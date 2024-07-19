Don’t Judge These 20 Books By Their Covers, They Are Spicier Than They Look
Don't let those innocent-looking covers fool you. These 20 books are packing a whole lot more heat than meets the eye. We're talking steamy scenes, forbidden desires, and enough sizzling romance to set your Kindle on fire.
From historical romances with hidden passions to contemporary tales of love, lust, and everything in between, this list is guaranteed to spice up your nightstand and leave you blushing (and begging for more). So, lock the door, dim the lights, and get ready to dive into a world of literary indulgence.
"Things We Never Got Over" By Lucy Score: A Runaway Bride, A Grumpy Barber, And A Whole Lot Of Small-Town Drama... This Book Is Like A Hallmark Movie With A Shot Of Whiskey
Review: "This is a little spicy so if that’s not your cup of tea, just know that. I loved this book. Such a good read. I’m not sure if it’s because I’m tackling some really hard things in my life right now (aren’t we all honestly), but this book just hit the vibe I needed. I really wish there were people like this in real life too.. the good ones anyway. The author does a great job in describing characters without over detailing. You can tell Knox was never really a jerk just disguised by pain. I love that it’s a happy ending as well.. we need more of those. The authors note at the end is very touching, and that mixed with the ending brought me to tears. I was not expecting that when I picked up this book.. my heart also goes out to the author. Great read!" - Heather
4.16⭐ on Goodreads
"Twisted Love" By Ana Huang: This Ain't Your Average Fairytale Romance. Think Beauty And The Beast, But With A Morally Gray Tattooed Bad Boy Who Might Just Set Your Kindle On Fire
Review: "I really enjoyed this book! Let me preface my review with the fact that this book won’t be for everyone. 🚫Pay attention to the content warnings. I personally really liked the male lead, he is definitely a walking red flag in the possessive category, but I knew that going in. (And I enjoyed him immensely 🤣)" - Morgan
3.7⭐ on Goodreads
"King Of Wrath" By Ana Huang: Forget Arranged Marriages On Reality TV, This Billionaire Bad Boy And His Reluctant Bride Are Serving Up Drama Hotter Than A Sicilian Summer
Review: "I finished this a few months ago and GOOD LORD was it good! I loved how they progressed and the book made me go through so many emotions. The spice is 🌶️🌶️🌶️/5! But I won’t lie Dante made me wanna pull my hair out in some parts but aye at least they ended up together😮💨 I loved the plot! And I really loved how Dante brother also was learning to become a better person and that made me happy!" - Anastasia
4.1⭐ on Goodreads
"Addicted To You" By Krista & Becca Ritchie: This Ain't Your After-School Special; This Book Dives Deep Into The Dark Side Of Love, Addiction, And The Tangled Mess Of Codependency
Review: "his book took some getting used to. What I mean is that at the beginning of this, I disliked the book quite a lot. I put it down after one chapter when I found out that I couldn't get into the writing style at all. But after hearing so much hype, I decided to pick it up again and give it another go. The next few chapters were difficult to get through but once I hit a rhythm the story really flowed very well and I began to fall for the characters and their struggles. They're addicted because they're empty inside and now they realise their worst addiction may actually be each other. OMG SWOON. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED." - Jaslyn
3.8⭐ on Goodreads
"Icebreaker" By Hannah Grace: This Hockey Romance Is More Than Just Slap Shots And Icy Stares — It's A Steamy Slow Burn That'll Melt Your Heart Faster Than A Zamboni On Overtime Ice
Review: "“The only time I ever want to see a grown man on his knees in front of me, Nate, is when his face is between my legs. So no, I don’t want you to beg me.” ✨
If you’re following #booktok at all, you are well aware the world is living in the land of the #hockeyromance trend and I 👏🏻 AM 👏🏻HERE 👏🏻FOR 👏🏻 IT, friends.
