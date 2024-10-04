ADVERTISEMENT

Trend cycles are incredibly short nowadays. It seems like as soon as I start to understand one craze, another comes around to replace it the very next day. There must be a massive graveyard of forgotten fads buried deep in our memories

So today, we’re going to dig up some of those old trends to remind you just how big they once were. From segways to fidget spinners, Redditors have recently been discussing all of the former “next big things” that are nowhere to be found today. Enjoy reading about all of these trends that had surprisingly short lifespans, and be sure to upvote the ones that you expected to become much more popular!

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Glasses without the lens… cringe.

spicyananas , Marcela Alessandra / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool The whole 3D craze back in like 2010. Everybody thought it was the future after Avatar came out in theaters. EVERY movie tried to be 3D after that, there were 3D TVs, 3D phones, the Nintendo 3DS. And I think the craze disappeared in like year because it gave people headaches 😂.

KenzieeJayyy , Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

I still miss these movies, some where really cool. I still have a small collection on BluRay.

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Those that got a mustache tattoo on the side of your finger…….y’all ok?

Downtown_Bread_:
I was like 12 when this trend was going on, and thank god they don't let 12-year-olds get tattoos because that would have been me.

TypeNo2194 , ilovecoffeeandcarbs / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

It would have been fine. It would have fallen out by now. Tattoos on fingers rarely last.

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Google Glass. It was supposed to be the future, but it disappeared faster than you could say "augmented reality".

goathill:
I do think this will get big decades from now when tech has caught up. It was simply released too early and under-delivered.

DazzlingZaria , Matt Brown / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#5

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Segways were going to revolutionize transport.

ackmondual:
It was predicted that whole cities would be redesigned to accommodate them!

Independent-Bike8810 , Janusz Mitura / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

There is no one who could ever possibly look cool riding one of these.

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Selfie sticks were EVERYWHERE, now kinda embarrassing.

Unfair_Care2806 , Mizuno K / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Being nice to each other at the start of the Pandemic (spring 2020).

Away-Value9398 , Tim Douglas / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

People are worse than ever. I blame right wing politicians.

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Planking.

AlessandroTheGr8:
So simple, silly, and harmless. I liked it.

No-Self-Edit , Edvin J. / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Feather earrings in 2011.

SRB112:
I didn't notice that in 2011, but I remember when they were popular in the '70s.

Mysteriousmanatee714 , YekuStudio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Roach clips…. They were secret roach clips… you kids today!!

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool There was a trend years ago where people would collect trash from river and post it.

Of course a good trend like this did not last long.

MotanulScotishFold , Thirdman / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Grills (the teeth version)- for a hot second there, people were putting all sorts of bling on their teeth- kind of when that Nelly song “Grillz” came out in 2005. I was in dental hygiene school and I saw the tooth jewels and art all of the time. I’d say around 2008 it started to kind of die down and now I almost never see them.

** I did see that Simone Biles has tooth gems but her sister is in the dental field, so go figure!

jawjockey , The Earthy Jay / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

They should make them non permanent. Like flashy retainers.

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Remember in the early 2010s when there was a frozen yogurt place on every block? 2-3 years later and they all seemed to vanish and nobody wants froyo no mo.

bucksncowboys513 , Neil Bates / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Mean wasn't this Jamba juice in the mid 00. They were everywhere like Starbucks playing their super high sugar/cal smoothies

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool The fidget spinner craze was wild! One minute, everyone was spinning them like they were the coolest toy on the planet, and the next, they were collecting dust in drawers. It’s like they went from “Look at me, I’m stress-relieving!” to “Why do I have 12 of these?” faster than you can say “what was I thinking?”.

Both_tits0566 , David Bartus / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Being a crypto-currency investor, for about three months everyone thought they were wolf of Wall Street, now they are all back to be stray dogs of skid row.

Glad-Introduction833 , Alesia Kozik / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Flash mobs.

Certain_Yam_110 , Gonzalo Malpartida / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Dual discs. One side cd the other dvd. It lasted by like two years around 2006.

Unlikely-Star-2696 , Ludovic Delot / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool The Live Strong type rubber bracelets. I remember my mom driving me to multiple stores when I was in 3rd grade to find some. I soon discovered a rash from them.

Ben-Stanley , Denise P.S. / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

I stay rockin a green cancer patient support bracelet. It's never coming off.. I miss you Pops.

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool S’well bottles. 
Replaced with Stanley cups. 
I wonder what overpriced portable liquid holder comes next?

