster of horror movie Annabelle, featuring a cartoon girl with red ribbons in her hair.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #5

    AI-generated Disney adaptation poster of a cheerful girl in a flower crown, standing in a sunny field.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #6

    Disney adaptation poster of "The Shining" featuring cartoon character with an axe in a forest.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #7

    Disney adaptation poster featuring an animated dog resembling Cujo in a forest setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #8

    Disney adaptation poster of a horror movie with a figure holding hands up, inspired by "Pan's Labyrinth".

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #9

    AI-generated Disney adaptation poster for "The Omen" with a cartoon character in a creepy graveyard.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #10

    Disney adaptation of Tremors with a cartoon worm in a desert town setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #11

    Disney adaptation poster of "Re-Animator," animated scientist with glasses in a lab setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #12

    Disney horror adaptation poster with animated girl and cartoon birds.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #13

    Disney adaptation of "Psycho" poster featuring a spooky house on a hill.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #14

    AI-generated Disney adaptation poster featuring a horror character in a leather jacket, inspired by famous horror movies.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #15

    Disney adaptation of horror movie Hereditary with cartoon character in glasses and plaid shirt.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #16

    Disney adaptation poster of Carrie with a cartoon girl in a crown, red hair, and colorful lights in the background.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    Disney adaptation poster of Jaws with a cartoon shark underwater.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #18

    AI-generated Disney adaptation poster featuring a sinister clown with red hair and a playful grin.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #19

    AI-generated Disney adaptation of "Child's Play" poster with cartoonish character holding a bloody knife.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #20

    Disney adaptation poster of horror movie, featuring a masked figure with a knife in a colorful forest setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #21

    Disney adaptation of Texas Chainsaw Massacre with cartoon character holding a chainsaw in a creepy setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #22

    AI-generated Disney adaptation poster of "The Exorcist" with a cartoon-like character in a forest setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #23

    AI-generated Disney adaptation poster of The Terminator with a robot skull in horror style.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #24

    Disney horror adaptation with a cartoon character in a forest holding a machete, surrounded by mushrooms.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #25

    Disney adaptation poster of horror movie "Saw" with a cartoonish character having red spirals on cheeks.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #26

    Disney adaptation poster featuring a cartoonish scarecrow character from a horror movie set on Elm Street.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #27

    Disney adaptation poster of "The Thing" with young character in winter gear, snowy backdrop.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #28

    Disney adaptation poster of a bright-eyed fly, reimagining a famous horror movie with AI-generated art.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #29

    Disney adaptation of horror poster with a girl emerging from a well in a dark, enchanted forest.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #30

    Disney horror movie poster adaptation, character behind bars in "Silence of the Lambs."

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #31

    AI-generated Disney horror poster featuring a cartoon zombie from "28 Days Later" adaptation.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #32

    Disney horror adaptation poster featuring three cartoon children in a spooky village setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #33

    Disney adaptation poster of horror movie Alien, featuring a stylized xenomorph in a sci-fi setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #34

    Disney horror movie adaptation poster of "Evil Dead" with cartoon character holding a shovel.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #35

    Disney adaptation poster of Predator, featuring a stylized creature in a jungle setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #36

    Disney adaptation poster of "Children of the Corn" with Mickey Mouse characters in a cornfield setting.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #37

    Disney adaptation of Jeepers Creepers poster with cartoon monster in a hat and coat, set in a field.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #38

    AI-generated Disney adaptation poster of "Eraserhead" with a cartoonish character and wild hair.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

    #39

    Disney adaptation poster featuring a stylized character and spaceship for a horror movie.

    InkSlinger1983 Report

