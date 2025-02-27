As it turns out, many cat owners have found themselves in similar situations, suddenly ending up with companions that they didn’t expect. Redditors have recently been sharing wholesome stories of how their feline friends found them, so we’ve gathered the most heartwarming tales below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you believe in the cat distribution system!

Well, that all changed when a relative begged my partner and I to adopt the cat she had to give away. I reluctantly agreed, and upon taking him home, my life instantly changed. He is the sweetest, cuddliest, most precious angel, and I can’t imagine my life without him.

I proudly labeled myself as a “ dog person ” for the vast majority of my life. I loved all doggos , and I felt that I innately knew how to communicate with them. Cats , on the other hand, were a great mystery to me. I didn’t understand their behavior , and I always felt uncomfortable around them. How could I predict when one was going to bite or scratch?

#1 A taxi driver heard little meows in the bush while on duty and found a box packed with kittens. He brought them to the local shelter. I saw their post and figured, it's time my senior cat gets a friend. That's how little Ollie joined our family.

(Photos from the shelter's post to his first days at home to when he turned 1 year old)

#2 Bastard found me. Never wanted a cat, never cared for cats until this little fuzzy kitten started appearing on my Center Console at the Marina. It would piss me off sooooooo much. Every time I’d go to go fishing or do routine maint he would be there. I’d shoo him on the dock and shooo him away. Well I’m not a complete a**hole so I got him a gravity feeder and waterer. Homie lived in the boat for about four months. Then one day followed me to the car, and jumped in. That was 14 years ago. I’ve four now.



Dude has been to the Bahamas three times, Dry Tortugas 6 times and who know how many miles of trolling for gamefish.



Here he is as a 14yo distinguished a**hole.

His name is Beagle after Darwin’s boat.

#3 Showed up on the roof one morning meowing. Stormed the house till he got in and jumped on the couch with a look like " I live here now".

To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user Little_Manager2727, who invited fellow pet owners to share where they found their kitties. "It was really to see how people came across their cats. Once I got my cat and I was introduced to the world of cat owners, it seemed like my story is like everyone else's," the author shared. "We get chosen, not the other way around. I have been around cats almost all my life, but I have never found one like her who still has the attitude of a cat, but a complete soft spot for me and only me. It's curious."

#4 Found her in my grill in the Ash tray. Her name is Ashe

#5 My boyfriend obtained a cat before we met and I love the story of how she ended up in his house.



She was hanging around in the neighborhood, right across from a friend who used to live up the street. They gave her some cat food and she followed my boyfriend home. She just waltzed in the house and never left.



She had a collar with multiple phone numbers. My boyfriend tried to call/text the numbers. One never answered and the other said they never had a cat. Oh well. Their loss. She's an amazing cat and my boyfriend loves that she chose him.

#6 His Mom gave birth in a utility closet of a group home for the disabled I was staying at after an accident. He and his siblings were accidentally locked inside with her outside when she got startled and ran out. They survived a couple of days inside without her all alone before it was discovered. They were less than 2wks old. The maintenance guy left the door open after it was discovered hoping she'd come back. She came back that night for 1. Came back the second for 2. And the 3rd night ...she didn't come back for him. Or the next.



After that I couldn't stand it anymore. I was in this group home, still learning to walk again, using a walker, and didn't have two nickles to rub together. I returned clothing I'd been gifted to buy KRM and bottles, and started touring him around in a basket on my walker. He learned to walk with me. He's sleeping next to me right now.

We also asked the OP why they believe so many cat owners have interesting stories of how their cats chose them. "You know right off the bat if a cat doesn't like you or whether or not they will tolerate you," Little_Manager2727 shared. "Also, my cat, as my post mentioned, found me off the streets in Mexico." "Someone like me would think the cat would be a lot more defensive or prone to clawing than other cats. Their intuition seems very interesting to me, and it's always interesting how it's used when they want to be with a certain person," the OP continued. "I was sitting with my family on the patio, and she came straight to me. She didn't look at anyone else or even go near anyone else, and my family is not as soft as I am."

#7 Current cat grabbed my key ring that was sticking out of my pocket while I was petting him and took off running. Needless to say I caught him, got my keys back and locked him up for life for theft.

#8 On Reddit. Some very kind Redditors rescued this kitten but it turned out they couldn't keep her. My husband drove to another state to pick her up. We will forever be grateful to them.

#9 A mama and her four newborn babies, found by the janitor in the storage building.

