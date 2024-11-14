ADVERTISEMENT

Attention all office elves! Secret Santa season is upon us, and we know you're sweating bullets trying to figure out what to get Karen from accounting or that new guy whose name you can't quite remember. (Was it Steve? Or maybe Dave? ) Fear not, cubicle crusaders!

We've got 22 office supply gift ideas that'll make you the hero of this year's gift exchange. From hilarious desk decor that'll have your coworkers LOLing to practical finds that'll make Monday mornings slightly less painful, we've got something for every office personality. So put down that generic mug and get ready to sleigh your Secret Santa game!

#1

Accept The Chaos With The "This Is Fine" Mousepad, A Delightfully Deadpan Way To Express Your Resignation To The Madness That Is Life

Accept The Chaos With The "This Is Fine" Mousepad, A Delightfully Deadpan Way To Express Your Resignation To The Madness That Is Life

Review: "Love this mouse pad! ❤️😃❤️ It's so cute. 🥰" - Lisa

amazon.com , lighten_up_already Report

$13.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Take A Swing At Stress With The Desktop Punching Bag, A Hilariously Therapeutic Way To Work Out Office Frustrations – Just Don't Punch The Boss!

Review: "Boyfriend uses it like a stress ball at work. Suction cup is super sturdy on a smooth, flat surface." - Amanda Jean Keen

amazon.com , Samantha Rudolph Report

$29.95 $24.95 at Amazon
Spin Your Way To Sarcastic Satisfaction With The The Office Answer Wheel, A Tongue-In-Cheek Desk Toy That's Guaranteed To Provide Humorous (And Occasionally Helpful) Responses To All Your Work Queries – Because "I Don't Know" Just Got A Whole Lot Funnier!

Review: "The Managers at work are going to love these for their desktop." - "lynnm36"

amazon.com , Cassie R. Report

$9.95 $6.79 at Amazon
Flip Your Coworkers' Days With 30 Funny Flipver Desk Messages, A Set Of Hilarious And Cheeky Cards To Display On Your Desk – Guaranteed To Bring Laughter And Eye-Rolls To The Office

Review: "Bought this for someone at work. They really like it and I always enjoy seeing the different pages." - All presents

amazon.com , Aaron C Liverpool Report

$13.99 at Amazon
Stick It To The Man (Or Your Coworkers) With 360 Funny Meme Vinyl Stickers, A Ridiculous Collection Of Meme-Tastic Stickers To Decorate Your Laptop, Water Bottle, Or Office Supplies

Review: "You never know exactly what you’re going to get with these but I was pleasantly surprised! I took them in to work and everybody got several they loved! Now there’s stickers everywhere!!" - Brody Schmidgall

amazon.com , Brody Schmidgall , Eleanore Report

$14.99 at Amazon
Get A Buzz From Your Desk Supplies With The Beehive Paperclip Holder With Bee-Shaped Clips, A Sweet And Quirky Way To Keep Your Papers In Order – It's The Bee's Knees!

Review: "I got this for my boss on impulse and it is so cute. She loves bees and this was such a good fit for her office. Magnetic top to hold one of the bee clips." - Jazzy

amazon.com , Angel Zartman Report

$13.95 at Amazon
Write With An Attitude Using Sarcastic Pens, A Set Of Pens With Hilariously Passive-Aggressive Phrases – Because Who Needs A Plain Pen When You Can Sign Off With "I'm Only Signing This Because I Have To"?

Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith

amazon.com , Shannon Smith Report

$8.48 at Amazon
These aren't your grandma's office supplies (unless your grandma is secretly a comedy genius). We're talking about items so fun and quirky, they might just make Janet forget about her missing stapler. From animal-shaped everything to snarky desk decor that'll speak to Karen's soul, these gifts are guaranteed to bring some much-needed cheer to the fluorescent-lit world of cubicles and conference calls.
#8

Preserve The Ancient Art Of 90s Tech With Floppy Disk Coasters

Preserve The Ancient Art Of 90s Tech With Floppy Disk Coasters

Review: "Love how they look, feel, and function as coasters." - Shrimp Girl

amazon.com , Heather Report

$11.49 at Amazon
Trash Your Old Pen Holder And Upgrade To The Dumpster Pen Holder, A Hilariously Bleak Way To Store Your Writing Utensils

Review: "Very easy to assemble and pretty sturdy material. I love that the lids are fully functional. I'm going to write "it's fine, I'm fine, everything's fine" on the front. I would definitely buy this again as a gift !" - alyssa leon

amazon.com , alyssa leon Report

$12.99 $12.18 at Amazon
Get A Daily Dose Of Spud-Tacular Motivation With The Positive Potato, A Ridiculously Charming Desk Buddy That's Guaranteed To Bring A Smile To Your Face And A Spring To Your Step

