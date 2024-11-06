ADVERTISEMENT

The past is more than just tragic events like wars, catastrophes, pandemics, and rebellions. It is also full of paradoxes, blunders, and bizarreness, making it more entertaining than we could probably ever imagine. But because our brain prioritizes negative experiences, we tend to forget just how quirky and sometimes illogical human species can be. 

Luckily, the creators behind the “Historymemeshq” Instagram account haven’t. They share historical moments and craft them into memes by putting a humorous spin on them. Scroll down to brush up on your knowledge of the past and don’t forget to upvote the posts that cracked you up the most.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with American history writer and author of Swastika Nation: Fritz Kuhn and the Rise and Fall of the German-American Bund, Arnie Bernstein, and high school history teacher and social media personality Jaclyn Richie, who kindly agreed to talk with us about funny historical events and memes.

#1

Smart-History-Memes

historymemeshq

    #2

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #3

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    Karina
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Could we ask AI? If we give it al the whys, ifs, buts and hope?

    “I think history can absolutely be light and humorous at times!” says high school history teacher and social media personality Jaclyn Richie.

    “There are so many instances where, in hindsight, we can see that people may have overreacted or blown situations way out of proportion. I love the famous saying, "If you can’t laugh at yourself..." One of my favorite examples to teach is the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. The original attempt was a chaotic series of failures, almost like a comedy of errors,” she explains.
    #4

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    rullyman
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Too bad that Duolingo is a terrible, inefficient way to learn a language. I'm learning Japanese and their course is terrible. You can spend 100s of hours on it and still not learn basic sentence structure. Better to read Tae Kim's Grammar Guide, watching comprehensible input videos on YouTube, use Anki decks, and read Maggie Sensei blog. All free resources which will take you much further, much faster

    #5

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    Alex
    Alex
    Alex
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Really funny. But please tell me what this explains about history "In A Way That Books Probably Never Will"

    #6

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    American history writer and author of Swastika Nation: Fritz Kuhn and the Rise and Fall of the German-American Bund, Arnie Bernstein, also agrees that comedy and drama are threaded throughout the eons, going back to when we were just “slime crawling out of the swamps.” 

    However, he notes that the funny factor may depend on the individual's sense of humor. “One person’s “That’s hysterical!” Is another person’s “That is so not funny!” I’m sure some people of Russia’s upper crust laughed like crazy at Czarina Catherine the Great’s antics. Others, like the serfs, not so much.”
    #7

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
    HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
    HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    yeah, I think Harriet died in 2006? the old mates still bring her up every now and then...

    #8

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #9

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    A lot of comedy doesn’t age well, Bernstein adds. “What might have been funny for its time in history is now akin to the stale of-their-time cultural jokes of South Park or Family Guy. For example, humor at the expense of someone for their race, religion, or gender was a big laugh-getter for a lot of eras and in just about every strata of human existence. That doesn’t play well with modern sensibilities,” he says.

    Another example he provides is the now obsolete court of jesters. “From Ancient Rome through the English Restoration period, people with intellectual or physical disabilities provided royal big shots with loads of laughs. High comedy then. Not so funny now. History also has a way of roughing out the edges of unsavory characters. Roman Emperor Caligula gave his horse a job as Roman Counsel, most likely as a joke. Funny stuff. But he also had incestuous relationships with his sisters. That’s an “ick” factor that drains all the humor from the horse lawyer story.”

    “It’s a given that so many great comic moments throughout history went unrecorded. Pity,” he adds.
    #10

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    rullyman
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Old school slow travel doesn't involve being shoved in a tube and sitting in the same position for hours. You can enjoy the scenery and the culture and food of the places you transit. It must have been mind blowing to leave England and travel all the way to Jerusalem.

    #11

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #12

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    When it comes to combining history with memes, Richie believes that it can be a fantastic way to lighten up history and make it more accessible. “They bring historical events into relatable contexts and can engage people who might not otherwise have much interest in history. They offer a fun entry point to more complex stories.”

    Bernstein sees it as a double-edged sword. “Again, it depends on your sense of humor. There are universal memes that land the jokes every time, like the one with Abraham Lincoln that reads: 'The problem with quotes on the Internet is that you cannot always depend on their accuracy.’”
    #13

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #14

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #15

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    That said, he believes there can also be a danger of historical misinterpretation. “Does the meme have some sort of agenda? Could it be misinterpreted—and deliberately so? Is it cruel, is it dishonest, does it have a political intent that can tamper with civil discourse? Are people taking these distortions or outright lies as historical truth?

