Forget everything you thought you knew about teacher gifts because Reddit's educators are spilling the tea hotter than a faculty room coffee pot. It turns out, while that "#1 Teacher" mug collection is reaching critical mass, there's a whole world of gifts that teachers actually dream about receiving. These aren't just random suggestions – they're honest confessions from the front lines of education, straight from the keyboards of teachers who've seen it all, from hand-sanitizer gift sets to questionably scented candles.

The truth about teacher gifts is more refreshing than finding an extra planning period in your schedule. These educators aren't asking for elaborate presents or Pinterest-worthy crafts. Instead, they're sharing surprisingly simple, heartfelt wishes that'll make you rethink everything you assumed about teacher appreciation. From practical pleasures to personal touches, these suggestions come straight from the source – no apple-themed anything required.