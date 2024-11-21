ADVERTISEMENT

Holy guacamole, deal hunters! We are about to embark on a bargain-finding adventure so epic, it'll make Indiana Jones look like an amateur! Grab your shopping carts and put on your lucky socks, because we've unearthed 23 Black Friday deals that are rarer than a unicorn riding a rainbow!

We're dealing price cuts so elusive, you'll want to snap a picture to prove they actually existed. From brand-name treasures that usually laugh in the face of sales to cult favorites that never see the light of the discount bin, these deals are the Bigfoot of the shopping world – often talked about, rarely seen. So, channel your inner bargain detective and get ready to score some legendary loot!

Cast A Spell Of Freshness With The Enchanting Harry Potter Collectors Body Wash Gift Set

Cast A Spell Of Freshness With The Enchanting Harry Potter Collectors Body Wash Gift Set

Review: "This Every Man Jack Harry Potter Collectors Body Wash Gift Set is the coolest thing ever! I thought my son-law would love it as a gift, but I don’t know if I can part with it. The box itself looks just like a treasure chest and the boxes inside holding the body washes look like books. The presentation in itself is an ode to Harry Potter and is so well done." - Amazon customer

$54.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Brighten Up The Kitchen With The Vibrant And Functional Colorful 15-Piece Non Stick Kitchen Cookware Set

Brighten Up The Kitchen With The Vibrant And Functional Colorful 15-Piece Non Stick Kitchen Cookware Set

Review: "Been using this set for almost a month now, we are so glad that we made this purchase. No scratching, no burning and no chemical smells." - ranjith

$89.29 $59.49 at Amazon
Bring A Touch Of Darkness And Delight To Game Night With The Spellbinding Monopoly Wicked Edition Board Game - A Wicked Twist On The Classic

Bring A Touch Of Darkness And Delight To Game Night With The Spellbinding Monopoly Wicked Edition Board Game - A Wicked Twist On The Classic

Review: "Everything is great quality and beautiful." - Kara Royer

$29.99 $23.99 at Amazon
Get Ready To Spin Dash Into Action With The Ultimate Duo, Sonic And Shadow, In The Thrilling Sonic X Shadow Generations - Nintendo Switch Game!

Get Ready To Spin Dash Into Action With The Ultimate Duo, Sonic And Shadow, In The Thrilling Sonic X Shadow Generations - Nintendo Switch Game!

Review: "Just get it, buy it! It’s such a fun game, it can be frustrating for beginners ( ahem me ) BUT REGARDLESS ITS SO AWESOME!" - Gaby Gotay

$49 at Amazon
Keep Food Fresh And Stylish With The Sleek And Durable S'well Stainless Steel Food Canister Set Of Three

Keep Food Fresh And Stylish With The Sleek And Durable S'well Stainless Steel Food Canister Set Of Three

Review: "These are so great. They don’t leak and they are easy for kids to open and close. They’re not insulated, but they still do a pretty good job of keeping the food warm or cold. Very easy to clean." - Geds

$40 $32.49 at Amazon
Level Up Your Gaming Experience With The Cutting-Edge Playstation Dualsense Wireless Controller

Level Up Your Gaming Experience With The Cutting-Edge Playstation Dualsense Wireless Controller

Review: "It’s brand new, well made, and works great! No more stick drift for me! I do recommend getting the warranty, as well, as these controllers can tap out anywhere between 2-5 years old (earlier if you experience gamer rage perhaps 😅)." - A. Orosco

$79.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Sweep Up Messes With Ease Using The Powerful And Portable Dustbuster Hand Vacuum

Sweep Up Messes With Ease Using The Powerful And Portable Dustbuster Hand Vacuum

Review: "This is the 2nd cordless vaccum cleaner I bought and I loved it. It offers decent suction power to do the basic things." - Chinnu

$39.99 $27.53 at Amazon
Cook Rice To Perfection With The Trusty Black+Decker Rice Cooker, A Kitchen Staple That Makes Meal Prep A Breeze

