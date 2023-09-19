When we think of muscular actors, it’s usually the names of heartthrobs like Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, and Zac Efron that come to mind. Still, numerous celebrities have defied stereotypes and wowed their fans with their well-built physiques, achieved with the help of a balanced diet, a strict workout routine, and the means to hire a personal trainer.

Some of these stars have undergone drastic body transformations to prepare for a role. In contrast, others have acquired a taste for exercise throughout the years, looking to lose weight or improve their physical and mental health.

Anyhow, here are 22 celebrities who might inspire you to move from your couch.

﻿