Don’t let the cute cover fool you — Icebreaker by @hannahgraceauthor is one of those books that I read once and *immediately* read again — it is SPICY (hi, see quote above for proof 👀) and real and warm and fuzzy and makes you want to put on ice skates and go back to college. Immediately." - EvieReadsEverything
3.9⭐ on Goodreads
"It Happened One Summer" By Tessa Bailey: A Spoiled Socialite Shipped Off To A Small Fishing Town? This Book Is Schitt's Creek Meets The O.c., But With A Boatload Of Spice
Review: "
|| 𝐒𝐘𝐍𝐎𝐏𝐒𝐈𝐒:
One break up, one party, one night in jail, now 3 months in a small town you haven’t been to since you were 4 yeas old. Piper finds herself going from glitz and glam to small town life. She is forced to look at herself in a different life and embrace her past she left behind long ago.
|| 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃 𝐈𝐅 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄:
•Schitt’s Creek
•City girl and small town boy
•Steamy romance with some depth
•Grumpy x Sunshine" - Lauren Evans
4.0⭐ on Goodreads
"Love, Theoretically" By Ali Hazelwood: This Physicist Heroine Might Have Her Love Life Figured Out On Paper, But In Reality, It's Messier Than Quantum Entanglement
Review: "I am not one for reviews normally. This one is one I need to review. This book broke me. In a good way.... Elsie is the girl that feels that needs to be perfect for everyone. She's the girl that will do anything to please those around her. This hits hard for those girls who do anything for those around her. Jack is the only one that sees Elsie. He's not entirely perfect but close." - Molly Summers
4.11⭐ on Goodreads
But don't just take our word for it. These next few books have earned their reputations as page-turners for a reason. Prepare to be swept away by forbidden romances, secret rendezvous, and enough steam to fog up your glasses. They might not have the most suggestive covers, but their pages are filled with smoldering passion and tantalizing twists.
"Fourth Wing" By Rebecca Yarros: This Ain't Your Mama's Dragon-Riding School. It's Top Gun Meets Game Of Thrones, But With Even More Fire-Breathing Action And A Slow-Burn Romance Hotter Than Dragon Breath
Review: "How did this book swoop in and become #9 on Amazon's best seller list within a week of release you might ask? Well, the pacing was utter perfection. There was not one lag or moment while reading this book I was bored. I never stopped consuming the words on its pages. The story and plot were *chef's kiss* perfection. If you were a fan of Divergent or Hunger Games growing up, this my friends is the perfect book for you. This book is for the adults who were obsessed with those books (me 🙋♀️). BUT bonus points we get dragons! 🙌 If you are fan of ACOTAR or FBAA, you are definitely going to want to add this book to your list! It's like if Divergent and ACOTAR and FBAA had a baby. It also had elements of Red Rising with the military aspect." - Celene
4.6⭐ on Goodreads
"Rock Bottom Girl" By Lucy Score: A Fake Dating Trope With A Grumpy Hero And A Sunshine Heroine Who's Coaching The Losing-Est Girls' Soccer Team In History? This Ain't Your Average Underdog Story – It's A Hilarious And Heartwarming Ride That'll Leave You Cheering From The Sidelines
Review: "Once again Lucy Score has written something so relatable and REAL. The humor injected into circumstances so many of us have probably experienced is spot on! Highly recommend this as a fun, binge-y read that you probably won’t ever want to put down. Especially if you ever had a high school nemesis that you wanted karma to come for! 😂" - Sharon Taylor
4.3⭐ on Goodreads
"Divine Rivals" By Rebecca Ross: Forget Romeo And Juliet, This Enemies-To-Lovers Story With Rival Journalists And Warring Gods Is Serving Shakespearean Drama With A Side Of Divine Intervention
Review: "My thought while reading: OMG! You all know that I don’t read the blurbs of the books before I start them well this one was no different. After reading 2 chapters I had to look up the blurb and OMG I was not ready. When a prologue makes you cry you know this book is a tear jerker!
