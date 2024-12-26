ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of Resident Evil Village or just love spooky stories, you’ll want to check out Rhiannon Kagoe’s amazing comic series. She’s an artist from Wales who reimagines the game’s characters and story in a way that’s both creepy and fun.

What makes her comics stand out is how they’re made. Every panel is hand-painted with ink and watercolor, so each one feels like its own little piece of art. The mix of humor, horror, and beautiful detail makes these comics something really special.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Etsy | ko-fi.com

#1

Comic scene inspired by Resident Evil Village featuring Wesker with two zombie-like characters.

rhiannonkagoe Report

J K
J K
J K
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So this is what might have happened if Wesker had a bit of Johnny Bravo's genes added before birth.

    #2

    Spooky comic inspired by Resident Evil Village featuring characters in a mysterious mansion with candles and clean floors.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    J K
    J K
    J K
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would have made a nice Viscera Cleanup Detail level.

    #3

    Comic inspired by Resident Evil Village featuring spooky mansion investigation scene.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #4

    Spooky comic inspired by Resident Evil Village, featuring characters dealing with a snake bite situation.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #5

    Comic strip inspired by Resident Evil Village with characters in tense and spooky scenes, including a musical twist.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh games, why must you always distract me from my vital mission by putting mildly interesting diversions in my path.

    #6

    Spooky comic inspired by Resident Evil Village, featuring two characters in a humorous scene.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #7

    Comic art depicting a person confronting a giant spider, inspired by Resident Evil Village.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #8

    Comic panel featuring a character in a green vest, inspired by Resident Evil Village, preparing sandwiches with "mystery meat."

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure I'd eat an Umbrella brand mystery meat sandwich to be honest.

    #9

    Spooky comic inspired by Resident Evil Village featuring a zombie host and a soldier with humorous dialogue and scenes.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #10

    Spooky comic inspired by Resident Evil Village, featuring intense characters in a haunted mansion setting.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #11

    Spooky comic inspired by "Resident Evil Village" featuring two characters in a humorous snakebite scenario.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #12

    Comic art inspired by Resident Evil Village, featuring a soldier confronting a giant snake.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #13

    Comic panel inspired by Resident Evil Village, featuring a character confronting a monster.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #14

    Spooky comic inspired by “Resident Evil Village,” featuring characters in a humorous conversation in a mansion.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #15

    Comic featuring spooky artwork inspired by Resident Evil Village, with a character interacting with a bee specimen.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #16

    Comic featuring characters discussing Richard, inspired by Resident Evil Village, with a humorous shark encounter.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #17

    Spooky comic inspired by Resident Evil Village, featuring a character barbequing while a creature attacks.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

    #18

    Comic featuring soldiers confronting a monster, inspired by "Resident Evil Village," with a humorous twist and speech bubbles.

    rhiannonkagoe Report