"Even when my family told me not to get swept away in feelings (because of finances), and I walked away from her, she came back," the author continued. "Finally, we went inside, and I tried to let it go. Eventually, we were leaving toward the end of the night, and I felt really sad. She popped up following me toward our car, but I had to keep walking away even though it tore me up inside." "Finally, my sister told me, 'Okay... We can take her home, and if you can't afford it, I'll help you.' One little 'pspsps' and she came right to me," Little_Manager2727 said. "Luckily, I am able to afford it, but she still doesn't quite open up to others." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Dumpster in an alley in Philadelphia. The other one was from a shelter after being saved from a hoarding situation

#11 My Garbage was found at the dumpster. He’s the love of my life.

#12 I grew up with cats and fell in love with them through that. My partner, however, had never had a cat. He met my sisters cats (little psychos) and it put him off. I spent months looking on local rescue sites looking for the right little kitty for us. "Just wants to be cuddled all the time" you say? Perfect! I showed him to my partner and he immediately said let's meet him. The moment we get to his little kennel and they open the door, my partner puts his hand in to be sniffed, and this little guy shoves his whole head into his hand, flops down hard on his side, and just starts napping on his hand. My partner now says he's a "Benny person" when you ask if likes cats or dogs.

"A cat is still a cat and will have attitude, but it is almost like she knows I have a soft spot for her, so she has a soft spot for me," the author continued. "I can fake whimper, and she immediately comes to investigate and be close to me. But if I call her name or anything else other than food bribery, she often will not bother." Little_Manager2727 noted that she wanted to hear more heartwarming stories like this, about other cats who found their forever homes in unexpected ways.

#13 When I was studying at university, a buddy of mine told me that his sister had found a cat while mushroom picking. He was around 7 months old and roaming the forest all by himself. I never had a pet before but he stole my heart and I took him in. Patrick is turning 10 this April.

#14 He used to belong to the neighbours two doors over, but decided he'd rather hang out with me instead. Then they moved away and didn't want him back, so that's that.

#15 I got my current cat from a local shelter. My brother once had a cat walk in off the street and give birth in his lap.

The OP also said they really enjoyed reading all the replies to their post. "It is positive and heart warming. A lot of the pictures posted, you can almost tell the personality of each cat because they are quite expressive," they shared. "Honestly, I loved all the posts." Finally, Little_Manager2727 said that they want to promote adopting animals and spreading kindness even to homeless pets. "You never know if you'll meet the pet that is meant to be with you and get a bond that is just... something else," they told Bored Panda. "This coming from someone who was never a cat person. I loved dogs because they love easily and quick. But the love of a cat is interesting," the author says. "Sure, mine came to me when we first met. But also in the weeks that followed after, I truly earned her love. She trusts me, and I think it's beautiful." ADVERTISEMENT

#16 He showed up to the back porch. We liked his style. He hung around and apparently liked our style too.

#17 My Tiny Cat (Cleopatra) And my Ceasar cat



Tiny cat.... was talking to a friend about maybe getting a kitten. 2 days later when she was out n about not looking where she was going and there was a kitten in the road!!! so she brought it home and called me. Well i got my kitten!



We got her brother from the vet, we had just taken Tiny to get fixed and again talking to the ladies saying maybe she needs a sibling but we hadent decided yet. a few days later our vet called us as someone had left an abandond kittten and was unable to keep it so they asked if we wanted him. so thats how I got kittens all we have to do is say we want one and lo n behold they come!!!!



its now almost 14 years later. our Ceasar has passed due to age but Tiny Cat is still going strong and we now also have 2, 2 yr old cats Velvet and Velcro ... and our 2 dogs are 10 and 4 yrs respectivley.

#18 Of the cats we currently have:



Two are from rescues. We had another girl from a shelter, but she unfortunately passed 2 months ago at 16 years old, from end stage renal failure. I'm still not over it to be honest. Not that you ever really get over it, but those who have been through it know what I mean.



Two are brothers. My SIL found an abandoned litter in her crawlspace. We've had them since they were 4 weeks old.



The last one was a stray, we think abandoned because she was spayed. Showed up on our back deck screaming for food, walked in and has made zero attempts since to leave. No collar, no chip, looked for the owner without success. She's ours now. Was about a year old when she moved in.



We had a cat who sadly passed a few years ago. We met him as a kitten wandering the parking lot of the apt complex where we then lived. Time went on, the collar disappeared and wasn't replaced, and he began to look a little ragged. Finally my husband went to take out the trash, and found him on our doorstep, crying in the rain and bleeding from a torn ear. He moved in that night. We suspect his family moved and just left him. He was about six months when he became ours but was already huge lol, we thought he was full grown.

