It’s estimated that about 1.3 billion people worldwide use tobacco products. That’s about 16.25% of the entire population that suffers from this addiction and risks developing many health issues, such as breathing problems, heart diseases, infections, dental problems, and even cancer. Another effect of tobacco that non-smokers might not realize is that it builds up on surfaces like walls, furniture, clothes, and carpets and can remain there for many months. To raise awareness about the consequences of tobacco products, Bored Panda compiled a list showing what smoking does to public spaces, people’s homes, and possessions. Prepare to be shocked, and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#1 A Non-Smoker's Remote vs. A Smoker's Remote Share icon

#2 The Same Type Of Trees, Except One, Has Cigarette Butts As Mulch Share icon

#3 The Ceiling Tiles In The Da Nang Airport Smoking Section vs. Non-Smoking Section Share icon

#4 2 Glasses From A Smoker's House. One Is Washed Share icon

#5 Smoker's Window Compared To A Non-Smoker Share icon

#6 A New Glove vs. My Cigarette Smoking Glove Share icon

#7 I Do Repaints For A Landlord After His Tenants Move Out. This Is A Carpet Of A Smoker After They Moved Their Bed Share icon

#8 Cleaning A Chandelier From A Smoker’s Home. I Already Cleaned The Bottom Piece, And It Looks So Much Better Share icon

#9 I Recently Moved Houses And Replaced The Smoke Detector. This Is What 20+ Years Of Smoking Does To It Share icon

#10 Smoking Is Bad Share icon

#11 If You Need A Reason To Stop Smoking Cigarettes, Imagine What The Inside Looks Like Share icon

#12 Attention BMW Smokers Share icon The last change was about a year ago. The air coming through the vents made me want to gag. If you smoke in your car, I highly recommend checking the filter every few weeks. Never let it get this bad. Alternatively, don't smoke in your car, and this won't be an issue.



#13 The Light Bulb In A Smoking Room vs. A Non-Smoking Room Share icon

#14 Nicotine-Stained Walls. This Is From An Apartment I Painted Last Winter. The Left Side Has An Oil Primer To Show The Contrast. It's Pretty Nasty Share icon

#15 How Do I Clean The Exterior Of This Fridge? The Owners Before Me Lived In This House For 44 Years And Smoked A Lot Of Tobacco Share icon

#16 Friendly Air Filter Replacement Reminder. Smokers In The House, It’s Been One Month Share icon

#17 I Cleaned The Seat Belts Of My Grandpa's Car. Definitely Worth It Share icon

#18 What It Looks Like To Wash 20 Years Of Nicotine Off Walls And Ceilings Share icon

#19 Cleaning Of This Wonderful Portrait And Removing Nicotine Residue Share icon

#20 IDog From My Childhood Yellowed From Cigarette Smoke Share icon

#21 Plastic Yellowing Around Plug From Cigarette Smoke Share icon

#22 My Friend Wet-Vacuumed The Roof Of A Customer's Car Who Was A Smoker Share icon

#23 The Difference Between A Keyboard That Was Used For Years And A Brand New One Share icon

#24 Smoker vs. Non-Smoker Share icon

#25 Difference Between My Century Old Quadplex Smoking Side vs. Non-Smoking Side. I'm Going To Start Cleaning Walls And Painting This Week Share icon

#26 I Think Someone Might Have Smoked Here Share icon

#27 Just Moved Into A House. The Family Before Me Were Heavy Smokers, So The Deck Was Gray From The Ashes. I Might Need To Do A Bit Of Sanding And Wood Stain Again, But It Still Feels Better Share icon

#28 I Saw This Ile De La Cite Painting And Fell In Love With It. Yesterday, I Picked It Up After Being Cleaned, And The Person Said That It Had Years Of Nicotine Damage Share icon

#29 The Biggest Battle Here Was Smoke Damage And Odors. Sealing Everything Up, Fresh Paint, And New Finishes Did The Job. This Home Sold With Tons Of Offers The First Day On The Market Share icon

#30 The Results Of 30 Years Of Chain Smoking Inside A Living Room Share icon

#31 We Just Finished A Challenging Home Cleaning With Nicotine Damage Throughout. We Had To Scrub With A Degreaser To Remove Cigarette Stains Share icon

#32 Heavy Cigarette Smoke Rental Nightmare Share icon

#33 Outlines From 20 Years Of Cigarette Smoke Share icon

#34 Wireless Access Point (WAP) From The Non-Smoking Area vs. The Smoking Area Share icon

#35 White Lace Curtains After Being Smoked Around For Over 20 Years Share icon

#36 My Buddy Cleaned This Crystal Chandelier That Was Subjected To Years Of Indoor Cigarette Smoke. Here Are The Before And After Share icon

#37 Inside The Smoker's Car Share icon

#38 This Is What 10 Years Of Heavy Smoking Did To My Grandma’s Carpet Share icon

#39 What Smoking Cigarettes Inside Does To Your Walls Share icon

#40 The Inside Of A Smoker's Computer Share icon

#41 Curtains From A Smoker's Apartment After Being Dunked In A Bathtub Share icon

#42 How To Remediate Cigarette Smoke Share icon The previous owner smoked a lot in the basement/workshop. The cabinet white spots are clean spots where I took down some old signs and posters for reference. The second picture is after scrubbing, sanding, and painting the cabinet (the lighting doesn't do it justice).



