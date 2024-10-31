ADVERTISEMENT

Spooky Halloween wishes to you, dear Pandas!

What better way to celebrate the most frightening day of the year than by looking at some cursed images? The strange and eerie aura that surrounds them is guaranteed to send the heebie-jeebies down your spine, and that’s what this occasion should be all about.

Courtesy of the Instagram account “Hand Over Your Organs” (eek!), we invite you to scroll down and embark on a list full of photos that are beyond bizarre. While you might not encounter any skeletons, ghouls, or ghosts, these photos can be just as, if not more, unsettling.

We also reached out to spiritual healer, coach, and author Dr. Joy S. Pedersen, spiritual advisor Nicole Colella, and spiritual life coach Kristin Masliuk, who kindly agreed to talk us about bad auras and energy on the spookiest day of the year.