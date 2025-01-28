While it might not seem like it happens often, quite a few people have been lucky enough to win a lifetime supply of something. Many of them shared their stories on a thread on Reddit after one user asked them about what it was that they won and how long exactly their ‘lifetime supply’ lasted. If you’re curious, too, about what the winners were provided with (or at least were promised to be provided with) for life, scroll down to find their stories on the list below and make sure to upvote the ones you liked most!

Winning anything can be fun, be it a teddy bear at a fair or a chocolate bar at your local supermarket. So, it’s no surprise that for many, being set with something they like for life is close to living out their dreams.

#1 10 years ago we won a lifetime of vet visits for my cat. They expected to give it to someone with an old pet, not a new kitten. The cat’s still alive. The Vet Clinic has moved and rebranded 4 or 5 times, but they’re still honouring the award.

#2 My dad won a lifetime supply of cat food, but our cats didn't like that flavor, and they delivered it all at once :D

We gave it all to a nearby animal sanctuary, and they were overjoyed!

#3 Not a lifetime supply, but one time in college I won a years supply of chips from the Kettle Brand. They sent me a box of 12 different flavors (party sized bags) every month of 12 months.

#4 I won a lifetime supply of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans in a guess how many beans in the jar scenario. My guess was the precise, exact number of 6894 beans!

They sent an enormous basket of various goods, t shirts, coffee cups, and new and limited edition flavors. Each month, I open my mailbox to discover a family sized bag of assorted beans. I just give them away now. Especially when they created 'vomit' flavor! True!

#5 My ex got a years supply of Bud Lite bc one of the cans sliced his finger (he needed Stitches) when he went to grab a 12 pack handle.

He got a case a week 🤷‍♀️.

#6 I got a coupon for Dunkin Donuts that said free donut and coffee that was supposed to be a one time use but I would just ask for the coupon back and the person at the register would give it back confused. Rinse and repeat but never too often and at different locations. Lost the darn thing.

#7 Not a lifetime supply, but I once won free pizza for a year from a local pizza joint. I bought 10 raffle tickets at a local Italian festival. I received a one free pizza/ a week coupon.

#8 I won a lifetime’s supply of guilt from Catholicism.

#9 Living in Germany with my dad off base (air force), I entered a local raffle not understanding the language. I won a year worth of currywurst from a local vendor, which meant one a day. I was 16 years old and so excited even though I wasn't a curry wurst fan. My dad would grab it on his way and eat it unless I walked there after school. We ate it for eight months till we rotated back to the states.

#10 Oh yeah, here we go, it's my time.



"Lifetime supply of Groceries" $10,000.00 in store gift cards



A few years ago for privacy. Random phone call one day, thought it was a scam. The caller kept my attention because they were able to verify which store I shopped at regularly (and won this prize from/at), my store member phone number (current/accurate), and more.



20 $500.00 gift cards, from the store. Came in to collect on the determined day by the caller/store manger, picture taken, cake, balloons, an envelope of gift cards and that was that, lol!



The most fun part was getting to be Santa Claus a little. Surprised my dad with two, my mom with two, my recently, moved-out-on-his-own brother who was broke with two, a few of my friends with kids, and then saved about three for myself. I bought some silly over priced snacks I'd never otherwise buy, some random things that looked interesting in the specialty areas. It was a higher end grocery store so it was actually quite fun, and I felt quite lucky, so I mostly just wanted to share the love.

#11 My dad won a "10 year supply" of mustard years ago. It was delivered all at once lol. Our garage was filled with mustard boxes and Chinchilla cages since my dad would breed them. He gave all the mustard away to friends and neighbours after a few days because the smell apparently made his Chinchillas go crazy.

#12 I won a year supply of Dr Pepper once in college. I think it was 24 cases. I had to go pick it up at the same place the trucks that load up for delivery to stores get the trucks loaded.



The guys there were a little confused about loading up a ford escort when it was usually semis or box trucks.