Review: "This was a gift for a friend. It is simple and cute." - Kina

amazon.com , Kristina Montes Report

$9.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Indulge In A Prehistoric Sweet Tooth With The Geometric Dino Candy Dish, A Dino-Mite Desk Accessory That's Sure To Bring A Roar Of Delight To Your Workspace

Review: "Love this product! The color was exactly as described and it is metallic feeling (polyresin material) and sturdy!! I use it to put candy in for my hubby but it's pretty big you can store anything in it! even your keys!" - Alexis

amazon.com , David Report

$69 $59.98 at Amazon
Bring The Party To Your Desk With The Mini Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy, A Hilariously Hyped Up Way To Show The World Your Desk Is Open For Business

Review: "Bought as a gag gift but I am keeping it on my desk at work!! LOL" - Jenny Wrennie

amazon.com , C. K. Report

$12.95 $8.58 at Amazon
Source: corporatehumor

Purr-Fect Your Writing Game With The Cute Cat Pens, A Set Of Adorably Whisker-Ific Writing Utensils That Are Guaranteed To Bring A Smile To Your Face And A Mew To Your Heart

Review: "I use these pens for everything. Love the cute kitties, love the super fine tip. Smooth writing and very light. No bleed and no smudge. These are my favorite!" - Caudlem79

amazon.com , Rachel , Therescille Report

$5.39 at Amazon
Alright, office warriors, ready to level up your gift-giving game? Because we're about to turn your workplace into a winter wonderland of wit and whimsy! Gone are the days of awkward smiles and forced "thank yous" over yet another pen set. With these fun finds, you'll be the talk of the break room faster than you can say "TPS reports." So whether you're shopping for the office jokester or the productivity guru, we've got the goods to make this year's Secret Santa exchange one for the corporate history books!

Shift Your Productivity Into High Gear With The Car Shaped Wireless Mouse, A Speedster Of A Mouse That's Guaranteed To Bring A Turbo Boost Of Fun To Your Workspace

Review: "This is perfect! It works great and its adorable!" - Twin-wreck-mom

amazon.com , Twin-wreck-mom Report

$13.29 at Amazon
Get A Grip On Your Pens With The Tire Stack Pen Holder, A Wheel-Y Fun Way To Keep Your Writing Utensils In Check

Review: "Great quality, durable, made from nice material and is the perfect height to hold pens and pencils. We added faux succulents to one and held pens with the other. The details in the tires look like a real tire making them seem realistic. This was a gift for my husband who just started a new desk job and he was excited to use them." - Sarah

amazon.com , Sarah Report

$9.99 at Amazon
Level Up Your Music Game With The Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker, A Retro- Rad Way To Blast Your Tunes

Review: "ITS SO ADORABLE!! You can change the pixel art and the speaker is really good as well, it might be small but it’s loud!" - Katherine

amazon.com , BobaMilkTea Report

$129.99 $99.9 at Amazon
Purr-Fectly Dispense Your Post-Its With The Cat Post-It Dispenser, A Feline-Fun Way To Keep Your Notes And Reminders In Order

Review: "This thing is absolutely adorable, and super solid! Always brings a smile to my face to rip a sticky note off! Highly recommend!" - Connor

amazon.com , Connor Report

$16.99 $13.57 at Amazon
#18

Hang Tight To Your Phone With The Deadpool Phone Holder

Hang Tight To Your Phone With The Deadpool Phone Holder

Review: "I got this phone/ controller holder for my husband and he loves it and uses it every day! I think it’s a great gift for any superhero fan. It’s also well made as looks really cool." - Sandy J.

amazon.com , Sandy J. Report

$37.97 $24.99 at Amazon
Take Aim At Boredom With The Mini Archery Bow Set, A Pint-Sized Way To Unleash Your Inner Archer And Bring Some Excitement To Your Workspace. Target: Procrastination

Review: "Very fun little trinket. It's strong enough to pierce cardboard with relative ease, and doesn't feel particularly frail." - Lazarus

amazon.com Report

$12.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Paws-Itively Prop Up Your Specs With The Cute Doggy Glasses Stand, A Pup-Tastic Way To Keep Your Glasses Safe And Your Workspace Adorabl

Review: "This is so cute and adds whimsy to my office!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , L. Eckert Report

$14.99 at Amazon
Dive Into Fun With The Otter Tape Dispenser, An Otterly Adorable Way To Dispense Your Tape

Review: "Got this for my husband who loves otters; didn't expect it to be a GREAT tape dispenser but it is:)" - love shoes!

amazon.com , KJ Report

$18.99 at Amazon
Stretch Your Creativity With The Telescopic Boba Pencil Bag, A Uniquely Quirky Way To Store Your Pens And Pencils

Review: "It’s got a great sturdy base so it stands well on its own. I’m a bit of a pen hoarder and it holds all of my favorites." - Punk

amazon.com , Punk Report

$8.99 $7.99 at Amazon