Review: "We love this rice cooker. It’s super easy to use. Saves us a lot of time." - Moeez Sadiq

$44.99 $20 at Amazon
Now, let's dive into the magical realm of these once-in-a-blue-moon deals. Imagine strutting into your next game night with a limited edition Monopoly set that'll make your friends green with envy (and not just because of the money). Or picture yourself leveling up your kitchen game with cookware so fancy, it'll have you feeling like a Michelin-starred chef in your own home. These aren't just purchases; they're trophies of your deal-hunting prowess, conversation starters that'll have you humble-bragging for months to come.
Shine On With The Glossy Goodness Of Maybelline Lifter Gloss, Designed To Elevate Your Lip Game

Shine On With The Glossy Goodness Of Maybelline Lifter Gloss, Designed To Elevate Your Lip Game

Review: "This is my gym lip gloss, and it’s an absolute gem! I wanted something sheer and cute but not TOO glossy to wear while working out, and this one nailed it. Just the right amount of shine without looking like I tried too hard. Plus, it stays put through all my sweat sessions." - caitlinr.fit

$10.99 $8.98 at Amazon
Get Salon-Quality Blowouts At Home With The Innovative Dryer & Volumizing Brush That Dries And Styles In One Easy Step

Get Salon-Quality Blowouts At Home With The Innovative Dryer & Volumizing Brush That Dries And Styles In One Easy Step

Review: "This is hands down the best heated brush I’ve ever tried. Saloon results in 5 min! Left the hair feeling smooth and without frizz. Easy to use and the price is excellent compared to others." - Patricia

$44.97 $31.59 at Amazon
A Tidy Kitchen Just Got A Whole Lot Easier With The Space-Saving Compact KitchenAid Dish Rack

A Tidy Kitchen Just Got A Whole Lot Easier With The Space-Saving Compact KitchenAid Dish Rack

Review: "This dish rack is easy to clean and fits a good amount of dishes as evidenced by the attached picture. It is perfect for our small apartment since it doesn’t take up much counter space and fits nicely right next to the sink. It has spaces for cups on one side and silverware on the other. It is sturdy and I predict it lasting for a while. I also like the clean, smooth look of the stainless steel." - Romero

$66.99 $38.48 at Amazon
Brew The Perfect Cup Every Time With The Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Carefully Designed To Bring Out The Smoothest Flavors

Review: "It’s very well designed, I order some very high-quality beans; the cold brew turned out to be phenomenal! I noticed you can use a little less coffee than other cold brew makers that I’ve used, and it still turns out strong & flavorful. Saves $!!" - John P Kollman

$32.99 $26.39 at Amazon
Find Your Perfect Strumming Companion With The Fender Picks Sampler Pack, Featuring A Variety Of Picks To Suit Every Playing Style

Review: "So many picks, all different hardness and cool color patterns. Really nice. Love this purchase." - Jonathan Chen

$19.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Unlock A Deeper Understanding Of Your Body And Mind With The Cutting-Edge Oura Ring, Tracking Your Sleep, Activity, And More

Unlock A Deeper Understanding Of Your Body And Mind With The Cutting-Edge Oura Ring, Tracking Your Sleep, Activity, And More

Review: "I had this ring for less than a week and absolutely loved it. It’s incredible all of the things that it is able to track." - Lora

$449 $349 at Amazon
Type Like Lightning And Game Like A Pro With The Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Precision-Engineered For Speed, Accuracy, And Customization

Review: "The Razer keyboard is amazing, with responsive keys and customizable RGB lighting. It’s perfect for both gaming and typing, offering a comfortable experience. The build quality feels solid, and the lighting effects are vibrant. Definitely a top choice for any gamer!" - Chris

$139.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Give Your Lashes A Sensational Boost With Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, For Show-Stopping Volume, Length, And Separation

Review: "I’ve tried a lot of mascaras but always return to Lash Sensational❤️ It gives me a perfect separation of the eyelashes, lengthening and curve (my eyelashes are short and straight). Not clumpsy at all (I hate clumps). Silicone brush is curved and very convenient. It doesn’t smudge during the day but it’s washed off pretty easily with cleansing oil." - Olga

