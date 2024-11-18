ADVERTISEMENT

Forget the sand castles of your childhood—Janel Hawkins is transforming beaches into open-air galleries with her "Sand Architectures." Her intricate sculptures celebrate the Gulf Coast, captivating beachgoers with what’s possible using only sand and creativity.

As the founder of Sand Castle University, Janel not only creates these sandy wonders but teaches others to do the same. Her classes welcome all skill levels, offering the chance to learn the art of sand sculpting from start to finish. Scroll down to catch a glimpse of these masterpieces before the waves take them back!

