Whenever we read another wild or completely bizarre news about some insanely rich guy doing something that we mere mortals wouldn’t only lack the money for, but also the imagination for, we ask ourselves - what the hell is going on?

Why have some incredibly expensive and, from our point of view, meaningless hobbies become firmly associated in the public consciousness with the most moneyed folk? And where is that fine line between reckless spending and just 'can afford' hobbies? Well, this viral thread on the AskReddit community is dedicated to such hobbies, and Bored Panda has made a selection of the best opinions from this thread for you.

#1

Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Hunt endangered animals.

SKMTG , Nicky Pe Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

This one doesn’t make me roll my eyes. It makes my blood boil and want revenge. Like setting up something similar to what the antagonist has in the movie “The Most Dangerous Game” (look it up and watch it if you can, it’s pre-code 1930s Hollywood, meaning pre-censorship), but in this case only using nice healthy rich game hunters instead of shipwreck survivors. Maybe even feed them to the animals they hunt when they’re on their last legs. Yeah. (I’m not violent, but cruelty makes me see red and want revenge.)

    #2

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Buying $500 vintage jeans.

    rosevine , BBiDDac Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "More money than brains." Too bad there are no charities that could use that $$$./s

    #3

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Climb everest.

    uddsvek1427 , INFINITY ADVENTURE NEPAL Report

    timfawcett avatar
    Tim Fawcett
    Tim Fawcett
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Favourite demotivational poster: "Every corpse on Everest was once a highly motivated person"

    Well, since ancient times there have been incredibly rich people, and they also had hobbies that were inaccessible to 99% of those around them. For example, chariot racing in the ancient world. By the way, did you know that the ancient Olympic champion in chariot racing was not the rider, but the owner of the chariot and horses? If this seems weird to you, remember that the Oscar for the best film goes to the producer, not the director or starring actors...
    #4

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Visit the titanic wreck in a cheap submarine.

    Nice_Ambassador_348 , CBS News Report

    #5

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Firework shows. And we are talking multi-million dollar contracts in some cases. Literally throwing money into the sky to burn.

    TumedasKihutaja , Designecologist Report

    #6

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Rich Arabs cloning camels by the dozen because that first camel was really pretty. Cute.

    BabeBlossom_ , Steven Su Report

    And also, insanely rich people at all times have loved hobbies steadily associated with risk to life. For example, knightly tournaments in the Middle Ages - a good war horse, armor and weapons were quite comparable in cost to a brand new racing car today. In addition, it was necessary to pay for fencing teachers - after all, you are risking your life and health in any case.
    #7

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Fox hunting.

    TapeDeckSlick , Joseph Yu Report

    #8

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Buying an expensive car and then keeping it in your garage without ever actually driving it.

    Street-Basket-4457 , jae p Report

    #9

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Buying modern 'art'.

    imclearlyahuman , Guilhem Vellut Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited)

    Not because they like it or it “speaks” to them. They don’t even understand art. They buy it as an “investment”, thereby artificially driving up the value of it—-not because it’s good art, per se, frankly, a lot of it looks like it was done by a toddler, but because rich people used up the money their accountants said they have to spend before the end of the quarter.

    So why do people who can afford if not everything, then a hell of a lot in this life, risk their lives and health in search of a new hobby? It's all about adrenaline and dopamine - the very hormones on which our enjoyment of life depends so much.

    That is, if for me or for you, purchasing a new smartphone gives us enough dopamine, then a dude who earns the equivalent of a new iPhone every minute of his life simply won’t feel any pleasure from such a ‘trifle.’ The more financial opportunities you have, the more difficult it will be for you to enjoy life in the usual ways.
    #10

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Anything with horses.

    VistaBox , Jean van der Meulen Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I know many poor people that love horses and do equitation, in my country there are some financial help so children can go to summer camps.

    #11

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Starting and hiding the existence of a second family as a result of cheating on their partner.

    FXN2210 , Pixabay Report

    #12

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Extreme Bathing like having a luxurious bath rituals, including using rare ingredients or soaking in extravagant locations, can come off as over the top.

    PetiteAllyx , Antoni Shkraba Report

    How does this all work? Just look at the example of Bruce Almighty, the movie with Jim Carrey and Morgan Freeman. Yes, this is a fictional comedy, but it shows quite well how an ordinary person, receiving unlimited opportunities, gradually loses the very ability to enjoy simple everyday trifles. Want to check it out for yourself? Well, it is actually possible, but first you need to get rich as hell...
    #13

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Collecting felony convictions.

    Mooseagery , Kindel Media Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Paying the token fines after cashing in a favor with their a*****e buddy the judge. To the wealthy, legal fees and fines and tickets are just the cost of doing whatever the f**k they want and getting away with it. Who cares if they have a rap sheet a mile long, because they can just retreat back into their wealth and live their lives any way they want—-while the rest of us would be rotting in jail if we did a fraction of the s**t way too many rich kids do and never pay the consequences for.

    #14

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Marlin fishing

    buy a multi million dollar sports fishing boat. have a full time captain to maintain it. compete in marlin tournaments during season where there is big money pay outs for winning and the owners also do side bets w each other.

    then spend 12 hours mindlessly trolling around and prob not catch anything other than sun burn and bordom.

    bucketsofpoo , Dominic Sherony Report

    #15

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Polo.

    Frimacopter , Paul Chambers Report

    Be that as it may, life is such that it’s unlikely that you and I will become insanely rich by the wave of someone's magic wand (the last of such wands was called ‘Bitcoin’ and was widely available over ten years ago...). So for now, let's just scroll this list to the very end, and maybe add your own ideas of the weird hobbies that rich people do. After all, if discussing rich people brings us our portion of dopamine, then why not?
    #16

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Golf.

    Fit-Squash-1281 , Courtney Cook Report

    #17

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Fly 150 of us out to an island and only the sole survivor makes it home.

    grabbena , Fyre Festival Report

    #18

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Fund raisers for yacht clubs.

    Melodic-Metal3294 , Alexander Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh right, cuz they don't charge millions to even BE in the club. smh

    #19

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Activities that cost a lot of money but come with a higher risk of death.

    Examples include space tourism, gliding sailing/yachts etc.

    johndoe1130 , Pixabay Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited)

    You mean being enough of a d**k you’d shaft your own employees out of decent pay and treat them like slaves in your warehouses, just so you can have the billions it takes to build and launch your own person d**k rocket, the tip of which looks like the top of your bald peckerhead?

    #20

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Yacht Racing.

    DivineDiva_45 , Benjamin Elliott Report

    #21

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Collecting all the resources and money so they own millions of times more than their fair share?

    Joalguke , senivpetro Report

    #22

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Collect watches.

    TheNextUnicornAlong , Christian Wiediger Report

    #23

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Run around the city dressed like a bat.

    bulky_lifter01 , Matthew Oliphant Report

    #24

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Consume food or drink with gold on or in it. Basically, eat gold.

    Glorious-gnoo , Naotake Murayama Report

    #25

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Some rich people get super into collecting exotic pets. Like, yeah man, I’m sure your pet tiger is real fun until it starts thinking you look like a snack. Imagine trying to explain to your insurance company that your cheetah ate your couch… and your neighbor.

    Elizabethgeorgia , Pavan Kumar Report

    #26

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Collect sneakers

    savessh , Mick Haupt Report

    #27

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) Collecting expensive handbags.

    Moon_Jewel90 , Arno Senoner Report

    #28

    Netizens Point Out The Most Outrageous And Strangest Hobbies Rich Folks Indulge In (28 Ideas) play casino

    Myctic_Darling , Kaysha Report