"It is my dream to somehow open a shelter for homeless dogs and cats in Mexico, heal them up and find new owners for them," Little_Manager2727 added. "While that dream is quite out of reach, I can sleep at night knowing I at least saved one. As the future comes, hopefully I can save more. But I think people should see it that way. It just takes one. While my heart breaks for the rest and many without homes and without shelter, when there is a storm, I am always grateful that at least my Sylvie is here in a loving home and safe from hunger, harm, and the elements."

#19 My oldest kid pet a stray on a walk, she is now lounging on my bed

#20 Our oldest was a tiny, completely feral kitten we saw tramping through our yard. Took my husband weeks of food enticement to get close to her. The middle child was adopted from a shelter as a friend for her. Then the unexpected youngest was found injured beside a highway. We drove hours on a dark Saturday night to get him and take him to the emergency vet.

#21 I found my youngest cat as a very hangry little kitten in my garage trying to paw his way into the small garbage bin in there

#22 I found my tortie in my yard, under my olive tree, thin and hungry but full of tortitude. I didn't want cats as I am allergic, so I had to ask local rescues, FB groups and contacts. Nobody had lost her, nobody wanted to adopt her. The local vet confirmed she had no owner.



I wonder what wind blew her to our yard

#23 two babies followed me home on a walk and never left



one was a kitten of a feral from someone on facebook



one was a kind of stray from my aunt's house



and then we also feed a number of strays, plus the neighbors cats. there are 3 cats who were left behind 2 neighbors ago (left by someone, then new people came and then left them, and now there's new new people) and the new people tell the cats "you don't live here" and don't let their kids pet them. despite the cats having lived there longer than the people. eugh (yes, we are going to try and re home them)

#24 We live on a rural road not far from a housing development, and the barn is the closest building to the road. We think people dump kittens there, because we get different cats hanging around all the time.



There was a big fluffy grey one I'd never seen before, running down the driveway a few days ago.



None are tame enough to approach.

#25 She was hanging around our backyard eating what I left outside for another neighborhood wanderer . Just before a frigid snap last December she was becoming more vocal and we figured out she was not an outdoor cat . We were working with someone that thought she may be her lost cat . That would have made our Christmas ! Turned out she wasn't and she was four paw declawed ! I posted her several places , had her checked for a chip etc . In the meantime she won us over so....now she owns the place 😁 Named her Holly since it was a week before Christmas .

#26 My Mom knew that I was looking for a friend for my elderly handsome boy Mac (his brother had died about 3 months before we had to move). She was driving down an alley in our tiny town, and coaxed my sassy tortie from under a storage building. Presented her to me like a gift, and was such a good friend to my Mac. Unfortunately, Mac has passed (best cat in the world, still hurts), and now she's my constant companion. She's a stinker, but I love her.

#27 My daughter got her online on pet finder in a rescue near us. She was at a fosters. It took her a whole year to adjust to us. She finally loves us. Because of how long it took I think she was found on the street. Most of my cats were found on the street. We only adopted twice, most we paid nothing for.

#28 He turned up on my late grandmother's driveway in early 2017. He was chipped but nobody answered any of the registered numbers. His address was a very long way from there, too. He'd walked a long way and found himself a cat-friendly home. We figured he'd been a***ed by his previous family and abandoned. My grandmother took to him immediately despite his quirky behaviour (which we slowly trained him out of through tolerance and understanding). 6 years later he is my best friend and soul cat; I took him in after my grandmother had a stroke, and promised her I would take care of him. Coming up on 2 years in his new home with me and he's very happy. Bet even he couldn't predict how perfect a home he found when he scoped out the house all those years ago.

#29 She was my sister’s. Then she got a boyfriend who is allergic. Now our mom has a cat, and since I currently live with her so do I.

#30 I was driving to work and saw a small lump in the road. The lump moved a little bit. This is a busy 4 lane highway, but luckily no one else was too close and I was able to stop and grab her. She was about 7 weeks old and had some terrible fungal infections. We have conquered that and she is an absolute gem. Next up is to get her fixed.

#31 I went in intending to adopt a cat from a litter that had been living on a friend's back porch, and I had one picked out, but I had been reading about how to make a good happy home for him and was debating adopting two from the litter so he had someone to hang out with while I was at work, but my friend wasn't sure if the others would be good for it - they were MUCH more skittish with humans they didn't know, and I wasn't going to force it with a cat who wasn't vibing with me.



