Some things are just built differently and can last you a lifetime. However, today, we get less and less products that we could say the same about. Due to our consumerism culture, we can afford more stuff that breaks rather quickly compared to some vintage items and even electronics that people bought back in the day.

Knowing that collectively we create 2.12 billion tons of waste per year, which directly contributes to climate change, among other issues, it’s safe to say that celebrating products that last you longer is truly important. Therefore, today, we would like to share some of the exemplary items shared on the subreddit r/BuyItForLife that these people continue to use even a decade or more later. Yes, it might look like you are being transported back in time, but trends do circulate, and some of the things are looking pretty trendy to me!

#1

Who Needs A Spotify Subscription, Or Even Internet, With These Babies, And My Cd Collection!

Who Needs A Spotify Subscription, Or Even Internet, With These Babies, And My Cd Collection!

Environmental-Low792 Report

#2

53 Years Old And Runs Like A Top. They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore

53 Years Old And Runs Like A Top. They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore

poppinwheelies Report

#3

My Grandpa's 1965(Ish) Hp 21 Calculator

My Grandpa's 1965(Ish) Hp 21 Calculator

Audaxls Report

#4

Old Family Heirloom At Least 100 Years Old

Old Family Heirloom At Least 100 Years Old

Forslyk Report

#5

Rubber Boots From 1962, Still Waterproof After 61 Years

Rubber Boots From 1962, Still Waterproof After 61 Years

Nates94 Report

hana_lo avatar
2x4b523p
2x4b523p
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need wellies to walk my dogs during our muddy rainy winters. No matter what brand or price they only last one season. Some leak along the soles within a week and need to be returned. Those that don’t leak usually crack somewhere after 6-8 months.

#6

Corelle Dishes- My Mom Bought These At 18 When She Moved Out. She'll Be 63 This Year

Corelle Dishes- My Mom Bought These At 18 When She Moved Out. She'll Be 63 This Year

WanduhNotWandull Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't Corelle the brand that recommend to not use their older dishes due to the lead content of the paints?

#7

My 100+ Year Old Weekly User

My 100+ Year Old Weekly User

schmisschmina Report

#8

This Was In My Grandparents Home Until I Moved It To My House 13 Years Ago. It Is Still Working And In Use. I'm Sure They Paid An Exorbitant Amount In Rental Fees To Ma Bell Over The Years For It

This Was In My Grandparents Home Until I Moved It To My House 13 Years Ago. It Is Still Working And In Use. I'm Sure They Paid An Exorbitant Amount In Rental Fees To Ma Bell Over The Years For It

lovetraverse Report

mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The telephone directory might just be SLIGHTLY out of date though!

#9

45 Year Old Radioclock My Mother Got In 1978 When She Was 12 Years Old, Still Used Everyday

45 Year Old Radioclock My Mother Got In 1978 When She Was 12 Years Old, Still Used Everyday

BestPlanetsideGamer Report

#10

E-Waste Is Hard To Avoid

E-Waste Is Hard To Avoid

IsThataSexToy Report

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trackball was one of the dumbest interfaces to ever be conceived.

#11

Needed A New Coffee Machine, Got This For £25 Used

Needed A New Coffee Machine, Got This For £25 Used

jmb151 Report

#12

My Grandfather's 1964 Cub Cadet He Purchased New. He Used It Regularly Up Until The Early 2000s. The Family Decided To Get A Full Restoration Done On It. After A Year, It's Ready To Go Another Lifetime

My Grandfather's 1964 Cub Cadet He Purchased New. He Used It Regularly Up Until The Early 2000s. The Family Decided To Get A Full Restoration Done On It. After A Year, It's Ready To Go Another Lifetime

Nates94 Report

#13

This Truck Out Lived Its Owner And Became A Family Legacy

This Truck Out Lived Its Owner And Became A Family Legacy

tadpole256 Report

#14

My 1950 O'keefe & Merritt Stove Still Works Like A Charm. I Call Her Christine

My 1950 O'keefe & Merritt Stove Still Works Like A Charm. I Call Her Christine

mugsimo Report

#15

50+ Year Old Coleman Stove Still Works

50+ Year Old Coleman Stove Still Works

RandomConnections Report

#16

Forklift I Saw Being Used. Owner Said Its From The Sixties

Forklift I Saw Being Used. Owner Said Its From The Sixties

Rodaz32 Report

#17

These Have Lived In My Grandparents Trunk My Whole Life Now I Get To Pull Them Out At Family Gatherings

These Have Lived In My Grandparents Trunk My Whole Life Now I Get To Pull Them Out At Family Gatherings

bionicpirate42 Report

#18

A Palette Knife I Bought Brand New More Than 30 Years Ago — I Created Countless Paintings With It

A Palette Knife I Bought Brand New More Than 30 Years Ago — I Created Countless Paintings With It

KustomScattergunz Report

#19

(Bsa Motorcycle) Same Couple On The Same Motorbike In 1955 And 2015

(Bsa Motorcycle) Same Couple On The Same Motorbike In 1955 And 2015

Steve_Hufnagel Report

hakanfremin avatar
HF
HF
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

some wear and tear, but still going strong (all three)!

