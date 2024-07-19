Review: "Oraya is such an amazing FMC who can take care of herself, even if she is considered the weakest species in this world. Like this girl has trained for years, did everything she could to prepare herself for this competition, and will continue to do everything she needs to do to win. Raihn is the perfect MMC. He has that swaggering confidence, the looks and the powers. Not to mention he gives off morally gray vibes and I am always here for the morally gray. I loved that these two don't just get together. We get to really see the progression of their relationship and all the struggles they go through.

The plot of this book is amazing. The world building is amazing. The pace of the book is amazing. I literally have nothing bad to say about this book. 100% recommend!!" - Andrea Roberts



4.33⭐ on Goodreads