Divine Rivals is a chief kiss perfect book, that's the only way to explain how beautifully written this book was. I cried so much, I was shocked, heart broken and that ending! WHYYYYY! Just why! I loved both Roman and Iris’s characters. They are perfect enemies and the fact that they didn’t know how they felt for each other. I loved that Roman took care of her low key and OMG the sacrifices he makes for her in this book were just heart wrenching! My heart was just dying throughout this book and honestly I might just be the biggest baby in the world. LOL!" - Dezz McClung
4.2⭐ on Goodreads
"The Chase" By Elle Kennedy: Think You Know College Hockey Romances? Think Again. This Enemies-To-Lovers Story Is More Than Just Stickhandling And Body Checks; It's A Power Play Of Wit, Banter, And Sizzling Chemistry That'll Leave You Wanting An Encore
Review: "Let me start by saying the banter in this novel is my all time favorite, and I don't mean between the two main characters but between EVERYONE!!!! Brenna and Summer's instant friendship is phenomenal! This definitely gave off Elle Woods vibes and I loved it! I'm super excited to read Brenna's story next!" - Destin Lewis
3.9⭐ on Goodreads
"The Graham Effect" By Elle Kennedy: The Daughter Of A Hockey Legend Falls For A Grumpy Rival Player? This Book Is Pure Ice, But The Chemistry Between Them Is Hotter Than A Penalty Box Brawl
Review: "First & foremost, RYDER! This man 🫠🫠🫠 He was rough around the edges but as you get to know him, you can’t help but melt like a puddle for him. I lost count of how many times I squealed & fell hard for this man 🥵🫠 After all he’s been through in his life, I just wanted to hold him tight to make him feel better 🥺 He amazes me so much! Even from all the trauma, he was determined to make something out of his life & did not quit, no matter what obstacle life presented him." - Bookdragon_Mommy
4.2⭐ on Goodreads
"The Spanish Love Deception" By Elena Armas: This Book Is Like A Rom-Com You'd Binge-Watch On Netflix, But With Even More Awkward Encounters, Stolen Kisses, And Enough Sexual Tension To Power A Small Spanish Village
Review: "Tropes : ✅️ Office enemies to lovers ✅️ grumpy sunshine ✅️ fake dating ✅️intercultural couple ✅️ It has always been you ✅️ ONE BED ( because he broke the other bed xD )
[...] But THIS this is OMG MY OVARIES 💣💥
Like catalina would say..joder..Este libro está de puta madre.. 😂😂😂" - Alessa reads books
3.8⭐ on Goodreads
"The Hating Game" By Sally Thorne: Don't Be Fooled By The Cutesy Title, This Office Rivals-To-Lovers Story Is Less About Spreadsheets And More About Spread Legs
Review: "This novel is now my absolute favorite. Yes, FAVORITE!! I think as an author, this book blew my mind. The depth of Lucy’s thoughts and emotions, and how thoroughly the author got them across, was astounding to me. The hatred was on a whole other level, but then again, so was the love. I don’t read books with swearing or open-door bedroom scenes, but I would read this story again and again and again. I wanted to start on page one as soon as I read the last word. Now I can’t wait to watch the movie!" - Noelle
3.9⭐ on Goodreads
Warning: proceed with caution! These next few novels are not for the faint of heart. They're sizzling, sensual, and guaranteed to leave you breathless. So, grab a cold drink and prepare to fan yourself as you delve into these steamy stories.
"Sunny Disposition" By Deanna Grey: This Isn't Your Average Grumpy Sunshine Romance. An Amnesiac Hockey Player Falls For A Streamer, But Little Does He Know, She's His Biggest Fan... And His Secret Online Confidante
Review: "I loved everything about this book!! Ahh!! All the feels between Finn & Naomi! Not going to give any spoilers but if your on the fence just go ahead and read it! Has a some spice 🌶 🥵 just fyi." - R Peterson
3.65⭐ on Goodreads
"The Fine Print" By Lauren Asher: A Theme Park Heir, A Contract-Bound Romance, And A Whole Lot Of Family Drama... This Book Is Like A Rollercoaster Ride With A Sprinkle Of Pixie Dust And A Steamy Makeout Session In The Haunted Mansion
Review: "So I originally started this book after seeing all the hype the series gets on social media. I’m not particularly a fan of “smut” and I thought that is what this was honestly. It’s so much more!
