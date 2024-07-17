80 Pics That Show The Gross Effects Of Smoking If Cancer Is Not Scary Enough
It’s estimated that about 1.3 billion people worldwide use tobacco products. That’s about 16.25% of the entire population that suffers from this addiction and risks developing many health issues, such as breathing problems, heart diseases, infections, dental problems, and even cancer.
Another effect of tobacco that non-smokers might not realize is that it builds up on surfaces like walls, furniture, clothes, and carpets and can remain there for many months. To raise awareness about the consequences of tobacco products, Bored Panda compiled a list showing what smoking does to public spaces, people’s homes, and possessions. Prepare to be shocked, and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
A Non-Smoker's Remote vs. A Smoker's Remote
That looks like a new replacement not a non smokers regular phone 😂 it’s so fresh out of the box I can smell the plastic
The Same Type Of Trees, Except One, Has Cigarette Butts As Mulch
The Ceiling Tiles In The Da Nang Airport Smoking Section vs. Non-Smoking Section
This looks like the smoking room at Qatar airport. When I walked in, I didn't feel like I needed a cigarette any more. It was disgusting.
2 Glasses From A Smoker's House. One Is Washed
Smoker's Window Compared To A Non-Smoker
A New Glove vs. My Cigarette Smoking Glove
I Do Repaints For A Landlord After His Tenants Move Out. This Is A Carpet Of A Smoker After They Moved Their Bed
Cleaning A Chandelier From A Smoker’s Home. I Already Cleaned The Bottom Piece, And It Looks So Much Better
I Recently Moved Houses And Replaced The Smoke Detector. This Is What 20+ Years Of Smoking Does To It
Well you can detect that there has been smoke, so I guess it worked.
Smoking Is Bad
If You Need A Reason To Stop Smoking Cigarettes, Imagine What The Inside Looks Like
Attention BMW Smokers
The last change was about a year ago. The air coming through the vents made me want to gag. If you smoke in your car, I highly recommend checking the filter every few weeks. Never let it get this bad. Alternatively, don't smoke in your car, and this won't be an issue.
The Light Bulb In A Smoking Room vs. A Non-Smoking Room
Nicotine-Stained Walls. This Is From An Apartment I Painted Last Winter. The Left Side Has An Oil Primer To Show The Contrast. It's Pretty Nasty
How Do I Clean The Exterior Of This Fridge? The Owners Before Me Lived In This House For 44 Years And Smoked A Lot Of Tobacco
Friendly Air Filter Replacement Reminder. Smokers In The House, It’s Been One Month
I Cleaned The Seat Belts Of My Grandpa's Car. Definitely Worth It
What It Looks Like To Wash 20 Years Of Nicotine Off Walls And Ceilings
Very reminiscent of the H-Block "dirty protests".
Cleaning Of This Wonderful Portrait And Removing Nicotine Residue
IDog From My Childhood Yellowed From Cigarette Smoke
Plastic Yellowing Around Plug From Cigarette Smoke
My Friend Wet-Vacuumed The Roof Of A Customer's Car Who Was A Smoker
The Difference Between A Keyboard That Was Used For Years And A Brand New One
Smoker vs. Non-Smoker
Difference Between My Century Old Quadplex Smoking Side vs. Non-Smoking Side. I'm Going To Start Cleaning Walls And Painting This Week
I Think Someone Might Have Smoked Here
Just Moved Into A House. The Family Before Me Were Heavy Smokers, So The Deck Was Gray From The Ashes. I Might Need To Do A Bit Of Sanding And Wood Stain Again, But It Still Feels Better
I Saw This Ile De La Cite Painting And Fell In Love With It. Yesterday, I Picked It Up After Being Cleaned, And The Person Said That It Had Years Of Nicotine Damage
The Biggest Battle Here Was Smoke Damage And Odors. Sealing Everything Up, Fresh Paint, And New Finishes Did The Job. This Home Sold With Tons Of Offers The First Day On The Market
The Results Of 30 Years Of Chain Smoking Inside A Living Room
We Just Finished A Challenging Home Cleaning With Nicotine Damage Throughout. We Had To Scrub With A Degreaser To Remove Cigarette Stains
Heavy Cigarette Smoke Rental Nightmare
Outlines From 20 Years Of Cigarette Smoke
Wireless Access Point (WAP) From The Non-Smoking Area vs. The Smoking Area
White Lace Curtains After Being Smoked Around For Over 20 Years
My Buddy Cleaned This Crystal Chandelier That Was Subjected To Years Of Indoor Cigarette Smoke. Here Are The Before And After
Inside The Smoker's Car
This Is What 10 Years Of Heavy Smoking Did To My Grandma’s Carpet
What Smoking Cigarettes Inside Does To Your Walls
The Inside Of A Smoker's Computer
Curtains From A Smoker's Apartment After Being Dunked In A Bathtub
How To Remediate Cigarette Smoke
The previous owner smoked a lot in the basement/workshop. The cabinet white spots are clean spots where I took down some old signs and posters for reference. The second picture is after scrubbing, sanding, and painting the cabinet (the lighting doesn't do it justice).
