It’s estimated that about 1.3 billion people worldwide use tobacco products. That’s about 16.25% of the entire population that suffers from this addiction and risks developing many health issues, such as breathing problems, heart diseases, infections, dental problems, and even cancer. 

Another effect of tobacco that non-smokers might not realize is that it builds up on surfaces like walls, furniture, clothes, and carpets and can remain there for many months. To raise awareness about the consequences of tobacco products, Bored Panda compiled a list showing what smoking does to public spaces, people’s homes, and possessions. Prepare to be shocked, and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

A Non-Smoker's Remote vs. A Smoker's Remote

A Non-Smoker's Remote vs. A Smoker's Remote

cperkins3362 Report

That looks like a new replacement not a non smokers regular phone 😂 it’s so fresh out of the box I can smell the plastic

#2

The Same Type Of Trees, Except One, Has Cigarette Butts As Mulch

The Same Type Of Trees, Except One, Has Cigarette Butts As Mulch

cyantea11 Report

#3

The Ceiling Tiles In The Da Nang Airport Smoking Section vs. Non-Smoking Section

The Ceiling Tiles In The Da Nang Airport Smoking Section vs. Non-Smoking Section

larebareblog Report

This looks like the smoking room at Qatar airport. When I walked in, I didn't feel like I needed a cigarette any more. It was disgusting.

#4

2 Glasses From A Smoker's House. One Is Washed

2 Glasses From A Smoker's House. One Is Washed

Salugod Report

#5

Smoker's Window Compared To A Non-Smoker

Smoker's Window Compared To A Non-Smoker

EleclCtriC Report

Would cleaning the window remove this? It's like with the glasses (shown above), does washing them make a difference?

#6

A New Glove vs. My Cigarette Smoking Glove

A New Glove vs. My Cigarette Smoking Glove

Catbuttness Report

#7

I Do Repaints For A Landlord After His Tenants Move Out. This Is A Carpet Of A Smoker After They Moved Their Bed

I Do Repaints For A Landlord After His Tenants Move Out. This Is A Carpet Of A Smoker After They Moved Their Bed

Nickg2107 Report

#8

Cleaning A Chandelier From A Smoker’s Home. I Already Cleaned The Bottom Piece, And It Looks So Much Better

Cleaning A Chandelier From A Smoker’s Home. I Already Cleaned The Bottom Piece, And It Looks So Much Better

tenglempls Report

#9

I Recently Moved Houses And Replaced The Smoke Detector. This Is What 20+ Years Of Smoking Does To It

I Recently Moved Houses And Replaced The Smoke Detector. This Is What 20+ Years Of Smoking Does To It

Azzarrrr Report

Well you can detect that there has been smoke, so I guess it worked.

#10

Smoking Is Bad

Smoking Is Bad

noturITguy Report

#11

If You Need A Reason To Stop Smoking Cigarettes, Imagine What The Inside Looks Like

If You Need A Reason To Stop Smoking Cigarettes, Imagine What The Inside Looks Like

HeavyMetalCholo Report

#12

Attention BMW Smokers

Attention BMW Smokers

The last change was about a year ago. The air coming through the vents made me want to gag. If you smoke in your car, I highly recommend checking the filter every few weeks. Never let it get this bad. Alternatively, don't smoke in your car, and this won't be an issue.

Zealousideal-Debt884 Report

#13

The Light Bulb In A Smoking Room vs. A Non-Smoking Room

The Light Bulb In A Smoking Room vs. A Non-Smoking Room

ConnorRB Report

#14

Nicotine-Stained Walls. This Is From An Apartment I Painted Last Winter. The Left Side Has An Oil Primer To Show The Contrast. It's Pretty Nasty

Nicotine-Stained Walls. This Is From An Apartment I Painted Last Winter. The Left Side Has An Oil Primer To Show The Contrast. It's Pretty Nasty

neoballoonsman Report

#15

How Do I Clean The Exterior Of This Fridge? The Owners Before Me Lived In This House For 44 Years And Smoked A Lot Of Tobacco

How Do I Clean The Exterior Of This Fridge? The Owners Before Me Lived In This House For 44 Years And Smoked A Lot Of Tobacco

Thee_Hullabaloo Report

#16

Friendly Air Filter Replacement Reminder. Smokers In The House, It’s Been One Month

Friendly Air Filter Replacement Reminder. Smokers In The House, It’s Been One Month