ImaginaryPlace , zero promosi / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Here is a thought. Just stick to a clear bottle from Walmart clearance section for 5 bucks. Ain't that hard

Gangnam style.

Rhearoze2k Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool The feathers or glitter strands you can attach to your hair. Use to be all the rage in high school.

Pkmnkat , Stacie / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

No one’s mentioned Wordle yet? Everyone I know was posting about their performance for a while. Then the New York Times bought it and it all stopped.

Catsacademy Report

Saying YOLO.

ThrowADogAScone Report

Usually said before doing something stupid that could end you. Wonder what happened to them all?

Vine.

cfu48 Report

The Cinnamon Challenge.

Additional_Apple5837 Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Cup stacking was big for a minute, the middle school even had cup stacking competitions after school.

atlantachicago , Rowan Peter / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool NFTs.

WardenCommCousland:
I was so freaking glad when this went away. My stepsister's now ex-husband was hard into crypto and was trying to sell everyone, including my dad and stepmother, on NFTs. He was visiting clubs trying to sell near retirement-age Boomers on investing in them to 'diversify [their] portfolios' and talking about how they were going to be the biggest thing to ever hit finance.
And then they bottomed out. To my knowledge, my parents didn't invest in them, but my step-sister's finances were not in a great place for a while.

joe_chicago , pinguino k / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

You Tuber Legal Eagle has a good post on why you should stay away.

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool The Harlem Shake.

simpersly:
It's so weird that a video with people in costumes humping the air turned into a meme with what was essentially a scientific formula.

ExcitementMedium5796 , mayeesherr / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool People dressing up like creepy clowns and showing up in random places at night. I think all it took was for a few of them to get their a*ses tore up by the dogs of a few of their people targets, and it suddenly went away real quick.

BS_Analyzer , Yousuf Sarfaraz / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

There was an extremely brief moment in time when everyone and their brother had some kind of PDA. They were on track to become consumer devices when previously like business dudes had a Palm Pilot and that was about it. They were even trying to build PDAs into handheld gaming consoles. HP, Compaq, everyone was making them with Windows embedded version on them, but then the iPhone happened and *poof*.

i__hate__stairs Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Hypercolor shirts.

beyondthunderdrone:

I remember making out with my girlfriend one time when she was wearing a Hypercolor shirt. She had to cool it off in the car AC to change the color back before going inside so her parents wouldn't notice she had been so hot! lol

m4tth4z4rd , 1morepic_really / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

Wearing pants/overalls backwards.

wholenewguy Report

Unfortunately wearing baseball caps backwards hasn't died out yet

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Hoverboards.

Justaredditor85 , Airam Dato-on / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

I think the fact that they kept exploding and catching fire didn't help their sales.

Ice Bucket hype died.

Ill_Equipment2361 Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Guys wearing two polo shirts and popping up both collars.

imakedankmemes:
This couldn’t die fast enough.

unhinged_behavior:
I remember a short-lived trend of polo shirts that had words printed in the collar so when you popped it up, the person behind you could read the word 'DOPE' or something. I worked at a PacSun at the time, and we sold SO MANY of those.

Chicagosox133 , fauxels / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool The raid area 51 they can't stop us all party in the desert at area 51 could have been an annual thing, but COVID stopped that from happening.

donaldsw2ls , Anthony Quintano / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

There’s a conspiracy theory in here somewhere…

Threads (Facebook’s Twitter replacement). I know it’s still going, but there was a week when everyone was like “Yeah, threads!” then most of us dropped it.

12345_PIZZA Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Barefoot toe shoes. I can't even remember the last time I saw anyone wearing a pair.

anon , Fuzzy Gerdes / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

Still have mine and love em. Though the company that makes them, who also make Hoka shoes, came out with a wrap shoe that I love even more

Pokémon Go.

I know some folks still play, but once upon a time I remember taking a walk in the park and people were just on their phones pointing them this way and that and walking in circles and then there’d be a group huddled together cause they were taking down a gym or something.

LuvYouMost Report

I miss the early days of Pokemon Go. We played heavily. I miss heading to the walking path behind our house to try to take the gym that is back there. We could see it from our house so we'd keep an eye on it and head back out if someone else took it.

“So demure. So mindful.”

So stupid.

Steplgu Report

Slime. My daughter had a slime factory at home and was selling it at school. Every piece of furniture has slime remnants still embedded in it.

BilboreeBeegins Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Slap bracelets.

Baby-Soft-Elbows , not_really_near / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

Cupcake bakeries. My city had like 7 of them back in the early 2010s.

Excellent_Today_9278 Report

Pogs? Anyone? Am I too old?

