ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of Resident Evil Village or just love spooky stories, you’ll want to check out Rhiannon Kagoe’s amazing comic series. She’s an artist from Wales who reimagines the game’s characters and story in a way that’s both creepy and fun.

What makes her comics stand out is how they’re made. Every panel is hand-painted with ink and watercolor, so each one feels like its own little piece of art. The mix of humor, horror, and beautiful detail makes these comics something really special.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Etsy | ko-fi.com