Nareve93 Report

#17

I Cleaned The Seat Belts Of My Grandpa's Car. Definitely Worth It

I Cleaned The Seat Belts Of My Grandpa's Car. Definitely Worth It

reddit.com Report

#18

What It Looks Like To Wash 20 Years Of Nicotine Off Walls And Ceilings

What It Looks Like To Wash 20 Years Of Nicotine Off Walls And Ceilings

elephant_8 Report

#19

Cleaning Of This Wonderful Portrait And Removing Nicotine Residue

Cleaning Of This Wonderful Portrait And Removing Nicotine Residue

bloomfieldart Report

#20

IDog From My Childhood Yellowed From Cigarette Smoke

IDog From My Childhood Yellowed From Cigarette Smoke

7272peach Report

#21

Plastic Yellowing Around Plug From Cigarette Smoke

Plastic Yellowing Around Plug From Cigarette Smoke

A__username_for_me Report

#22

My Friend Wet-Vacuumed The Roof Of A Customer's Car Who Was A Smoker

My Friend Wet-Vacuumed The Roof Of A Customer's Car Who Was A Smoker

H145 Report

#23

The Difference Between A Keyboard That Was Used For Years And A Brand New One

The Difference Between A Keyboard That Was Used For Years And A Brand New One

jon-in-tha-hood Report

#24

Smoker vs. Non-Smoker

Smoker vs. Non-Smoker

svekt3 Report

#25

Difference Between My Century Old Quadplex Smoking Side vs. Non-Smoking Side. I'm Going To Start Cleaning Walls And Painting This Week

Difference Between My Century Old Quadplex Smoking Side vs. Non-Smoking Side. I'm Going To Start Cleaning Walls And Painting This Week

offensivemailbox Report

#26

I Think Someone Might Have Smoked Here

I Think Someone Might Have Smoked Here

reddit.com Report

#27

Just Moved Into A House. The Family Before Me Were Heavy Smokers, So The Deck Was Gray From The Ashes. I Might Need To Do A Bit Of Sanding And Wood Stain Again, But It Still Feels Better

Just Moved Into A House. The Family Before Me Were Heavy Smokers, So The Deck Was Gray From The Ashes. I Might Need To Do A Bit Of Sanding And Wood Stain Again, But It Still Feels Better

TheBear420 Report

#28

I Saw This Ile De La Cite Painting And Fell In Love With It. Yesterday, I Picked It Up After Being Cleaned, And The Person Said That It Had Years Of Nicotine Damage

I Saw This Ile De La Cite Painting And Fell In Love With It. Yesterday, I Picked It Up After Being Cleaned, And The Person Said That It Had Years Of Nicotine Damage

romerdanart Report

#29

The Biggest Battle Here Was Smoke Damage And Odors. Sealing Everything Up, Fresh Paint, And New Finishes Did The Job. This Home Sold With Tons Of Offers The First Day On The Market

The Biggest Battle Here Was Smoke Damage And Odors. Sealing Everything Up, Fresh Paint, And New Finishes Did The Job. This Home Sold With Tons Of Offers The First Day On The Market

fresh_coast_flips Report

#30

The Results Of 30 Years Of Chain Smoking Inside A Living Room

The Results Of 30 Years Of Chain Smoking Inside A Living Room

Shero82 Report

#31

We Just Finished A Challenging Home Cleaning With Nicotine Damage Throughout. We Had To Scrub With A Degreaser To Remove Cigarette Stains

We Just Finished A Challenging Home Cleaning With Nicotine Damage Throughout. We Had To Scrub With A Degreaser To Remove Cigarette Stains

schneiderandsonspainting Report

#32

Heavy Cigarette Smoke Rental Nightmare

Heavy Cigarette Smoke Rental Nightmare

amandakshepard Report

#33

Outlines From 20 Years Of Cigarette Smoke

Outlines From 20 Years Of Cigarette Smoke

mweb32 Report

#34

Wireless Access Point (WAP) From The Non-Smoking Area vs. The Smoking Area

Wireless Access Point (WAP) From The Non-Smoking Area vs. The Smoking Area

Gurty007 Report

#35

White Lace Curtains After Being Smoked Around For Over 20 Years

White Lace Curtains After Being Smoked Around For Over 20 Years

astraennui Report

#36

My Buddy Cleaned This Crystal Chandelier That Was Subjected To Years Of Indoor Cigarette Smoke. Here Are The Before And After

My Buddy Cleaned This Crystal Chandelier That Was Subjected To Years Of Indoor Cigarette Smoke. Here Are The Before And After

NineInchSNAILS413 Report

#37

Inside The Smoker's Car

Inside The Smoker's Car

alrosie1999 Report

#38

This Is What 10 Years Of Heavy Smoking Did To My Grandma’s Carpet

This Is What 10 Years Of Heavy Smoking Did To My Grandma’s Carpet

jferg4802 Report

#39

What Smoking Cigarettes Inside Does To Your Walls

What Smoking Cigarettes Inside Does To Your Walls

tiredoftalkingtoyou Report

#40

The Inside Of A Smoker's Computer

The Inside Of A Smoker's Computer

1234567891011twelve Report

#41

Curtains From A Smoker's Apartment After Being Dunked In A Bathtub

Curtains From A Smoker's Apartment After Being Dunked In A Bathtub

neeeeeeeeeener Report

#42

How To Remediate Cigarette Smoke

How To Remediate Cigarette Smoke

The previous owner smoked a lot in the basement/workshop. The cabinet white spots are clean spots where I took down some old signs and posters for reference. The second picture is after scrubbing, sanding, and painting the cabinet (the lighting doesn't do it justice).