I shouldn't have worried, because when I went over there to pick up my intended cat and meet the others if they would allow me, one of them - the runt of the litter, a shy tiny girl with more of a squeak than a meow, who had according to my friend had always dashed away immediately when she saw a strange person, immediately approached me, squeaked, and started climbing up my jeans, up my jacket, placed herself in my arms and started gnawing on my nose, and the decision about taking them both was made for me. That was a little over three years ago now and not a single night has passed that she hasn't curled up on my pillow and made herself a little teddy bear for me, she's just the sweetest little baby.

#32 Found my cat abandoned in a parking lot by the woods.

#33 Mama cat gave birth to a litter under a woman's shed in Southeast Louisiana. She put them on Craigslist. I picked up two of them (torties) out of a cardboard box on the woman's kitchen table. I had them for 18 and 19 years, respectively. So, basically, the trash.

#34 I found my grandma's kitten under a car

#35 First cat - took the kids to a farm for some horseback riding, came home with one of the barn cat's kittens that were old enough to go to homes. Couldn't say no the little floof when the owner offered. (18 years ago now!) Second cat - a feral mother gave birth in a window well, we accepted one of the catchable ones. Only specified that it had to be one of the gingers.



I've been praying to the CDS that a sleek black kitty will find their way into my life. I've always wanted one

#36 I found my baby in the parking lot where i work. He had been hit by a car and had a broken hip. I took him to my vet for help. When i called that night they said he was pretty bad and probably wouldn't make it. I never called back because i didnt want to know. Fast forward a month and the vet calls me. They had found his owner and the cat made it just fine. However when the bill became too high the owner decided he couldn't be bothered any longer and abandoned the kitty. The vet asked me if i still wanted him. And i said YES! Its been six years now. We call him Rhodey for two reasons. Because he was hit on the road and for the comic book character in the movies who was hurt and had to learn to walk again. Col. James Rhodes aka Rhodey.

#37 My bf and I found our cat outside of our apartment next to a fence

#38 Two from the shelter - not sure how one was found, but the other one fell into an egress window as a kitten and was rescued from there (I guess his mama didn't come back for him). One was rescued from a sketchy neighborhood behind a grain elevator - he had fleas and everything :( and the last one my mom found after hearing a kitten crying outside on a dark, stormy, and frighteningly windy night. She was in a hedge all by herself, no sign of siblings or a mama nearby. They don't all get along but they're all the best babies 🥺 I lucked out and ended up with four chatty and adorable snugglers. Of course anyone's lucky to have a cat in their life regardless of how talkative and cuddly they are, but it's something special being soothed to sleep by the different frequencies of four different purrs at night

#39 In a trash can filled with sawdust

#40 My ex-husband was visiting some friends in the boonies. Their neighbor down the road had moved away and left their cat, literally out in the woods. He was obviously old and fully domesticated. My ex is a royal a*s, but even he couldn't leave that cat to get eaten by coyotes. So, kids came home from dad's with a cat. I've had my fair share of cats, and he's far and away the sweetest, most loving kitty I've ever had. Turns out he is diabetic and has a heart murmur, so also the most expensive cat I've ever had.

#41 My dad was mowing the lawn at my grandma's house and heard some squeaks coming from a hollowed out apple tree trunk. The young stray female cat grandma has been feeding for a few weeks had two kittens!



Those kittens came to live with me, Grandma had momma cat spayed, and we all had wonderful feline companions.



(Side note: my mother took momma cat to the vet for her spay surgery. While waiting, a woman came in the lobby with a box of kittens that needed homes. My mom took two kittens home that day too! That's how one stray cat turned into five for my family)

#42 My kids had just gotten out of school and had decided to walk home. They were in high school and I was already at work for a 16 hour shift. They saw a little black kitten run into the wheel well of a stopped car. They got the driver's attention and they all got the kitten out. The driver couldn't take him, so my kids brought him home. Next thing I know, I'm getting a call at work that started, "Mom, we did a thing..."



River will be ten next year and is still loved by all of us.

#43 I found mine under my friend's porch.



They were from the neighborhood stray's very last litter (they got her fixed after that).

#44 I was a dog person. Always had dogs. Also, previous roommates of mine had cats and I was convinced I just would not be liked by any cats. Anytime I saw a cat, never went well. Then last year on thanksgiving while visiting family in Mexico (lot of stray pets there), this baby kitten came up to my family but kept rubbing herself on me. Clearly she targeted me know I was the weak one and knew I would fall in love with her and take her home to eat all the cat food in the world.