I had a kicka*s beavis and butthead slammer.

Smuff23:

I killed pogs at my school as a kid. I had a shredded 8-ball slammer that would turn whole stacks over like 95% of the time and 95 might be a low guess. Too many kids started complaining and I ended up with too many pogs.
Granted it probably should have died as soon as they realized we were gambling the pogs.

DisasterIsMyMaster Report

Had a bunch of pogs and some slammers...never played the game once.

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Colouring books for adults.

benibigboi , Alina Levkovich / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

I still color. But then I was doing it before it got popular and everyone thought I was just immature.

Goat yoga.

vivahermione Report

Goats are still really into it, they just cut the people out for not being cool enough.

Shuffling craze stopped.

Proud_Holiday2340 Report

“This Couldn’t Die Fast Enough”: 66 Trends That Have Lost Their Cool Tiny houses.

nothingbutmistakes , James Frid / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

I forget what it was called but people would film a video where everyone in a group froze in place.

Ok_Cupcake_5226:
The mannequin challenge!

shananies Report

Four Loko with caffeine lol.

imjusta_bill:
Original formula Four Loko was a night in a can.

ehandlr Report

Metaverse.

nellirn:

I know a guy who spent $12K on a plot of land in the metaverse. I still can't understand it.

Notmypreference Report

Apparently Brat Girl Summer is over, and I still haven't worked out what it is yet.

I am a 42 year old man so not sure I need to be worried, but still...

BobBobBobBobBobDave Report

For some reason collectively during 90s we all decided we liked big band music like Brian Setzer Orchestra, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies or The Squirrel Nut Zippers.

Helassaid Report

Who remembers tamagotchi?

Referral-Split Report

They're coming out with an updated version of Tamagotchi

Pet Rocks.

Individual_Trust_414 Report

Dubstep/raves as a part of mainstream culture.

I get that it has existed for a long time and continues to be popular. However from like 2010-2012 it felt inescapable and started to bleed into other facets of culture. Suddenly different genres started to incorporate dubstep-esque bass drops into their music, you’d see commercials with dubstep music, and the rave scene was popular with teens and young adults along with the d***s that came with it, namely MDMA. Skrillex seemed like one of the top artists in all of pop music for a bit there.

Suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere, people seemed to be over it. I know it’s still a popular subgenre of music but it seems to have retreated back into the underground. I’m not sure what happened there.

Routine-crap Report

Remember BeReal? Barely lasted a season.

FuzzyAd8525 Report

Visco girls.

Swagger-Spin Report

Milk crate challenge.

Ok-Actuary-8703 Report

Arguments over whether the dress was blue and black or white and gold.

getridofwires Report

The mobile game, Draw Something. It got hugely popular quickly, then purchased, then everyone stopped playing altogether. 

RandomPoster7 Report

MySpace drama, then gone.

Appropriate_Pitch626 Report

I miss RPAN, on ‘older Reddit.’ Feels like forever ago.

That was so fun, to be able to scroll through peoples’ little live shows, walking around various cities; singing or making music; drawing; I had people I waited for every week, like a DJ guy who’d play house music every Saturday morning. Whistleface!!

Reddit is my only social media, so I don’t have, like, an Instagram or anything, or twitch or whatever else, where I would be able to follow people posting videos like these.

That’s probably why it was taken down - there’s a ton of this content out there, but none that I actually see, but maybe didn’t have a place on Reddit.

RPAN seemed really popular, until the attendance to these just dropped off suddenly, and Reddit removed it.

Not a huge trend; just a Reddit trend I was sad to see go.

saucity Report

Flappy bird.

It got pulled from the play store, and people didn't know about sideloading APKs.... I started charging $5 just for my time to help people out. I was so busy I kept raising prices as demand skyrocketed and ended up having to charge $100 to install it on people's phones and I was still getting dozens of calls/emails every hour.

Only lasted for a couple weeks, but boy was it great while it lasted. I even ended up selling a $250 phone for over $400 because it had flappy bird installed on it.

Yay Capitalism!

OldBayAllTheThings Report

Fixie bikes. I always thought it was a weird trend. Who doesn't want gearing when you get to a hill?

unfunkyufo Report

Owling. Came shortly after planking but never had the same popularity.

PARANOIAH Report

Silly Bands. I am ready for them to come back!

NomadFeet:
God, the hold these had on my fourth grader and everyone at her elementary school before they were banned, no pun intended. I found these things in my house for YEARS afterward and just used them as actual rubber bands.

AdventurousWorry6398 Report