SoggyFrog45 Report

#43

Top Drawer - 20 Years Of Smoking Inside, Bottom Drawer - An Hour Of Cleaning With Trisodium Phosphate. Inherited This Oak Bedroom Set From My Grandmother, Who Was A Heavy Smoker For 40 Years

Top Drawer - 20 Years Of Smoking Inside, Bottom Drawer - An Hour Of Cleaning With Trisodium Phosphate. Inherited This Oak Bedroom Set From My Grandmother, Who Was A Heavy Smoker For 40 Years

rileyjw90 Report

#44

Previous Tenant Used To Sit On Her Porch And Smoke Everyday For The Last 15 Years

Previous Tenant Used To Sit On Her Porch And Smoke Everyday For The Last 15 Years

marcusucram Report

#45

What 30 Years Of Smoking Does To An Apartment

What 30 Years Of Smoking Does To An Apartment

psizzle Report

#46

6 Years Of Nicotine Smoke

6 Years Of Nicotine Smoke

Gnidreve Report

#47

The Difference Between A Smoker's And A Non-Smoker's Break Room

The Difference Between A Smoker's And A Non-Smoker's Break Room

ginihendrix Report

#48

I Finally Got Pillowcases Back From A Relative Who Smokes. Congratulations To Anyone Who Has Successfully Quit Smoking

I Finally Got Pillowcases Back From A Relative Who Smokes. Congratulations To Anyone Who Has Successfully Quit Smoking

chipotleismypassion Report

#49

Some Objects Left Imprints On The Tops Of Kitchen Units From A Smoker's House

Some Objects Left Imprints On The Tops Of Kitchen Units From A Smoker's House

cameronface Report

#50

What 30+ Years Of Smoking Indoors Does To A Place

What 30+ Years Of Smoking Indoors Does To A Place

ItzRoko Report

#51

Smokers Living Here

Smokers Living Here

toekneebullard Report

#52

If You Are A Smoker, Do Not Buy A White Case

If You Are A Smoker, Do Not Buy A White Case

Xav06300 Report

#53

Nicotine Stains In The Carpet In The Bedroom Directly Above The Garage That My Partner's Father Smoked In For 20 Years

Nicotine Stains In The Carpet In The Bedroom Directly Above The Garage That My Partner's Father Smoked In For 20 Years

icehellking Report

#54

Nicotine Over Sonic Blue On A ‘66 Strat. Not Too Much Damage, Just Dirty

Nicotine Over Sonic Blue On A ‘66 Strat. Not Too Much Damage, Just Dirty

vincevantrigt_fender Report

#55

Helping My Friend Clean His Grandma's Apartment. She Smoked A Lot

Helping My Friend Clean His Grandma's Apartment. She Smoked A Lot

Yourbrotha Report

#56

I Was Scared I Was Going To Get Nicotine Poisoning

I Was Scared I Was Going To Get Nicotine Poisoning

camelgum Report

#57

40 Years Of Nicotine Smoke And Dirt Steam Cleaned From My Grandma’s Wall

40 Years Of Nicotine Smoke And Dirt Steam Cleaned From My Grandma’s Wall

roboticArrow Report

#58

One Of My Best Before And Afters... Heavy Indoor Smokers And Not Cleaned In 10 Years (Residential)

One Of My Best Before And Afters... Heavy Indoor Smokers And Not Cleaned In 10 Years (Residential)

IMS97 Report

#59

A Gentle Reminder - Don't Smoke Around Your PC Indoors. This Is So Much Work

A Gentle Reminder - Don't Smoke Around Your PC Indoors. This Is So Much Work

0xc0ffea Report

#60

This Is The Only Thing I Got From My Grandmother And I Was Wondering How To Make It Shine As Bright As It Did Before. She Smoked A Lot, So I Believe This Is From Nicotine

This Is The Only Thing I Got From My Grandmother And I Was Wondering How To Make It Shine As Bright As It Did Before. She Smoked A Lot, So I Believe This Is From Nicotine

airadvantage Report

#61

The Way It Should Be vs. Damaged From Nicotine. How Can I Possibly Clean/Repair A Bunch Of Amiibos Ruined By Indoor Cigarette Smoke?

