"Our Super Adventure Comics" by Sarah Graley transports you into her cozy life, which she shares with her loving husband Stef and their four cats.

The comics illustrate funny moments or milestones like their recent wedding, for which we also would like to congratulate the couple! Sarah shared that she loves to encapsulate all the important moments in the form of a comic. It's a nice and unique way to record their lives. Their audience finds the comics very relatable as they also bring a good feeling.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the most recent stories.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sarahgraley.com | oursuperadventure.com | sarahgraley.mybigcommerce.com

#1

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Sarah shared how long it takes to complete one comic:“Our Super Adventure comics probably take around an hour to pencil, another hour to ink, and then around the same amount of time for coloring! My husband Stef (co-star and co-writer of the comics!) helps by doing the flat colors and the lettering in the comics too, that's probably about an hour per comic as well? Let's say around four hours total.”
#2

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#3

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

Sarah also commented on how she feels knowing that the audience finds her comics very relatable.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been able to truly realize the scope of it! Every time we get a message from a reader, or when someone says something nice about the comics at a convention, it feels really special! We constantly feel incredibly lucky that we get to do this - thank you so much to everyone who reads our comics and enjoys them!” explained Sarah.

#4

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#5

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

Regarding audiences’ reactions to the comics, Sarah shared: “Usually, the comics that we think are the weirdest ones are the ones that tend to get the strongest reactions! It's always super nice to read that other people out there experience similar weird moments that we do, especially when it involves our cats generally being weird little goblins! We really enjoy the weird connections that we share with so many readers out there around the world!”
#6

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#7

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

Sarah also explained why she finds making comics a rewarding career.

“I've always loved drawing, and getting to tell stories through art is really cool. With Our Super Adventure, we get to come up with comics and share them on the internet on a regular basis and it's a really nice way to capture all of the weird little moments that happen in our life!” wrote the artist.

#8

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#9

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#10

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have just brought the cat in he first place, Hot Water Cat is a special responsibility in our household.

#11

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#12

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#13

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#14

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#15

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#16

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#17

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#18

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#19

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#20

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#21

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#22

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#23

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#24

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#25

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's how I feel when we visit Britain. Curry delivery or take-away? Chinese? Yes please, it's a special treat.

#26

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#27

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#28

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#29

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#30

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#31

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#32

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#33

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#34

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#35

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#36

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#37

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#38

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

#39

Cat Chronicles: Sarah Graley’s Relatable Comics Of Love And Feline Antics (New Pics)

