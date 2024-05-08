55 Old Items That Continue To Stand The Test Of Time (New Pics)
Some things are just built differently and can last you a lifetime. However, today, we get less and less products that we could say the same about. Due to our consumerism culture, we can afford more stuff that breaks rather quickly compared to some vintage items and even electronics that people bought back in the day.
Knowing that collectively we create 2.12 billion tons of waste per year, which directly contributes to climate change, among other issues, it’s safe to say that celebrating products that last you longer is truly important. Therefore, today, we would like to share some of the exemplary items shared on the subreddit r/BuyItForLife that these people continue to use even a decade or more later. Yes, it might look like you are being transported back in time, but trends do circulate, and some of the things are looking pretty trendy to me!
Who Needs A Spotify Subscription, Or Even Internet, With These Babies, And My Cd Collection!
53 Years Old And Runs Like A Top. They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore
Such fun bikes! I have so many great memories of them.
My Grandpa's 1965(Ish) Hp 21 Calculator
Old Family Heirloom At Least 100 Years Old
Rubber Boots From 1962, Still Waterproof After 61 Years
Corelle Dishes- My Mom Bought These At 18 When She Moved Out. She'll Be 63 This Year
My 100+ Year Old Weekly User
This Was In My Grandparents Home Until I Moved It To My House 13 Years Ago. It Is Still Working And In Use. I'm Sure They Paid An Exorbitant Amount In Rental Fees To Ma Bell Over The Years For It
The telephone directory might just be SLIGHTLY out of date though!
45 Year Old Radioclock My Mother Got In 1978 When She Was 12 Years Old, Still Used Everyday
E-Waste Is Hard To Avoid
Needed A New Coffee Machine, Got This For £25 Used
My Grandfather's 1964 Cub Cadet He Purchased New. He Used It Regularly Up Until The Early 2000s. The Family Decided To Get A Full Restoration Done On It. After A Year, It's Ready To Go Another Lifetime
This Truck Out Lived Its Owner And Became A Family Legacy
My 1950 O'keefe & Merritt Stove Still Works Like A Charm. I Call Her Christine
50+ Year Old Coleman Stove Still Works
Forklift I Saw Being Used. Owner Said Its From The Sixties
These Have Lived In My Grandparents Trunk My Whole Life Now I Get To Pull Them Out At Family Gatherings
A Palette Knife I Bought Brand New More Than 30 Years Ago — I Created Countless Paintings With It
(Bsa Motorcycle) Same Couple On The Same Motorbike In 1955 And 2015
Clark Stopwatch. It Caught My Eye At A Flea Market. Paid $2 Bucks. The Timing Is Still Dead On Balls Accurate
-Before And After 1980 Vermont Iron Elm Wood Stove- More Info In Comments
Braun Hl 1 - Stood On My Grandfathers Desk Running Daily Since The 70s. Now It’s Standing On My Desk 🥲
In 1927 This Desk Was Moved Into This Office And Has Been Here Ever Since. Now That's What I Call Buy It For Life. Leopold Desk Company
11 Year Sandals Finally Replaced
Til That In Japan, They Buy Their Child One Backpack. That's It, Not One Every Year
Well, at those prices I wouldn't want to buy another one either. 73,000 yen is US$ 470.Even with 10% off that is still a hefty chunk of cash for a school bag.
An Old Neglected Old Wrench That I Rescued. It's Still Got A Lot Of Life Left In It
My Sister Got Me These Marker-Like Pens Ten Years Ago
I Have Students That Cannot Read A Regular Clock. They Asked "Is That From The 19's?" I Replied, "It's Older Than Your Parents."
My Son's Teddy Bear. And Mine. And My Dad's. And His Dad's. Circa 1930s
Finally Replacing The Rest Of My Pillows With Frankenmuth Woolen Mill Pillows These Pillows Are Unbelievable, 3 Years And Going Strong On The First Pair We Got So Why Not Exclusively Use Them? One Of The Few Companies That Has The Same Quality And Production As 100 Years Ago! Comforters Rock Too!
Good pillows are a life saver. I splurged on two really good quality pillows and literally overnight my neck and back pains were gone (I'm not kidding), and I sleep so much better. And they can be machine washed, too.
30 Year Old Jbl1 Speaker — Replaced Foam, Great Sound, Like New
My Flexo-Line Travel Clothesline After 18 Years Across 55 Countries. Finally Needed To Be Replaced Due To Common Rubber Deterioration
I don't know this product. At first glance, it looks like it could only hold a pair of panties and three socks.
Fjallraven No.21 Rucksack
Kenmore Stove 61 Years Old
I've Been Using This Klean Kanteen Almost Daily For About 15 Years
Great Find For $7.50
It Is With Grave Sorrow That I Announce Our 52 Year Old General Electric Refrigerator Has Chilled Its Last Grocery (Defrost Heater No Longer Available)
Received This Danby Microwave As A “Moving Out” Gift In 2001. It’s In Great Shape And The Only One I’ve Ever Owned
Made In Japan In 1997. Hauling My Butt All Over The State In 2023
While My Blade Holder Is Definitely Bifl (Merkur 15 Years Ago) It Gives Me An Existential Crisis To Realize I May Have Just Bought A Lifetime Supply Of Blades For $5. I Tend To Use A Blade 6 Months To A Year And I'm 40 Years Old
32 Years And Counting- Top Left Broiler Is My Favorite Part
My Dad Owns A Piano Business (I Work There Occasionally Helping Him Rebuild Pianos) I Just Bought My First House And The Same Week He Calls Me And Says He Got Me A Present. A Mover My Dad Knows Was About To Take This To The Dump For Someone But Called My Dad First And He Nabbed It. 1892 Knabe
Found This Vitamix Sitting On A Curb. $30 Potentiometer And It Works Perfectly Again
The Riddler Has Given Me Nearly 30 Years Of Quality Drinkware. I Still Use It To Sip On Some Bourbon Every Night. McDonald's Just Doesn't Make Things Like They Used To
Harbinger Weight Lifting Gloves Aren't What They Used To Be. Any Recommendations?
Well My Niece Here Just Turned 21. I Wish I Aged As Well As My Jumper
1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included
My Mom Bought This Clothes Hamper For Me In 3rd Grade. I'm 28 And Still Using It. Oh, And My Son Likes To Play In It
Hp Laserjet 1022, 19 Years And Counting
Two 1995 Seadoos. Been In My Family Since New. Other Than Basic Maintenance, These Are Still Reliable And Fun Nearly 30 Years Later
How I Got A $1789 Miele Vacuum On Marketplace For $80
Zippo Butane Powered Hand Warmers. 3 Years Of Almost Daily Use Working In A Freezer Warehouse. Can Burn For 12+ Hours On One Fill. $15 For Enough Catalyst To Last Multiple Lifetimes
Been Used For Every Meal For The Last 35 Years
Drying Stone For Dishes ($40) Definitely Getting One In Shower Mat Form 10/10
My parents were gifted a Kitchen Aid stand mixer as a wedding gift in 1965. My mother must have used that thing at least 3 times a week until she passed away in 1999. It's currently sitting on my kitchen counter, and now I use it a few times a week. Nearly 60 years old, and still works perfectly.