#20

Clark Stopwatch. It Caught My Eye At A Flea Market. Paid $2 Bucks. The Timing Is Still Dead On Balls Accurate

Clark Stopwatch. It Caught My Eye At A Flea Market. Paid $2 Bucks. The Timing Is Still Dead On Balls Accurate

[deleted] Report

#21

-Before And After 1980 Vermont Iron Elm Wood Stove- More Info In Comments

-Before And After 1980 Vermont Iron Elm Wood Stove- More Info In Comments

DeepWoodsDanger Report

#22

Braun Hl 1 - Stood On My Grandfathers Desk Running Daily Since The 70s. Now It’s Standing On My Desk 🥲

Braun Hl 1 - Stood On My Grandfathers Desk Running Daily Since The 70s. Now It's Standing On My Desk 🥲

Joni_Hawlk Report

familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was a pencil sharpener but it seems to be a table fan. You almost don’t see the fan blades cause it’s working at the time of the picture being taken.

#23

In 1927 This Desk Was Moved Into This Office And Has Been Here Ever Since. Now That's What I Call Buy It For Life. Leopold Desk Company

In 1927 This Desk Was Moved Into This Office And Has Been Here Ever Since. Now That's What I Call Buy It For Life. Leopold Desk Company

I_Can_Haz Report

#24

11 Year Sandals Finally Replaced

11 Year Sandals Finally Replaced

imdjay Report

#25

Til That In Japan, They Buy Their Child One Backpack. That's It, Not One Every Year

Til That In Japan, They Buy Their Child One Backpack. That's It, Not One Every Year

but-what-about5 Report

kirstenkerkhof avatar
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, at those prices I wouldn't want to buy another one either. 73,000 yen is US$ 470.Even with 10% off that is still a hefty chunk of cash for a school bag.

#26

An Old Neglected Old Wrench That I Rescued. It's Still Got A Lot Of Life Left In It

An Old Neglected Old Wrench That I Rescued. It's Still Got A Lot Of Life Left In It

KustomScattergunz Report

#27

My Sister Got Me These Marker-Like Pens Ten Years Ago

My Sister Got Me These Marker-Like Pens Ten Years Ago

uselessfoster Report

#28

I Have Students That Cannot Read A Regular Clock. They Asked "Is That From The 19's?" I Replied, "It's Older Than Your Parents."

I Have Students That Cannot Read A Regular Clock. They Asked "Is That From The 19's?" I Replied, "It's Older Than Your Parents."

alja1 Report

#29

My Son's Teddy Bear. And Mine. And My Dad's. And His Dad's. Circa 1930s

My Son's Teddy Bear. And Mine. And My Dad's. And His Dad's. Circa 1930s

OddsAre1in1461 Report

#30

Finally Replacing The Rest Of My Pillows With Frankenmuth Woolen Mill Pillows These Pillows Are Unbelievable, 3 Years And Going Strong On The First Pair We Got So Why Not Exclusively Use Them? One Of The Few Companies That Has The Same Quality And Production As 100 Years Ago! Comforters Rock Too!

Finally Replacing The Rest Of My Pillows With Frankenmuth Woolen Mill Pillows These Pillows Are Unbelievable, 3 Years And Going Strong On The First Pair We Got So Why Not Exclusively Use Them? One Of The Few Companies That Has The Same Quality And Production As 100 Years Ago! Comforters Rock Too!

Junior_Ad2955 Report

kirstenkerkhof avatar
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good pillows are a life saver. I splurged on two really good quality pillows and literally overnight my neck and back pains were gone (I'm not kidding), and I sleep so much better. And they can be machine washed, too.

#31

30 Year Old Jbl1 Speaker — Replaced Foam, Great Sound, Like New

30 Year Old Jbl1 Speaker — Replaced Foam, Great Sound, Like New

daudder Report

#32

My Flexo-Line Travel Clothesline After 18 Years Across 55 Countries. Finally Needed To Be Replaced Due To Common Rubber Deterioration

My Flexo-Line Travel Clothesline After 18 Years Across 55 Countries. Finally Needed To Be Replaced Due To Common Rubber Deterioration

CommanderDawn Report

olmat avatar
Francisco Scaramanga
Francisco Scaramanga
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know this product. At first glance, it looks like it could only hold a pair of panties and three socks.