$11.99 $8.66 at Amazon
But the thrill doesn't stop at just scoring a great bargain. These rare deals are like a treasure map to a world of possibilities you never knew existed. From unlocking new gaming universes to transforming your daily routines into luxurious experiences, each item on this list is a gateway to a little slice of awesome. And let's be real – there's something undeniably satisfying about snagging a deal on something that's usually about as discounted as a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. So, polish your deal-hunting skills, flex those clicking fingers, and get ready to become a legend in the world of Black Friday shopping. After all, who says lightning can't strike 23 times in one day?

Nourish And Calm Your Locks With The Gentle, Sulfate-Free Acure Simply Smoothing Shampoo

Nourish And Calm Your Locks With The Gentle, Sulfate-Free Acure Simply Smoothing Shampoo

Review: "Best cleanest shampoo and conditioner." - Adrian

$9.99 at Amazon
Take Your Gaming On The Go With The Freedom And Precision Of The Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse

Take Your Gaming On The Go With The Freedom And Precision Of The Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse

Review: "It's the best looking mouse I've ever seen. It's also capable of both 2.4ghz and bluetooth. Compact size. Reasonable price." - Isaac

$69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Wrap Yourself In Warmth And Luxury With The Soft, Plush Velvet Electric Blanket

Wrap Yourself In Warmth And Luxury With The Soft, Plush Velvet Electric Blanket

Review: "I seriously LOVE this heated throw. I sleep with it every night. I'm 6'1 and it is long enough for me. It has pockets for your feet and your hand, which help the throw stay on you through the night." - Hope & Luis

$49.79 $43.44 at Amazon
Bring A Smile To Your Face With The Adorable Care Bears And Hello Kitty Collectible Plushies, Featuring Beloved Characters From Childhood

Review: "I’ve wanted these for a while now but the quality is absolutely amazing , the size is perfect. I love the little hearts on the back to show it’s a real bear, the rainbow isn’t scratchy it’s so soft. high quality." - maddie

$29.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Stay Comfortable And Productive With The Ergonomic Lap Desk With Wrist Rest, Designed To Keep Your Laptop At The Perfect Angle

Stay Comfortable And Productive With The Ergonomic Lap Desk With Wrist Rest, Designed To Keep Your Laptop At The Perfect Angle

Review: "This is just what I needed. I’m a bedroom dweller and I have a very nice sized bedroom. I usually just sit on my bed and watch tv while working on my laptop. My knees and legs were hurting a lot lately due to sitting crisscross applesauce (I work in a school lol) and I’m also no spring chicken. I have a nice recliner in my room but the laptop would burn my legs. My laptop is roughly 13” x 8” and it fits with room to spare. I can now use the mouse that I haven’t been able to use in a while. I would highly recommend this product to anyone that has issues like me." - Michele

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Immerse Yourself In The Game With The Powerful, High-Fidelity Razer Blackshark Gaming Headset, Engineered For Ultimate Audio Clarity

Immerse Yourself In The Game With The Powerful, High-Fidelity Razer Blackshark Gaming Headset, Engineered For Ultimate Audio Clarity

Review: "These headphones do the job for casual or beginner gamers. I only use them about once or twice a week and they are perfect for it." - Zach

$59.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Take Premium Sound With You Wherever You Go With The Compact And Powerful Bose Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Take Premium Sound With You Wherever You Go With The Compact And Powerful Bose Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Review: "This speaker is everything I need for an outdoor speaker. It’s rugged, waterproof, dust proof, shock proof, and has a small form factor! It can fit in my travel bag, hiking bag, and even clips onto my belt! It has 12 hours of battery life, which is more than enough for my adventures. And although it’s small, it still packs a punch with crisp highs and rattling bass. Definitely a great speaker to take with you on a hike or your travels." - Steven Karr Jr

$149 $119 at Amazon
