Akshara Ashok is an Indian illustrator who is known for creating humorous comics that highlight the common struggles and challenges faced by women in their daily lives. From poking fun at period jokes to addressing body image issues, Akshara's illustrations aim to break taboos and challenge stereotypes surrounding women and their experiences.
Having initially pursued a degree in architecture, Akshara discovered her love for illustration in her third year of college and has since turned it into a full-time career. While her work often touches upon sensitive and serious issues such as mental health and gender equality, Akshara's simple and cute style keeps her illustrations light-hearted and relatable. Through her work, she hopes to spark important conversations and make people feel less alone in their experiences.
Bored Panda has reached out to Akshara to find out more about her recent work. We wanted to know what were the most rewarding experiences she has had as a comics artist in the past year. She said: “The internet isn’t the safest space out there but that being said, I think I have managed to create an open-minded community where people feel safe enough to come forth with their insecurities and share them with people to make each other feel less alone. I’m proud of the tiny community I’ve built.”
I pack in a way that it's really easy to process afterwards. You keep folded, ready to restore to cupboard clothing on one side. Dirty inside a plastic bag, shoes in a plastic bag, only take 1 pair shoes, and cosmetics etc., in a separate bag. Result: unpack folded clothes, empty shopping bags into laundry basket, move cosmetics bag back to the bathroom where it normally sits. Done in like 1 minute.
When asked about the most surprising reaction or feedback Akshara received from her audience, she answered: “Being open to change. My art has changed tremendously in the last few years and my audience have adapted to it. Each new topic has received a warm welcome and I’m kinda surprised, to be honest.”
I'm 30, have no friends, definitely not that much money in bank. The bottom two I do have.
Akshara mentioned some specific pieces she is particularly proud of: “My comics that talk about mental health or sexual health are very close to my heart. It’s a subject that isn’t taught in schools (from where I come from) so it gets swept under the rug. I would like to educate my audience on these topics to create a better tomorrow for us. I started off in 2017 by talking about taboo topics and I’ll always continue to do so.”
We were wondering if she ever had to deal with creative block, so Akshara said: “Every artist goes through an art block. I’m actually going through one right now. It’s important to take a break when you feel too overwhelmed or uninspired. It’s okay to take some time to get back on your feet. I like to watch shows or observe my surroundings. That gives me ideas that turn into comic strips.”
To be fair I kinda don’t wanna see blood or fake blood pretending to be period blood on tv 😂
So he's eating a pizza in front of her and not sharing? Or is she just trying to confirm to society's rule that women aren't allowed to be hungry? It's rather ambiguous, as he has a plate and she doesn't.
Like many artists nowadays, Akshara shares her works on her Instagram. Asked what role social media plays in the success of a comics artist, she told us: “I think social media has given us a platform to put ourselves out there. It’s much easier for us to display our work now. It helps you monetize your work and build a career out of art even if you work with a very particular niche.”
LITERALLY THOUGH WHY CANT I LOOK LIKE PRE-SHOWER ME ALL THE TIME?!
Akshara shared her prediction for the future of comics and illustration, and she hopes to fit into that future: “I hope people start seeing it as a real job because it is. Any form of art is very time-consuming. Especially when it comes to comics, you have to be a writer and an illustrator. People do appreciate comics and love reading them but it’s still not taken seriously as a career option. I hope that changes.”
We have learned to have separate blankets so that I can cocoon myself and he can still have one.