#43 Top Drawer - 20 Years Of Smoking Inside, Bottom Drawer - An Hour Of Cleaning With Trisodium Phosphate. Inherited This Oak Bedroom Set From My Grandmother, Who Was A Heavy Smoker For 40 Years Share icon

#44 Previous Tenant Used To Sit On Her Porch And Smoke Everyday For The Last 15 Years Share icon

#45 What 30 Years Of Smoking Does To An Apartment Share icon

#46 6 Years Of Nicotine Smoke Share icon

#47 The Difference Between A Smoker's And A Non-Smoker's Break Room Share icon

#48 I Finally Got Pillowcases Back From A Relative Who Smokes. Congratulations To Anyone Who Has Successfully Quit Smoking Share icon

#49 Some Objects Left Imprints On The Tops Of Kitchen Units From A Smoker's House Share icon

#50 What 30+ Years Of Smoking Indoors Does To A Place Share icon

#51 Smokers Living Here Share icon

#52 If You Are A Smoker, Do Not Buy A White Case Share icon

#53 Nicotine Stains In The Carpet In The Bedroom Directly Above The Garage That My Partner's Father Smoked In For 20 Years Share icon

#54 Nicotine Over Sonic Blue On A ‘66 Strat. Not Too Much Damage, Just Dirty Share icon

#55 Helping My Friend Clean His Grandma's Apartment. She Smoked A Lot Share icon

#56 I Was Scared I Was Going To Get Nicotine Poisoning Share icon

#57 40 Years Of Nicotine Smoke And Dirt Steam Cleaned From My Grandma’s Wall Share icon

#58 One Of My Best Before And Afters... Heavy Indoor Smokers And Not Cleaned In 10 Years (Residential) Share icon

#59 A Gentle Reminder - Don't Smoke Around Your PC Indoors. This Is So Much Work Share icon

#60 This Is The Only Thing I Got From My Grandmother And I Was Wondering How To Make It Shine As Bright As It Did Before. She Smoked A Lot, So I Believe This Is From Nicotine Share icon

#61 The Way It Should Be vs. Damaged From Nicotine. How Can I Possibly Clean/Repair A Bunch Of Amiibos Ruined By Indoor Cigarette Smoke? Share icon

#62 Seeing The Smoke Pattern On The Floor Coming From The Apartment Share icon

#63 Helping A Friend Flip A House. The Previous Owners Smoked So Much That The Nicotine Is Dripping Down The Walls Share icon

#64 Me Cleaning The Walls Of A House That Has Been Smoked In For 30 Years Share icon

#65 Don’t Smoke Around Your Computer Share icon

#66 I Used Clean Freak On My Grandma’s Old Wine Glasses And Tea Cups. 20+ Years Of Dust And Smoke Build-Up. For The Longest Time, I Didn’t Know They Were Supposed To Be Clear Share icon

#67 "I Only Smoke Occasionally In Front Of The PC" Share icon

#68 This Is What 5 Years Of Smoking Does To Headphones Share icon

#69 What's The Best Way To Remove 12 Years Of Nicotine/Tar Stains From Cinder Block Walls And A Cement Slab? Share icon

#70 I Should Remove Nicotine Stains From These Consoles Share icon My neighbor gave me a huge collection of classic games and consoles. She wants to sell it all and split the profits with me. These consoles sat out in a living room for many years with three smokers. There's heavy UV discoloration and nicotine stains. The SNES and N64 controllers have already been covered with vinegar and a magic eraser. Any tips on getting them to look better?



If it weren't for the nicotine staining, this stuff would be in almost perfect condition. A few dozen Nintendo Power magazines and guides came with the pile of games and consoles.



#71 My Handprint On A Rag After Cleaning A Ceiling Stained With Cigarette Smoke Share icon

#72 I Cleaned Smoke Stains Off Of A 1970 Living Barbie. Left Is Before, Right Is After Share icon

#73 A Smoker's PC. The Fan Was Originally White, The Whole Thing Was Covered In Dust And Tar, And It Smelled Awful Share icon

#74 Smoker And Non-Smoker. You Decide Who's Who Share icon

#75 Before And After, Getting Started On Restoring My First Home. Horrible Smoke Damage To Everything. Magic Erasers Saves The Day Share icon

#76 They Replaced Two Ceiling Tiles At A Bar That Allows Indoor Smoking Share icon

#77 Don't Smoke, Kids Share icon

#78 The Way Paper Browns After Being Exposed To Cigarette Smoke For Years Share icon

#79 Removing Cigarette Residue From Chessboard And Pieces Share icon I recently received my late father's chessboard and pieces. However, over a decade's worth of cigarette tar has accumulated on the surfaces due to my grandmother's bad habit of smoking indoors. The pieces are wood and metal, and the board is wood with a polymer sheet protecting the surface. The polymer is cracked in several places. I hope some of you might have tips for cleaning or restoring this to a condition in which I can play it without wearing gloves. Currently, the resin sticks to my fingers after touching the pieces only once or twice.

