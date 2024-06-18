ADVERTISEMENT

When you don't keep track of your finances, it's easy to get carried away and spend more than you should. This can quickly complicate your life, leading to such things as a lack of funds during emergencies, or even an inability to pay your bills.

Good purchasing decisions, on the other hand, stem from buying what you need before what you want, and Reddit user Salut_eti_serpent got interested in how different people define them, so they asked everyone else on the platform to share the products and services they feel were 100% worth the money. Here are the top answers.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Paying movers when moving into a new place.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money My dog. Every vet bill, every toy, every trip. He saved me.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money I got some good advice from my grandfather when I was young.

Never skimp on the things that connect you to the earth. Dont skimp on shoes, tires, and bed. There are obviously others in those categories but I agree. Quality tires will save your life, good shoes will save your feet, and good bed will help you sleep. I'd also throw desk chair in that conversation.

lilgand avatar
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely good shoes, they are a lifesaver. Good bed and tires, too.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money A good pillow and a comfortable mattress.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Travelling! I have learnt so much from other cultures by moving all over the world.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Lending people money I know I'll never see back. Giving these people 20-30 dollars was worth having them actively avoid me.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Had an ex that was acting weird, making accusations against me. I purchased a security camera system around memorial day last year. June 18th last year she showed up to my house with a shotgun.

Worth every penny for that security system. There was no he said, she said.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money The adoption fee for my cats.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money My polarized prescription sunglasses. Pricey but so worth it, especially since I love to fish. Feels like I have xray vision when I look at the water.

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
Good quality eyewear to protect your eyes is a must, whenever po$$ible...

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money A quality and comfortable sofa/couch

Good dental care and braces is well wroth it to me

But for safety I would say quality tires is a must.

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
If you work from home, a good working chair is quite necessary. Mine is a Haworth and cannot praise it enough,

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money A good PC.. I buy a new gaming PC once every 7-10 years? Maybe a part or two to extend it's life somewhere in the middle. But when it comes time to get the new one.. I spend so much time on my PC.. I have zero regrets spending for a near top of the line one (I still want a good deal so I'll shop around.. but I don't mind getting the best parts).

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Lasik. Went basically blind at 6 years old and now have 20/20 at 31. Never having to worry about contacts or glasses again is a game changer.

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
Absolutely! Spent my high school years struggling with incredibly poor vision (no parental support). Worked to buy glasses and contacts. Still was a struggle with repeated eye problems. Got my eyes lasered 20+ years ago - best thing I've done.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Custom anything

Because why buy from a big box store when you can support the local economy/artisans

I was faced with this dilemma back in 2021. Wanted a new bed frame and everything I saw at a store was $2500+ and they were 20% real wood, 80% MDF

Went to my local Mennonite carpenter and charged me the same, in REAL MAPLE WOOD. Now I have a bed that would last us until we die.

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
That must be very expensive stores Bedframes here in Sweden are about 250 dollars for the cheaper ones.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Quality toilet Paper.

My bicycle. I’m not a serious cyclist but do like long rides several times a week and the happiness I get is worth every penny I balked at.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Therapy. Best thing I ever splashed out on .

My shelter dog. He’s the best!

My solar panels.

Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
Solar panels + battery. In most cases it doubles the price, but multiplies the efficiency tenfolds. If you are not at home during the day you are selling the energy to the network for a fraction of a penny, just to rebuy it at night. Put a battery accumulator in your system and you will not be buying energy anymore.

Quality furniture. We recently bought a new sectional with 3 recliners. Most expensive piece of furniture I've ever bought. Worth every penny for someone with back issues.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Tailored clothing. Growing up, I had unusual measurements and no off-the-rack clothes every really fit me, and it greatly affected my confidence.

In adulthood I was surprised to learn just how big a difference it makes to wear clothes that actually fit you.

Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
The same goes for a good bra. Apparently, a lot of women wear the wrong size and kind of bra, even though a good bra can make a big difference.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money As a guy, hair transplant. didn't do much research was just In India for work and had the money. Legit see myself in the mirror and smile when i see my hair.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Noise cancelling headphones.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Impacted wisdom teeth out.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money A bidet.

