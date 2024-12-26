18 Thrilling Comics Created By Rhiannon Kagoe (New Pics)
If you’re a fan of Resident Evil Village or just love spooky stories, you’ll want to check out Rhiannon Kagoe’s amazing comic series. She’s an artist from Wales who reimagines the game’s characters and story in a way that’s both creepy and fun.
What makes her comics stand out is how they’re made. Every panel is hand-painted with ink and watercolor, so each one feels like its own little piece of art. The mix of humor, horror, and beautiful detail makes these comics something really special.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Etsy | ko-fi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Oh games, why must you always distract me from my vital mission by putting mildly interesting diversions in my path.
I'm not sure I'd eat an Umbrella brand mystery meat sandwich to be honest.
Most are so in joke that people,who haven't played most of the game(s) may have trouble with them. But as a RE fan I appreciate these comics.
Most are so in joke that people,who haven't played most of the game(s) may have trouble with them. But as a RE fan I appreciate these comics.