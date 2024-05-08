Knowing that collectively we create 2.12 billion tons of waste per year, which directly contributes to climate change, among other issues, it’s safe to say that celebrating products that last you longer is truly important. Therefore, today, we would like to share some of the exemplary items shared on the subreddit r/BuyItForLife that these people continue to use even a decade or more later. Yes, it might look like you are being transported back in time, but trends do circulate, and some of the things are looking pretty trendy to me!

Some things are just built differently and can last you a lifetime. However, today, we get less and less products that we could say the same about. Due to our consumerism culture , we can afford more stuff that breaks rather quickly compared to some vintage items and even electronics that people bought back in the day.

#1 Who Needs A Spotify Subscription, Or Even Internet, With These Babies, And My Cd Collection! Share icon

#2 53 Years Old And Runs Like A Top. They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore Share icon

#3 My Grandpa's 1965(Ish) Hp 21 Calculator Share icon

#4 Old Family Heirloom At Least 100 Years Old Share icon

#5 Rubber Boots From 1962, Still Waterproof After 61 Years Share icon

#6 Corelle Dishes- My Mom Bought These At 18 When She Moved Out. She'll Be 63 This Year Share icon

#7 My 100+ Year Old Weekly User Share icon

#8 This Was In My Grandparents Home Until I Moved It To My House 13 Years Ago. It Is Still Working And In Use. I'm Sure They Paid An Exorbitant Amount In Rental Fees To Ma Bell Over The Years For It Share icon

#9 45 Year Old Radioclock My Mother Got In 1978 When She Was 12 Years Old, Still Used Everyday Share icon

#10 E-Waste Is Hard To Avoid Share icon

#11 Needed A New Coffee Machine, Got This For £25 Used Share icon

#12 My Grandfather's 1964 Cub Cadet He Purchased New. He Used It Regularly Up Until The Early 2000s. The Family Decided To Get A Full Restoration Done On It. After A Year, It's Ready To Go Another Lifetime Share icon

#13 This Truck Out Lived Its Owner And Became A Family Legacy Share icon

#14 My 1950 O'keefe & Merritt Stove Still Works Like A Charm. I Call Her Christine Share icon

#15 50+ Year Old Coleman Stove Still Works Share icon

#16 Forklift I Saw Being Used. Owner Said Its From The Sixties Share icon

#17 These Have Lived In My Grandparents Trunk My Whole Life Now I Get To Pull Them Out At Family Gatherings Share icon

#18 A Palette Knife I Bought Brand New More Than 30 Years Ago — I Created Countless Paintings With It Share icon

#19 (Bsa Motorcycle) Same Couple On The Same Motorbike In 1955 And 2015 Share icon

#20 Clark Stopwatch. It Caught My Eye At A Flea Market. Paid $2 Bucks. The Timing Is Still Dead On Balls Accurate Share icon

#21 -Before And After 1980 Vermont Iron Elm Wood Stove- More Info In Comments Share icon

#22 Braun Hl 1 - Stood On My Grandfathers Desk Running Daily Since The 70s. Now It’s Standing On My Desk 🥲 Share icon

#23 In 1927 This Desk Was Moved Into This Office And Has Been Here Ever Since. Now That's What I Call Buy It For Life. Leopold Desk Company Share icon

#24 11 Year Sandals Finally Replaced Share icon

#25 Til That In Japan, They Buy Their Child One Backpack. That's It, Not One Every Year Share icon

#26 An Old Neglected Old Wrench That I Rescued. It's Still Got A Lot Of Life Left In It Share icon

#27 My Sister Got Me These Marker-Like Pens Ten Years Ago Share icon

#28 I Have Students That Cannot Read A Regular Clock. They Asked "Is That From The 19's?" I Replied, "It's Older Than Your Parents." Share icon

#29 My Son's Teddy Bear. And Mine. And My Dad's. And His Dad's. Circa 1930s Share icon

#30 Finally Replacing The Rest Of My Pillows With Frankenmuth Woolen Mill Pillows These Pillows Are Unbelievable, 3 Years And Going Strong On The First Pair We Got So Why Not Exclusively Use Them? One Of The Few Companies That Has The Same Quality And Production As 100 Years Ago! Comforters Rock Too! Share icon

#31 30 Year Old Jbl1 Speaker — Replaced Foam, Great Sound, Like New Share icon

#32 My Flexo-Line Travel Clothesline After 18 Years Across 55 Countries. Finally Needed To Be Replaced Due To Common Rubber Deterioration Share icon

#33 Fjallraven No.21 Rucksack Share icon

#34 Kenmore Stove 61 Years Old Share icon

#35 I've Been Using This Klean Kanteen Almost Daily For About 15 Years Share icon

#36 Great Find For $7.50 Share icon

#37 It Is With Grave Sorrow That I Announce Our 52 Year Old General Electric Refrigerator Has Chilled Its Last Grocery (Defrost Heater No Longer Available) Share icon

#38 Received This Danby Microwave As A “Moving Out” Gift In 2001. It’s In Great Shape And The Only One I’ve Ever Owned Share icon

#39 Made In Japan In 1997. Hauling My Butt All Over The State In 2023 Share icon

#40 While My Blade Holder Is Definitely Bifl (Merkur 15 Years Ago) It Gives Me An Existential Crisis To Realize I May Have Just Bought A Lifetime Supply Of Blades For $5. I Tend To Use A Blade 6 Months To A Year And I'm 40 Years Old Share icon

#41 32 Years And Counting- Top Left Broiler Is My Favorite Part Share icon

#42 My Dad Owns A Piano Business (I Work There Occasionally Helping Him Rebuild Pianos) I Just Bought My First House And The Same Week He Calls Me And Says He Got Me A Present. A Mover My Dad Knows Was About To Take This To The Dump For Someone But Called My Dad First And He Nabbed It. 1892 Knabe Share icon

#43 Found This Vitamix Sitting On A Curb. $30 Potentiometer And It Works Perfectly Again Share icon

#44 The Riddler Has Given Me Nearly 30 Years Of Quality Drinkware. I Still Use It To Sip On Some Bourbon Every Night. McDonald's Just Doesn't Make Things Like They Used To Share icon

#45 Harbinger Weight Lifting Gloves Aren't What They Used To Be. Any Recommendations? Share icon

#46 32 Year Light Bulb Finally Dies Share icon

#47 Well My Niece Here Just Turned 21. I Wish I Aged As Well As My Jumper Share icon

#48 1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included Share icon

#49 My Mom Bought This Clothes Hamper For Me In 3rd Grade. I'm 28 And Still Using It. Oh, And My Son Likes To Play In It Share icon

#50 Hp Laserjet 1022, 19 Years And Counting Share icon

#51 Two 1995 Seadoos. Been In My Family Since New. Other Than Basic Maintenance, These Are Still Reliable And Fun Nearly 30 Years Later Share icon

#52 How I Got A $1789 Miele Vacuum On Marketplace For $80 Share icon

#53 Zippo Butane Powered Hand Warmers. 3 Years Of Almost Daily Use Working In A Freezer Warehouse. Can Burn For 12+ Hours On One Fill. $15 For Enough Catalyst To Last Multiple Lifetimes Share icon

#54 Been Used For Every Meal For The Last 35 Years Share icon