#33

Fjallraven No.21 Rucksack

Fjallraven No.21 Rucksack

appleburger17 Report

#34

Kenmore Stove 61 Years Old

Kenmore Stove 61 Years Old

[deleted] Report

#35

I've Been Using This Klean Kanteen Almost Daily For About 15 Years

I've Been Using This Klean Kanteen Almost Daily For About 15 Years

smackaroni-n-cheese Report

#36

Great Find For $7.50

Great Find For $7.50

SnapesDrapes Report

#37

It Is With Grave Sorrow That I Announce Our 52 Year Old General Electric Refrigerator Has Chilled Its Last Grocery (Defrost Heater No Longer Available)

It Is With Grave Sorrow That I Announce Our 52 Year Old General Electric Refrigerator Has Chilled Its Last Grocery (Defrost Heater No Longer Available)

garyp714 Report

#38

Received This Danby Microwave As A “Moving Out” Gift In 2001. It’s In Great Shape And The Only One I’ve Ever Owned

Received This Danby Microwave As A "Moving Out" Gift In 2001. It's In Great Shape And The Only One I've Ever Owned

lisarae Report

#39

Made In Japan In 1997. Hauling My Butt All Over The State In 2023

Made In Japan In 1997. Hauling My Butt All Over The State In 2023

jarmogrick Report

#40

While My Blade Holder Is Definitely Bifl (Merkur 15 Years Ago) It Gives Me An Existential Crisis To Realize I May Have Just Bought A Lifetime Supply Of Blades For $5. I Tend To Use A Blade 6 Months To A Year And I'm 40 Years Old

While My Blade Holder Is Definitely Bifl (Merkur 15 Years Ago) It Gives Me An Existential Crisis To Realize I May Have Just Bought A Lifetime Supply Of Blades For $5. I Tend To Use A Blade 6 Months To A Year And I'm 40 Years Old

dragonsspawn Report

#41

32 Years And Counting- Top Left Broiler Is My Favorite Part

32 Years And Counting- Top Left Broiler Is My Favorite Part

DwelveDeeper Report

#42

My Dad Owns A Piano Business (I Work There Occasionally Helping Him Rebuild Pianos) I Just Bought My First House And The Same Week He Calls Me And Says He Got Me A Present. A Mover My Dad Knows Was About To Take This To The Dump For Someone But Called My Dad First And He Nabbed It. 1892 Knabe

My Dad Owns A Piano Business (I Work There Occasionally Helping Him Rebuild Pianos) I Just Bought My First House And The Same Week He Calls Me And Says He Got Me A Present. A Mover My Dad Knows Was About To Take This To The Dump For Someone But Called My Dad First And He Nabbed It. 1892 Knabe

Moshie11337 Report

#43

Found This Vitamix Sitting On A Curb. $30 Potentiometer And It Works Perfectly Again

Found This Vitamix Sitting On A Curb. $30 Potentiometer And It Works Perfectly Again

socially_ambiguous Report

#44

The Riddler Has Given Me Nearly 30 Years Of Quality Drinkware. I Still Use It To Sip On Some Bourbon Every Night. McDonald's Just Doesn't Make Things Like They Used To

The Riddler Has Given Me Nearly 30 Years Of Quality Drinkware. I Still Use It To Sip On Some Bourbon Every Night. McDonald's Just Doesn't Make Things Like They Used To

CommunicationNo8440 Report

#45

Harbinger Weight Lifting Gloves Aren't What They Used To Be. Any Recommendations?

Harbinger Weight Lifting Gloves Aren't What They Used To Be. Any Recommendations?

ragingduck Report

#46

32 Year Light Bulb Finally Dies

32 Year Light Bulb Finally Dies

TomcastHD Report

#47

Well My Niece Here Just Turned 21. I Wish I Aged As Well As My Jumper

Well My Niece Here Just Turned 21. I Wish I Aged As Well As My Jumper

YachtRubyRose Report

#48

1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included

1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included

mrl1957 Report

#49

My Mom Bought This Clothes Hamper For Me In 3rd Grade. I'm 28 And Still Using It. Oh, And My Son Likes To Play In It

My Mom Bought This Clothes Hamper For Me In 3rd Grade. I'm 28 And Still Using It. Oh, And My Son Likes To Play In It

Acebai54 Report

#50

Hp Laserjet 1022, 19 Years And Counting

Hp Laserjet 1022, 19 Years And Counting

sjmp75020 Report

#51

Two 1995 Seadoos. Been In My Family Since New. Other Than Basic Maintenance, These Are Still Reliable And Fun Nearly 30 Years Later

Two 1995 Seadoos. Been In My Family Since New. Other Than Basic Maintenance, These Are Still Reliable And Fun Nearly 30 Years Later

Nates94 Report

#52

How I Got A $1789 Miele Vacuum On Marketplace For $80

How I Got A $1789 Miele Vacuum On Marketplace For $80

Jet_Threat_ Report

#53

Zippo Butane Powered Hand Warmers. 3 Years Of Almost Daily Use Working In A Freezer Warehouse. Can Burn For 12+ Hours On One Fill. $15 For Enough Catalyst To Last Multiple Lifetimes

Zippo Butane Powered Hand Warmers. 3 Years Of Almost Daily Use Working In A Freezer Warehouse. Can Burn For 12+ Hours On One Fill. $15 For Enough Catalyst To Last Multiple Lifetimes

Shower_Slug Report

#54

Been Used For Every Meal For The Last 35 Years

Been Used For Every Meal For The Last 35 Years

newengland_schmuck Report

#55

Drying Stone For Dishes ($40) Definitely Getting One In Shower Mat Form 10/10

Drying Stone For Dishes ($40) Definitely Getting One In Shower Mat Form 10/10

ComfortablyNumb___69 Report

