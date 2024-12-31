ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re thrilled to welcome back Indian illustrator Akshara Ashok, who you might remember from our previous posts. If you’re not familiar with her work yet, Akshara is redefining the boundaries of digital art with her bold and vibrant comics. By blending Indian tradition with modern themes, her art fearlessly addresses taboo topics that many girls and women face—such as periods, body hair, and women’s hygiene—everyday issues that are common yet rarely discussed openly.

Scroll down to explore a fresh selection of her latest comics and learn more about the artist and her impactful work.