#45 I grew up with a German Shepherd, and somehow ended up drawn to jumping spiders and snakes. I raised a little snake during university.



I didn't really think about having a cat since my entire family didn't like cats, they preferred chickens since chickens gave them eggs lol.



My first cat actually saved me. There was a litter of abandoned kittens that I would occasionally feed on my way to and from work. On a particular heavy day, I was about to jump off a bridge and there she was biting at my skirt, and ever since then I backtracked and took her home instead - fostered the rest of her siblings (now in their forever homes). Of the 5 kittens, there was always 2 pairs and she was the only one without a close companion so that made me all the more drawn to her.



My second, was rescued from family friends who would force-breed cats to slaughter and eat. Cat meat is a delicacy in some cultures. I snuck in and took away the only surviving kitten, the rest passed from unhygienic conditions/or were processed for consumption. The person who ran this disgusting place is still in jail thankfully. It was worth getting beaten until I was hospitalised.

#46 Back when I still lived with our parents, our dogs were going nuts outside. We live out in the country so it was common for them to find a critter. Thinking it was a groundhog or something- we went outside to find a little kitten hiding in the bushes. 🥺 We originally weren't going to keep her, we already had a freaking zoo of animals, but we couldn't find a home and she was so sweet and small (as an adult she's only 5lb!). Now that I have a place of my own she came with me (she was scared of the other animals).

#47 I wanted a cat and my dad saw a newspaper ad giving away 6 month olds. 8 years later he’s my best friend still. He was the most shy cat of the bunch and I was worried no one else will give him a chance. He has a big personality around people he’s comfortable with.

#48 Ours is from a rescue that found her in an abandoned old barn with a litter of kittens. She has a 'real' name (Harriet), but we just started calling her Mama Cat, which became Mama, so that's what we call her.

#49 All 3 are from different rescues. One SPCA and 2 local.

#50 My oldest was born in front of my house, and the youngest was up in a cedar tree. Screamed her little head off for hours until I managed to figure out where she was and how to get her down.

#51 Milo was found in a parking lot & Ruby was from one of my coworkers lol where she came from "officially" though, I'm not sure.

#52 We went to dinner at a local farm/restaurant. We were walking around between courses and three kittens started following us. Of course, my kids asked if they were keeping them for mousers and the farm owners were like, "We have another litter on the way; you should take these." And that's how we got three cats at once.



ETA: I got my dog at Dollar General, though, lol.

#53 One of my cats (as a likely 3-4 month old kitten) walked in the open back door, jumped up on the couch and fell asleep. That was a little over a year ago. To this day he is the sweetest little Noddle.

#54 Ha. I found my old boy Monty in an alley way near some dumpsters. He had definitely been on the streets for a while and I never had any idea how old he really was. He was the chillest little weirdo though and I loved our time together.

#55 Wife and i were walking near our place. A tiny, malnourished, dirty, smelly kitten walked over to her and started meowing miserably.



We checked if she had a mother nearby and the wife asked if we could keep her. I said yes, which shocked her.



She's very clingy to me and very protective of us. She once confronted and chased away an approx 200lb dog that dared bark at me.



It's been almost five years since and right now she's lying on my desk beside the keyboard I'm using to type this.

#56 Neighbors moved and left their cat behind. I found him in some bushes next door. He was the sweetest cat

#57 Let's see: Cat 1: Got her from a shelter. She has asthma and no one wanted her. I got her because she is so sweet and pretty.



Cat 2: Rescued him from a garage. He was a tiny baby and was starving to death. You could see his little ribs and spine. He's a Huge cat now.



Cat 3: Gift from a friend who owned a pet shop. I bought some fish from him, and when they got sick, I bought medicine from one of his employees and it ended up killing my fish. He felt bad, so he gave me the cat.



Cat 4: Another gift from a friend. Ornery little orange baby.

#58 1st tuxedo our aunt brought him around at 6 months old, stayed with us for 6 years and then moved in with his sister from the same litter, 2nd White boy was given to us from my brothers work as nobody would take him cos he had 1 green eye and 1 blue eye, lived for 11 years then disappeared 3rd Ginger we got him as my cousin found him injured, they took care of him until his paw was healed, missing a toe, and he was with us 2 years sadly was hit by a car 4th SIC wandered into our house at 10 weeks old, stayed for 3-4 months, got out during a storm and is living next door with our elderly neighbour 5th Tuxedo owner was moving country and wouldn't take her, 4 months old, now 4 years old, and 6th Void was a gift from the Same Aunt 24 years later, he's now 2 years and 6 months

#59 my kitten, Nova, crawled under the screen door and entered my mom and stepdad's condo one night. They already have 5 cats, and I had been wanting a kitten, so I took her. She ended up being really sick, so I feel like she chose us because she knew we'd take care of her. And she's getting better!