#13 In my town this place wanted to promote launching a new dish on their menu. The dish was essentially a hot dog with the bun dipped (smothered) in roasted pork grease, so cholesterol with a side of cholesterol. They decided to promote it by having an eating contest of the thing and the winner gets to eat it at their place for free for life. So they do it and this one dude eats like 70 of them, wins his lifetime supply, goes home and dies od a heart attack not 2 hours later. Which means his supply technically did last a lifetime?

#14 When I was little my mom won a year's supply of m&m's. We had maybe 20 of those display boxes that have like 20 bags each in them. I was 10 at the time and my sister was 8. They did not last a year.

#15 My mother, (this was ages ago) at the grand opening of a supermarket called "Tianguis" in the neighborhood, won a prize in a raffle they did. It was a lifetime supply of legumes of her choice (2lb limit per week). I don't know how they kept track of the prizes or what but the store chain didn't last, closed down and the store turned into a Sears years later, and that was the end of that.

#16 I bought a used sound mixer from the music store, and they offered a 100% lifetime trade in guarantee. But then they went out of business 🙄.

#17 I know this isn't exactly the same, but I won a year's supply of Chik-Fil-A once, and it ended up being 52 coupons for free chicken sandwiches.

#18 When I was still in college I won a lifetime supply of meals from a small family owned restaurant because I was their very first customer. They took a photo of me with the original owner and all his family and hanged it on the wall. It’s been a long time, the original owner passed away decades ago but I can still go and get my free meal every day if I want to and the picture is still there.



Kinda amazed that this small restaurant still exists after all this time, is still managed by the same family and still honours that gift even though most employees have absolutely no idea who the original owner was.

#19 I have a lifetime warranty on the backpack that my mom gave me when I went to university.



20 years later, backpack still alive and well, never had to use the warranty. I love it and use it all time (I'm a woman), think carrying a backpack instead of a purse.



At this point, my mother hates it with passion, deeply regrets the gift and tried to replace it at multiple occasions.



I'll probably be buried with the backpack when I die or something muahaha.

#20 This doesn't exactly fit the bill, but years ago I ordered an instant read pen thermometer from a third party seller on Amazon. Couple days later, the pen shows up and life is good. The next day, another one shows up on my doorstep. I check my account and credit card, but nothing has been ordered/charged. I think nothing of it, assumed my wife ordered the same thing, and go about my day.



And a couple days later, another instant read thermometer shows up. This happened every few days for a few weeks, but eventually stopped after a dozen pens or so showed up...only for an annoyed mailman to knock on my door a few weeks later with an open mail carrier box with hundreds of the things all addressed to me.



I contacted the seller a few times throughout the duration to stop this from happening and to see how they wanted me to return them, but never heard back. Eventually, the shipments stopped. To this day, family members will occasionally ask if I still have my thermometer stash and I give them away two at a time.

#21 My neighbor *purchased* (not won) a lifetime subscription to the local newspaper. He bought it in 1978 for $149.



He died in 2006 and the paper kept coming to his wife at the same address.



She died in 2016 and still the paper keeps coming to her son, at the same address.



I guess it will still keep coming until it finally goes under (which should be pretty soon now!).

#22 My dad bought a lazy boy recliner decades ago. Eventually the springs wore out and the recliner stopped reclining. When he went to buy a new one the sales man raved that the new one comes with a lifetime guarantee. Dad asked if the old one did too. Turns out it did and they fixed it for free!

#23 As a kid we won a “lifetime supply of icecream” from a regional dairy company.



It was a s**t show. I guess the guy at the company who came up with the idea didn’t actually think through how he’d implement it and then retired and passed it to his daughter after the contest started but before anyone claimed it. So she had no idea what to do with it.



