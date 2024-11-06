ADVERTISEMENT

The past is more than just tragic events like wars, catastrophes, pandemics, and rebellions. It is also full of paradoxes, blunders, and bizarreness, making it more entertaining than we could probably ever imagine. But because our brain prioritizes negative experiences, we tend to forget just how quirky and sometimes illogical human species can be.

Luckily, the creators behind the “Historymemeshq” Instagram account haven’t. They share historical moments and craft them into memes by putting a humorous spin on them. Scroll down to brush up on your knowledge of the past and don’t forget to upvote the posts that cracked you up the most.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with American history writer and author of Swastika Nation: Fritz Kuhn and the Rise and Fall of the German-American Bund, Arnie Bernstein, and high school history teacher and social media personality Jaclyn Richie, who kindly agreed to talk with us about funny historical events and memes.