This is such a beautiful romance with spice of course! It’s a slow burn, my favorite. Enemies to lovers romance. I fell in love with Zahra’s story and how Rowan fell in love with her. She broke his hard and cruel demeanor and showed him he has a heart. Not just for her, but people. I’m NOT a reader who gets emotional with ANY book, this book made me emotional in a way I can’t describe. It’s beautiful!" - Kristin
3.85⭐ on Goodreads
"The Serpent And The Wings Of Night" By Carissa Broadbent: Think Twilight, But With Less Sparkling And More Fangs. This Book Is A Dark Fantasy Romance With A Dash Of Hunger Games, Proving That Love Can Bloom Even In The Bloodiest Of Arenas
Review: "Oraya is such an amazing FMC who can take care of herself, even if she is considered the weakest species in this world. Like this girl has trained for years, did everything she could to prepare herself for this competition, and will continue to do everything she needs to do to win. Raihn is the perfect MMC. He has that swaggering confidence, the looks and the powers. Not to mention he gives off morally gray vibes and I am always here for the morally gray. I loved that these two don't just get together. We get to really see the progression of their relationship and all the struggles they go through.
The plot of this book is amazing. The world building is amazing. The pace of the book is amazing. I literally have nothing bad to say about this book. 100% recommend!!" - Andrea Roberts
4.33⭐ on Goodreads
"Butcher And Blackbird" By Brynne Weaver: This Ain't Your Typical Rom-Com Meet-Cute. A Vigilante Serial Killer And The Detective Hunting Him? This Book Is Proof That Love Can Blossom In The Darkest Of Places (And Maybe Even Leave A Few Bodies Behind)
Review: "Two serial k!llers who participate in a k!lling competition once a year end up falling for each other. With some unexpected turns in the story that I definitely did not see coming! 👀
Because this is a dark serial k!ller romcom, my favorite part has to be when Sloan literally scares to death another serial k!ller! Very impressive and super funny. 😂 (don’t won’t to spoil how she did this)" - vanessa
4.12⭐ on Goodreads
"Throne Of The Fallen" By Kerri Maniscalco: This Ain't Your Mama's Fairy Tale. Think Hades And Persephone, But With A Morally Gray Demon Prince, A Debt-Ridden Artist, And A Deadly Game That Could Set The Seven Circles Of Hell Ablaze
Review: "This book is a stand-alone with a HEA! It’s definitely Adult & spicy! I would give this 🌶️🌶️ on the spice scale. If you want a comparison I feel like it’s line with ACOTAR as far as spice. Prince Envy is involved in a deadly game with high stakes. One of his clues leads him to artist Camilla, who has secrets of her own. As they reluctantly work together to solve clues they begin their own games of temptation 🥵 This has a great plot that is fast paced and the mystery will keep you guessing till the final plot twist! The medium burn romance between Envy and Camilla is just 😮💨 Highly recommend this one!!" - Jennifer Garifo
4.1⭐ on Goodreads
"Book Lovers" By Emily Henry: This Ain't Your Typical Beach Read. It's A Witty And Heartfelt Story About Two Literary Rivals Who Discover That Real-Life Romance Can Be Even Better Than Anything They Could Put On The Page
Review: "Ooooooh that feeling when a very anticipated and hyped book lives up to its reputation! Book Lovers was everything I wanted and more. I preordered my copy and I read it just two days after it arrived! That has to be a personal record for me. This book has it all; humor, romance; family drama, big city life, small town quirks, tender moments, and scenes that will make you tear up." - Susan
4.1⭐ on Goodreads