My dad goes to claim the prize and he asks how it would work and they asked him how he would want it to work. Here’s what he tried to get and why they denied it:



1. Voucher for 52 tubs of icecream a year- no we can’t do that, you’ll resell them for a profit and hurt our business



2. Gift card for them equal to 52 tubs a year- no we can’t do that you may use it on things other than icecream



3. How about a card that lets me redeem one every time I come in, I don’t eat icecream that often so I likely would get 10 a year- no we can’t do that, you’ll give the card to other people and they’ll get free icecream



They also argued with him how long a lifetime supply should be. My dad was 35 and he said “how about 35 years worth” and they tried to say that wouldn’t be acceptable since a lot of people don’t live until 70 and he’d get more than a lifetime supply.



In the end they did probably the least practical thing and just shipped him a package of I think 700+ tubs of icecream all at once. He panicked and gave all the local schools like 100 tubs each since they were the only ones who could store it.

#24 My mum won a lifetime supply of Rice because she went to a school fair and guessed how many grains of rice were in a jar. She was the closest. They send us a 20KG sack every month.



Even when my mum died, we contacted to tell them and they said, "Well, the T's & C's say lifetime is 50 years from the win so we'll honour it."



We're in Year 20 of this. We like rice, but... it's a lot. We've given so much away to food banks and soup kitchens.

#25 My dad won a lifetime supply of pop tarts on the TV game show Scrabble when I was a kid. I don’t remember how many it actually was but it was many many boxes and then coupons to redeem for more. It lasted throughout my entire childhood that’s for sure. He probably still has more coupons but we’re all sick of pop tarts.

#26 My buddy in college camped out and was the first person in line at a Chic-Fil-A grand opening and won a year’s worth of chicken sandwich meals. He got 365 coupons for a number 1 meal. We all ate pretty good for a few months. I was so incredibly poor at the time that it was basically a miracle when he gave me 50 of the coupons.

#27 When I was in middle school, I won a year's supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, by winning a musical chairs + basketball contest at halftime of an ACC game.



I know this is hard to believe, but according to the card, a 'years supply' meant 4 dozen doughnuts EVERY week.



That is 2,496 doughnuts.



It includes specialties, etc. Unused dozens carried over. It just expired after 1 year.



... needless to say, I made all of my friends (and, classmates) diabetics by high school.

#28 I used to work for a company that offered new parents a free one -year supply of Enfamil baby formula. It worked out very well...you call a phone number they provided, and they would initially send you a two week supply of whatever you wanted (powder or liquid, etc) to make sure your baby could use it, and then after that they would send 3 months of supplies at a time.



Our kids were mostly breast fed with formula used as a supplement, so we had a ton of the formula left over. (There was no way to only order a partial shipment...you either got cases of it or nothing after the two week period). So we ended up donating most of it to a local women's shelter, and they seemed happy to have it.



It was a pretty sweet benefit considering the price of baby formula. The company doesn't do that anymore tho 😞.

#29 Not a life’s supply, but my wife won a year’s supply of “healthy” candy that we both really liked. Apparently a year’s supply was 12 boxes of 12 little bags….candy was gone in a month.

#30 My nephew won “a year‘s supply”of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and received… 24 coupons each good for one free pint. Clearly, Ben and Jerry don’t comprehend the normal American’s relationship to ice cream.

#31 My brother won a life time supply of excel gum. It ended up being about 10 boxes just stuffed with gum, about 100 packs per box maybe more.



He gave away quite a few and the ones he kept lasted him an entire year.

#32 I called the number on the Willie Wonka candy because it said just want to chat (or something close, it was many years ago). Had a 20 minute conversation with a very nice woman and she sent me a bunch of coupons for free candy. Gave those away.

#33 I won the gray m&ms in the 90s thinking I won the $1 million. The game piece said I won second prize. A half year supply of m&m’s.

Three months after sending in my claim, I had to call and say “what’s the deal”? The next day I got a coupon box for 182 coupons “looked like cash” for free M&ms.

My buddy was driving for coke At the time. Coke offered a promotion for free coke with winning bottle caps. He would collect bags of these caps, so we had an endless supply of m&m & coke. A college kid’s energy source! Good times.