    If it’s parody, I get it. I love a good historical parody. But with memes not everyone always gets the joke or the intention of the joke. This can lead to dire consequences, particularly when so many people get their information from TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and so on, where these memes rule the day,” warns Bernstein.
    #16

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Same in germany. you drive for 4 hours, you don't understand the locals anymore and the word for 'bun' has changed a dozen times

    #17

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    rullyman
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Everyone likes a day off and a party. You're welcome! (J/K, sorry for the atrocities of my ancestors)

    #18

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    We were also curious to know what the most unserious event in history that these experts can recall is. For Richie, it’s the Anti-Moustache Movement of the 1910s.

    “In a public health effort, campaigns promoted clean-shaven faces because mustaches were believed to trap germs. Men were actually encouraged to shave, and the movement was so serious that barbers reported a spike in men coming in to get rid of their "unsanitary" mustaches. It’s such a funny example of how even small social pushes can take off and shape cultural trends, even if based on unproven ideas.”
    #19

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #20

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #21

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    What left quite an impression in Bernstein’s mind was the Chicago Seven Trial. “What a cast of characters!,” he says.

    “Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, their co-defendants, and a defense witness lineup that included Norman Mailer, Judy Collins, Arlo Guthrie, and Paul Krassner, who was tripping on LSD when giving his testimony (Abbie Hoffman was furious with Krassner over that move). There was a high-wire give-and-take between Abbie Hoffman and Judge Julius Hoffman. Judge Hoffman was a humorless, no-nonsense guy who demanded decorum in his courtroom, whereas Abbie was king of the Yippie pranksters,” he recounts.

    #22

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #23

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    Sue User
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I do like how they have clear panels that fill in the missing bits so you can see what it used to look like.

    #24

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    He continues by saying, “My favorite part was when Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley took the stand for the prosecution. Daley was pissed with the Yippies for just about everything that went wrong during the 1968 Chicago Democratic Convention. Before Daley could speak, Abbie waved his arms wildly, faked a wrestling pose, and shouted, “Let’s settle right here, you and me!” Even Daley laughed. Judge Hoffman and the prosecutors wanted courtroom propriety. Abbie and the boys turned the whole trial into a Marx Brothers movie.”
    #25

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #26

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #27

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq , Pete_Martuneac

    On the other hand, both experts agree that the Holocaust and all its horror is a monumental historical event that should never be forgotten. Richie also mentions the Civil Rights Movement.

    “The Holocaust is a reminder of the dangers of hate, prejudice, and unchecked power. The Civil Rights Movement, meanwhile, showed the world the power of collective action in the fight for equality and justice. Both serve as powerful lessons in the need for compassion, vigilance, and courage,” she says.
    #28

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #29

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #30

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    There's a saying in Greek "the camel does not see its own hump"

    #31

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #32

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #33

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #34

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #35

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #36

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #37

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #38

    Smart-History-Memes

    Dude was in Wisconsin.

    historymemeshq

    #39

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #40

    Smart-History-Memes

    The 5 stages of admitting atrocities.

    historymemeshq

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    My wife (Japanese born and raised) was never taught of Nan King or anything of the sort, but will constantly talk about how bad the US was for using the bombs. While yes, the bombs were devastating I still can't wrap my head around the logic...

    #41

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #42

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #43

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #44

    Smart-History-Memes

    stalinsgulagcamp

    #45

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #46

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #47

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #48

    Smart-History-Memes

    Didn’t realize 43BC had so many Millenials.

    historymemeshq

    #49

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #50

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #51

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #52

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    We're not friends. We're brothers. Una faccia una razza 💪🏽🤝🏼

    #53

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #54

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq

    #55

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #56

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #57

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #58

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #59

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #60

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #61

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #62

    Smart-History-Memes

    American history be like...

    historymemeshq Report

    #63

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the president in charge of that last 4 years is also predictable....

    #64

    Smart-History-Memes

    stalinsgulagcamp Report

    #65

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #66

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #67

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #68

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #69

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #70

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #71

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #72

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #73

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #74

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #75

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #76

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #77

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serbia, Russia, Slovenia, Netherlands, Slovakia, France, Luxembourg, Croatia.

    #78

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #79

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #80

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #81

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #82

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #83

    Smart-History-Memes

    darkhistorymemes Report

    #84

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #85

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #86

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #87

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #88

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #89

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #90

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #91

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #92

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #93

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #94

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #95

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #96

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

    #97

    Smart-History-Memes

    historymemeshq Report