The Way It Should Be vs. Damaged From Nicotine. How Can I Possibly Clean/Repair A Bunch Of Amiibos Ruined By Indoor Cigarette Smoke?

gksojoe Report

#62

Seeing The Smoke Pattern On The Floor Coming From The Apartment

Seeing The Smoke Pattern On The Floor Coming From The Apartment

jousiemohn Report

#63

Helping A Friend Flip A House. The Previous Owners Smoked So Much That The Nicotine Is Dripping Down The Walls

Helping A Friend Flip A House. The Previous Owners Smoked So Much That The Nicotine Is Dripping Down The Walls

pleasingpretzel Report

#64

Me Cleaning The Walls Of A House That Has Been Smoked In For 30 Years

Me Cleaning The Walls Of A House That Has Been Smoked In For 30 Years

BlackJack407 Report

#65

Don’t Smoke Around Your Computer

Don’t Smoke Around Your Computer

ComeFlyWithD Report

#66

I Used Clean Freak On My Grandma’s Old Wine Glasses And Tea Cups. 20+ Years Of Dust And Smoke Build-Up. For The Longest Time, I Didn’t Know They Were Supposed To Be Clear

I Used Clean Freak On My Grandma’s Old Wine Glasses And Tea Cups. 20+ Years Of Dust And Smoke Build-Up. For The Longest Time, I Didn’t Know They Were Supposed To Be Clear

graciem20 Report

#67

"I Only Smoke Occasionally In Front Of The PC"

"I Only Smoke Occasionally In Front Of The PC"

iCatcher Report

#68

This Is What 5 Years Of Smoking Does To Headphones

This Is What 5 Years Of Smoking Does To Headphones

Jiimbo_CC Report

#69

What's The Best Way To Remove 12 Years Of Nicotine/Tar Stains From Cinder Block Walls And A Cement Slab?

What's The Best Way To Remove 12 Years Of Nicotine/Tar Stains From Cinder Block Walls And A Cement Slab?

225wpm8 Report

#70

I Should Remove Nicotine Stains From These Consoles

I Should Remove Nicotine Stains From These Consoles

My neighbor gave me a huge collection of classic games and consoles. She wants to sell it all and split the profits with me. These consoles sat out in a living room for many years with three smokers. There's heavy UV discoloration and nicotine stains. The SNES and N64 controllers have already been covered with vinegar and a magic eraser. Any tips on getting them to look better?

If it weren't for the nicotine staining, this stuff would be in almost perfect condition. A few dozen Nintendo Power magazines and guides came with the pile of games and consoles.

SpaceBus1 Report

#71

My Handprint On A Rag After Cleaning A Ceiling Stained With Cigarette Smoke

My Handprint On A Rag After Cleaning A Ceiling Stained With Cigarette Smoke

beesmaster Report

#72

I Cleaned Smoke Stains Off Of A 1970 Living Barbie. Left Is Before, Right Is After

I Cleaned Smoke Stains Off Of A 1970 Living Barbie. Left Is Before, Right Is After

TPonder2600 Report

#73

A Smoker's PC. The Fan Was Originally White, The Whole Thing Was Covered In Dust And Tar, And It Smelled Awful

A Smoker's PC. The Fan Was Originally White, The Whole Thing Was Covered In Dust And Tar, And It Smelled Awful

reddit.com Report

#74

Smoker And Non-Smoker. You Decide Who's Who

Smoker And Non-Smoker. You Decide Who's Who

maximus101 Report

#75

Before And After, Getting Started On Restoring My First Home. Horrible Smoke Damage To Everything. Magic Erasers Saves The Day

Before And After, Getting Started On Restoring My First Home. Horrible Smoke Damage To Everything. Magic Erasers Saves The Day

kitkat364 Report

#76

They Replaced Two Ceiling Tiles At A Bar That Allows Indoor Smoking

They Replaced Two Ceiling Tiles At A Bar That Allows Indoor Smoking

sf1592 Report

#77

Don't Smoke, Kids

Don't Smoke, Kids

l008com Report

#78

The Way Paper Browns After Being Exposed To Cigarette Smoke For Years

The Way Paper Browns After Being Exposed To Cigarette Smoke For Years

AceThe1nOnly Report

#79

Removing Cigarette Residue From Chessboard And Pieces

Removing Cigarette Residue From Chessboard And Pieces

I recently received my late father's chessboard and pieces. However, over a decade's worth of cigarette tar has accumulated on the surfaces due to my grandmother's bad habit of smoking indoors. The pieces are wood and metal, and the board is wood with a polymer sheet protecting the surface. The polymer is cracked in several places. I hope some of you might have tips for cleaning or restoring this to a condition in which I can play it without wearing gloves. Currently, the resin sticks to my fingers after touching the pieces only once or twice.

Kekules_Mule , Kekules_Mule Report

#80

The Roof Lining Of A Chain Smoker's Car Mid-Vacuum

The Roof Lining Of A Chain Smoker's Car Mid-Vacuum

InfestedZeus Report