#60 We found our recently departed Lucy with an old couple. She was part of a litter born under their porch but she was missing from the bunch when we went to look at them. Right before we leave, we see their grandson trying to hide something and POP comes this little grey and white fuzzball from his pocket. Kid was upset but the old couple knew they couldn't take care of her, she spent 17 happy years with us between two houses. Our still living brat Riley, we found her living in another old couples garden shed with her siblings after they were rescued from a roadside box. She was the runt of her litter but damn she thinks she's all that and a bag of chips.

#61 Found a kitten on the way to work on a school project. School project didn't get worked on that day. Cat is currently sleeping in my lap.

#62 My husband picked out our cat, but the cat chose me. After our wedding he went to the shelter because he wanted to get me a cat as a wedding gift (this was mutual, not a surprise decision). He had a couple in mind but one, named Puma at the time stood out. "Puma" was scared of everything, aggressive, and was on the euthanasia list because the shelter couldn't get anyone to adopt him as when they did eventually get him out of his cage he would hiss and swipe at everyone.



"Puma" fistfight my husband at all, infact the first time he met the little kitty, he just reached in and picked him up, no problem. The staff was shocked.



Later that day, spouse brought me to the shelter to see if "Puma" was the cat I wanted too. He told me to sit, got "Puma" out of the cage again with no issue and handed him to me.



That little cat immediately snuggled into me and buried his face in my arms and cuddled. I sat in the shelter for over an hour just letting this little cat because he refused to leave my arms.



Needless to say, we brought him home. He's my best boy, sweet and loving and always snuggly with me. Not so much to anyone else lol. He's a guard cat and will hiss and growl and defend our home from intruders. We named him Rajah and I love him more than I can say.



Cat tax

#63 I was standing in front of boxes full of kittens at the animal shelter. As I bent down to inspect the bottom row, I suddenly had 5 claws on my head playing with my hair. I looked up and discovered a beautiful white/red tomcat. It was love at first sight on both sides. His name was Robin and he accompanied me for many years (despite a chronic eye disease and the loss of an eye in later years).

#64 Cat was walking up the street following a neighbour, who was going door to door asking everyone if they had lost a cat, in a blizzard last March. The cat had followed her and her kids to school and all the way home. I said I'd bring the cat inside and we could keep looking for the owners, and in the meantime posted on all the fb lost pet groups and took her to the vet to scan for a microchip. No chip and the vet agreed it was likely a stray. The neighbour came back a few hours later and said she and her husband had talked it over and decided they'd like to take the cat because their kids wanted it. I told her if she decided otherwise to let me know, and bet my boyfriend she'd be back within a day. 3 hours later she knocked on my door with a litter box, food, and treats. The kids visit Minnie all the time :)

#65 We looked online at who they had available for adoption, found one who seemed right. Went down to meet him, and he reacted poorly to us right away. Okay, dude, point taken. "Who else do you have?" They took us next door into the kitten room, let the three cuties out. Two ignored us completely, but one immediately climbed up my clothes to my shoulder, nuzzled into my neck. I knew I had been chosen, and that was that.

#66 One was posted on fb for adoption by someone who found as a baby and bottle fed. I HAD to have him because he's a tuxedo with white paws and a black chin.



The second was a part of a litter of 2 days old newborn that was dumped to die. I was the volunteer that raised them by bottle. One just wasn't "cute" enough to be adopted so he stayed with me.



All of my current and previous cats have similar stories.

#67 Someone abandoned her and left her in the back of my husband's truck while he was working overnight at Walmart. He finished his shift in the morning and found his truck was meowing.

#68 I knew my cat was the one for me because she came out to see me when I visited her in the foster home. She never does that. The fosterer was shocked that she came out. She doesn't even come out for people now, and she's been here for 3 years. So that's how I knew she was the cat for me. She'd been in foster/shelter for like 2 years when I took her.

#69 A friends roommates cats had kittens, they were all born healthy, one day one of the kittens was paralyzed and couldn’t walk, they were going to take him to the pound, so my husband and I took him



That’s the short version

