Christmas is approaching, and Santa has already fed the reindeer before the long journey, the gifts are all packed and signed—there is very little left, and the colossal machine called "celebrating Christmas almost all over the world" will move from its place and start running. But there is just one thing left—the school holiday concert.

Even if you don't have kids, I bet you've had some connection to these events, in school or preschool. And, probably, you know very well that the nature of these concerts is such that if something can go awry—it will definitely happen. And different folks in this thread on X are exchanging their funny, ridiculous, and sometimes even cringy stories about this obligatory dose of facepalm before Christmas.

#1

Tweet humorously comparing a kindergarten Christmas concert to work meetings.

deloisivete

The same kid threw up during the Christmas concert every year. All of the memories smell like barf and that wintergreeny stuff they put on top of barf.

    #2

    Tweet humorously discussing School Christmas Holiday Concerts idea.

    itssherifield

    #3

    Kindergarten teacher requests best clothes for holiday concert; parent offers Christmas sweater and dinosaur shorts.

    deloisivete

    School Christmas concerts have been reflected in popular culture—after all, the movie 'Home Alone 2' begins with a school concert scene. And, of course, everything goes awry there, too. If for no other reason, because Christmas is a time of rest and relaxation for everyone except, perhaps, professional singers and soccer players in the UK.

    But children are not professional singers, so, well, just try to rehearse a song or a Christmas scene with full dedication when you're already in the holiday spirit! And where strict scenarios and blatant negligence meet, one can always expect trouble or some awkward moments...
    #4

    Tweet about a humorous parenting tactic for spotting a child at school Christmas concert.

    PetrickSara

    #5

    Tweet about an early preschool Christmas concert, with a humorous complaint regarding its timing on a Saturday morning.

    rn_er_c

    #6

    Preschool holiday concert tweet humorously highlights a child's impatience during the performance.

    KateBrodyAuthor

    Why go far to look for examples? The author of these lines, while in primary school, was the master of ceremonies for the school play, and literally on the day of the concert, my mom mixed up the start time—by a whole hour.

    So, when the phone rang desperately in our house and the teacher—with a breaking voice (she would have been guaranteed an Oscar for the best tragic role, I believe)—asked where the hell I was, I had to urgently get dressed and was rushed to school in my stage costume. Good thing it was located nearby.

    But, well, the whole school hall had to wait for me for an hour, listening to some poor high-schooler with his guitar, who they'd found on the spot to fill in the gap.
    #7

    Tweet about a child preferring to be a sheep in the school Christmas concert.

    BunnBuns

    #8

    Tweet about school holiday concert humor.

    kristabellerina

    #9

    A tweet humorously critiquing the atmosphere of school Christmas concerts.

    RodLacroix

    However, my mom also had her own concert story from her childhood. She and the other kids were supposed to recite different quatrains in turn during the preschool concert—but about a week before the concert, my mom got sick and returned only on the day of the performance. And no one told her that the order of the kids' performance had been changed, moving her to a few places later...

    And so, on about the third attempt to start her own quatrain, my mom finally realized that something had gone wrong. Needless to say, when it was time for her new, actual turn, according to the new scenario, she missed it. After all, making changes to the program at the last minute was far from the best idea!
    #10

    Tweet humor about toddlers being silent at Preschool Christmas Concert.

    TwinzerDad

    #11

    Tweet humorously captures the chaos of school holiday concerts with earplugs joke.

    RodLacroix

    #12

    Tweet humorously discussing key changes at school Christmas holiday concerts.

    originalspinstr

    And yet, schools and preschools, with persistence worthy of better use, continue to organize these concerts. Thus giving us more and more reasons for funny stories and supply us with new cringeworthy memories. By the way, the audience—and they are not only adults, but also other children—also contribute to the festive disorder.

    After all, a school concert is not the most exciting show, you must admit—so many viewers lose their attention and patience almost immediately after their young relative performs. So, some of our tales today are actually stories about viewers being far from the best-behaved.
    #13

    Person holding a camcorder with a humorous expression at a school Christmas concert.

    thegreatnatsby_

    #14

    Preschool kids at a Christmas concert: a performer, nervous kids, a crying kid, and a persistent handbell player.

    Author_PCorrell

    #15

    Tweet about a funny moment during a school Christmas concert with a kid yelling "Hi Grandma!" at the end.

    sksanford_karen

    In any case, even if no school concerts are expected in your personal schedule in the near future—please feel free to read this selection to the end. At the very least, we can almost guarantee you many pleasant minutes while reading, and a charge of good mood, too. And a good mood is exactly what we all need in anticipation of Christmas, isn't it? Oh yes, and your own stories in the comments—as well.
    #16

    Tweet humor about School Christmas Holiday Concerts and reluctant parents.

    robotsinmyhead

    #17

    Tweet joking about preschool behavior.

    Coolhandra

    #18

    Humorous tweet listing alternate song titles for school Christmas holiday concerts.

    RodLacroix

    #19

    Tweet about unexpected audience participation at a school concert.

    thistletat13

    #20

    Vivian tweeting about the chaos at preschool holiday concerts with humorous reflection on parents' excitement.

    vivwuzhere

    #21

    Tweet humorously reviewing the chaos of a preschool holiday concert.

    Bryan_S_Harvey

    #22

    Tweet humorously expressing pressure about a preschool Christmas concert, with a child's Christmas spirit at stake.

    mikedoeslaundry

    #23

    Tweet about preschool concert, Christmas wish for a sandwich, showing pride.

    bradytruman_

    #24

    Tweet humorously captures chaos at a school holiday concert, emphasizing relatable experiences and laughter.

    usedwigs

    #25

    Tweet humorously critiquing school holiday concerts' song choices.

    6502_ftw

    #26

    Tweet humorously describes a challenging experience during preschool Christmas concert.

    Fizzygrrl

    #27

    A tweet humorously suggesting preschool holiday concerts lift spirits.

    dwkerr

    #28

    Tweet humorously captures chaos of school holiday concerts with repeated "Jingle Bells" performances.

    llamareadsbooks

    #29

    Tweet about preschool holiday concert with humorous quote on being a latke.

    EvieN

    #30

    Tweet about emotional experience at a preschool Christmas concert, featuring children singing in a church.

    BrittanyChaffee