#34 I won a years worth of Toilet Paper. It lasted 2 years at least.

#35 Not me but my ex's mom wrote a letter to a Tea Company asking them a question about other blends and flavors of tea they had (this was before google was a thing). She didn't hear back from them till about 3 months later when three large boxes arrived at her house. They send her sample packs, cases of each kind of tea, a store catalog, a t-shirt and 8x10 photo signed by all the employees. There were some other goodies like samples of honey and stuff.





She was dumbfounded but she said that she would never have to buy tea in her life.

#36 Bought a $7 watch In the 80s with a lifetime warranty. Strap broke a week later. I called for a replacement. Weeks or months later I received a package with a COD (cash on delivery) handling charge of $17. I was so excited, I had no idea what it was, I paid it and found a new $7 watch inside 🤦‍♂️.

#37 When I was in junior high school I bought a "mouth harp", although it wasn't called that at the time, with a lifetime guarantee on it.



I'm retired and in my 60s now. I *still* have the mouth harp, and it's still in just as good condition as it was the day I bought it. The thing is *solid*. I have a feeling I'll never have the chance to get it replaced. Although odds are the company that made it went out of business decades ago.

#38 Kong Dog beds at PetSmart. Had a Dobberman that loved tearing s**t up. Purchasd the Kong beds that guaranteed they could not be destroyed and they would replace them for free. I would take the bed back destroyed EVERY WEEK for about a year, until I personally decided enough was enough and took all his bedding away. I am not sure if they still offer the same guarantee.

#39 1x per month growler refills



Can only get it during thanksgiving/hunting week cause I have to travel (fly 4 hours) to the brewery



Still worth it.

#40 I've got lifetime supply of bosch 125mm cutting discs. I didn't win them, just got them for free because someone put wrong writing and symbols on them. They gave me about 1000 discs.

#41 Not a lifetime supply, but I won free pizza for a year. Turned out to be 12 large one-topping Pizza's. Pizza Nova and I have completely different ideas on how much is a year's worth of pizza.

#42 Like many others, not a lifetime supply, but my brother won a year’s supply of Panda Pops (small bottles of fizzy pop in the UK) and a LotR action figure of his choice during a Return of the King promotion. I remember the day it all arrived on a pallet to our front door! Took us so long to get through all of it as we didn’t even like every flavour, just forcing it down in the end!

#43 When I worked at publix, a semi-upscale grocery store, there was a customer who got free groceries for life. He sued Publix after being run over by one of their delivery trucks when the driver took his eye off the road and ran up onto the sidewalk. His leg was messed up badly and required several surgeries. and would walk with a limp for the rest of his life. They paid all his medical bills and lawyer and in lieu of a cash payment he agreed to free groceries for life. $150 a week in groceries.this was in 1987. He told me that it would be reviewed every 5 years and adjusted for inflation. I learned about him because he had saved up 3 weeks worth and spent it all on liquor because he was having a party and one of the cashiers was refusing to ring it up. Ultimately the manager told her she had to ring it up as there was no stipulation on what he could spend the money on. The idea was his not Publix but they agreed to it when his lawyer brought it up.

#44 Not a competition but a promotion:



Got a friend in the UK who bought a new Ford that came with “free service and MOT for life” I.e. as long as the original owner still had the car they got free annual service and MOT on the car. FYI an MOT is certification required to legally drive the car on the road, you don’t have to get one done for the the first three years after the car is originally registered.



Anyway, guess they assumed people would trade in the cars after a couple of years before it cost them much to honour the contract.



But people didn’t, kept them for years and years, after a while the dealer were offering to buy people off to end the contract early because it was costing them so much money to honour.

#45 I won a lifetime supply of starburst when I was 13. Within 4 months I had 8 cavities. My mom must have called every mother in the city, and they were all given away within a week.



It arrived as a fridge sized box of stick packs like you see in the gas station. So not quite a lifetime supply as claimed, but thousands of packs.