Top Drawer - 20 Years Of Smoking Inside, Bottom Drawer - An Hour Of Cleaning With Trisodium Phosphate. Inherited This Oak Bedroom Set From My Grandmother, Who Was A Heavy Smoker For 40 Years
Previous Tenant Used To Sit On Her Porch And Smoke Everyday For The Last 15 Years
What 30 Years Of Smoking Does To An Apartment
6 Years Of Nicotine Smoke
The Difference Between A Smoker's And A Non-Smoker's Break Room
I Finally Got Pillowcases Back From A Relative Who Smokes. Congratulations To Anyone Who Has Successfully Quit Smoking
Some Objects Left Imprints On The Tops Of Kitchen Units From A Smoker's House
What 30+ Years Of Smoking Indoors Does To A Place
Smokers Living Here
If You Are A Smoker, Do Not Buy A White Case
Nicotine Stains In The Carpet In The Bedroom Directly Above The Garage That My Partner's Father Smoked In For 20 Years
Nicotine Over Sonic Blue On A ‘66 Strat. Not Too Much Damage, Just Dirty
Helping My Friend Clean His Grandma's Apartment. She Smoked A Lot
I Was Scared I Was Going To Get Nicotine Poisoning
40 Years Of Nicotine Smoke And Dirt Steam Cleaned From My Grandma’s Wall
One Of My Best Before And Afters... Heavy Indoor Smokers And Not Cleaned In 10 Years (Residential)
A Gentle Reminder - Don't Smoke Around Your PC Indoors. This Is So Much Work
This Is The Only Thing I Got From My Grandmother And I Was Wondering How To Make It Shine As Bright As It Did Before. She Smoked A Lot, So I Believe This Is From Nicotine
The Way It Should Be vs. Damaged From Nicotine. How Can I Possibly Clean/Repair A Bunch Of Amiibos Ruined By Indoor Cigarette Smoke?
Seeing The Smoke Pattern On The Floor Coming From The Apartment
Helping A Friend Flip A House. The Previous Owners Smoked So Much That The Nicotine Is Dripping Down The Walls
Me Cleaning The Walls Of A House That Has Been Smoked In For 30 Years
Don’t Smoke Around Your Computer
I Used Clean Freak On My Grandma’s Old Wine Glasses And Tea Cups. 20+ Years Of Dust And Smoke Build-Up. For The Longest Time, I Didn’t Know They Were Supposed To Be Clear
"I Only Smoke Occasionally In Front Of The PC"
This Is What 5 Years Of Smoking Does To Headphones
What's The Best Way To Remove 12 Years Of Nicotine/Tar Stains From Cinder Block Walls And A Cement Slab?
I Should Remove Nicotine Stains From These Consoles
My neighbor gave me a huge collection of classic games and consoles. She wants to sell it all and split the profits with me. These consoles sat out in a living room for many years with three smokers. There's heavy UV discoloration and nicotine stains. The SNES and N64 controllers have already been covered with vinegar and a magic eraser. Any tips on getting them to look better?
If it weren't for the nicotine staining, this stuff would be in almost perfect condition. A few dozen Nintendo Power magazines and guides came with the pile of games and consoles.
My Handprint On A Rag After Cleaning A Ceiling Stained With Cigarette Smoke
I Cleaned Smoke Stains Off Of A 1970 Living Barbie. Left Is Before, Right Is After
A Smoker's PC. The Fan Was Originally White, The Whole Thing Was Covered In Dust And Tar, And It Smelled Awful
Smoker And Non-Smoker. You Decide Who's Who
Before And After, Getting Started On Restoring My First Home. Horrible Smoke Damage To Everything. Magic Erasers Saves The Day
They Replaced Two Ceiling Tiles At A Bar That Allows Indoor Smoking
Don't Smoke, Kids
The Way Paper Browns After Being Exposed To Cigarette Smoke For Years
Removing Cigarette Residue From Chessboard And Pieces
I recently received my late father's chessboard and pieces. However, over a decade's worth of cigarette tar has accumulated on the surfaces due to my grandmother's bad habit of smoking indoors. The pieces are wood and metal, and the board is wood with a polymer sheet protecting the surface. The polymer is cracked in several places. I hope some of you might have tips for cleaning or restoring this to a condition in which I can play it without wearing gloves. Currently, the resin sticks to my fingers after touching the pieces only once or twice.
The Roof Lining Of A Chain Smoker's Car Mid-Vacuum
okay, I smoked for the majority of my life but I never understood how someone can smoke inside their own home. I already hated the awful smell of it on my clothes, why would I ever expose my bed or a couch where I sleep on to it? And the look of it is just as horrible as the smell.. just gross. I'm so glad I quit smoking two years ago and I hope (fingers crossed!) I will never go back.
My Tata was a heavy smoker and smoked inside his own home. After he passed away, I gave ift a thorough clean, but still did not live in it for 2 reasons. 1) I was heartbroken at his passing and 2) Even after a thorogh clean, I still worried about the residual smoke/nicotine in the walls and didn't want to raise my young monster in the house. Although I too am a cigarette smoker, I never smoke inside any home or my car. Ever.
Don't you love it when you suffer from addiction and people who know nothing about it tell you it's bad and think it'll be enought ?
Addiction = weak willed. My partner's father smoked for years, then one day just gave up and never went back. It's all about willpower.Load More Replies...
