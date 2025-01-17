ADVERTISEMENT

“What if?” people on the internet started restlessly asking once generative image AI was released for public use. This creator is no exception. However, their idea got us wondering: what if Disney made horror movie adaptations?

While we don’t have an answer for that yet, these movie posters might give you an idea. Suddenly, Disney feels darker and more sinister, yet it somehow fits. Opposites like this could surprisingly work, but we’re probably not going to see a real version anytime soon. Still, it’s fun to imagine.

More info: reddit.com