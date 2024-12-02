That brings us to today’s topic. On November 27, 2024, one Reddit user asked, “At what point did you realize she would never become your wife/he would never become your husband?” on r/AskReddit. And, oh boy, people had a lot to say.

Right now, a few days later, the thread has received nearly 7K replies. So, we decided to create a list of the most interesting ways people realized their partner wouldn’t be their future "one."

For some, it was just their intuition telling them it was not the right fit or their friends or family opening their eyes about it. For others, it was some event that ruined the relationship for good, like, sadly, domestic violence. Since we don't want to spoil it too much for you, check out the list yourself!