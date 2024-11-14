ADVERTISEMENT

Attention all office elves! Secret Santa season is upon us, and we know you're sweating bullets trying to figure out what to get Karen from accounting or that new guy whose name you can't quite remember. (Was it Steve? Or maybe Dave? ) Fear not, cubicle crusaders!

We've got 22 office supply gift ideas that'll make you the hero of this year's gift exchange. From hilarious desk decor that'll have your coworkers LOLing to practical finds that'll make Monday mornings slightly less painful, we've got something for every office personality. So put down that generic mug and get ready to sleigh your Secret Santa game!