Insoles.

A library card.

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
It's free, right? But our taxes fund the public library system.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Ketamine therapy. $400 a session but my psychiatrist just has me on a payment plan with 0% interest so it’s no stress. Despite the price it’s the only thing that has helped me get rid of my self harm thoughts and live life as “normal” as possible. 100% worth it.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Bought a shoe stretcher. All my shoes are wider and feel better now.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money My car windshield cover. Now when it snows I only have to worry about the side and rear windows! Makes a big difference.

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
We don't have snow where i live but i suspect the cover in the pic is for protection from the sun no? Wouldn't it be on the outside to do anything for snow?

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money There is a toll highway near where I live. It is almost parallel to a non-toll highway. The non-toll highway is incredibly busy, always tons of construction, speeding transport trucks and other craziness. The toll highway is wide open, with 1/10th of the traffic. It's like driving in a cloud. And is 100% worth the money.

Angle grinder/Dremel. You can do or make most things necessary to accomplish most any projects with that combo. Soldering iron too. Heat gun. Most rework and fabrication tools really. Brazing/welding rods....

My 2 years old daughter.

I spend the little bit extra for quality garbage bags.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money A bed upgrade. If you sleep with a partner in a double bed, I highly recommend the cost of a bigger bed. It's a lot. New mattress, new frame and new sheets. But it's so worth it.

We upgraded to a king sized bed last year and it's wild how good it is. I slept alone in it for the first time last month and I felt like a tiny baby in a giant's bed.

Edit to add; my comment caused a duvet debate. My fiance and I settled on separate single duvets. Singles are the right size for us to snuggle into without them falling off the bed too much. It's been life-changing. Sometimes it's less comfortable during our non sleep bed activity but mostly it's fine.

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
If the non-sleep bed activity is what i think it is, i don't see how the duvet comes into it at all :)

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Divorce.

Vasectomy.

Moving to another state to be with my partner (best friend at the time… and still).

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money Grew up poor and kinda feel like I made it, so here's my shortlist of super dope checks I wrote:

1. ~$3000: Nose surgery (you're not supposed to breathe through your mouth all the time, it's bad for you)

2. ~$6000: Invisalign (like actual brand name invisalign, I had straight teeth inside a year, coming from a narrow palate beak situation lol)

3. ~$9800: New windows for my townhouse (I live in Phoenix, I can't tell you how much stress this saves me knowing my A/C unit isn't about to blow up from overuse all summer)

4. ~$330: An amazon renewed iphone 12 mini. That's about what I think a phone is worth. Any gadget or tech is basically disposable if you think about it. Guns and cars are kinda the exception (knives? dishes?).

5. ~$128.56: The most expensive garment I ever bought, full price, off the rack. Looks amazing on me and I get a ton of compliments.

Paying to have my apt cleaned.

My breast reduction surgery. I didn’t qualify for it to be covered by insurance, so I had to pay out of pocket. It was crazy expensive, but life changing and 10000% worth it.

My trusty old stainless steel Thermos thermos.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money My airfryer. Lol. I can literally do anything in it. Bake. Roast. Dehydrate. Airfry obviously. Broil. I mean anything. I loveeee it. It was fairly expensive at the time. Worth every penny lol.

Candid Panda
Candid Panda
Community Member
Agree! Haven't turned on my oven since I purchased my air fryer. Cooks so much better.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money My autism assessment. Cost me 500 dollars and it was absolutely worth it getting the confirmation. Was the kick in the pants I needed to get my life together and start taking care of myself.

50 Things That People Believe Are 100% Worth The Money A standing desk. It's helped me with my posture and reducing back pain from sitting all day at work.

A private ADHD diagnosis and therapy for CPTSD. Spent thousands, every spare penny I have, lived at home for months so my parents could support me. Would have gotten it for free on the NHS but would have waited in purgatory for years. Instead, I’ve spent those years being happy.

Cryotherapy machine after my knee replacement surgery.

Niche. But a $1400 desk with IMPECCABLE cable management.

Global entry which includes TSA pre check. If you travel a lot, consider a travel card that pays for it.

Flying from DC to Dallas to see the April eclipse in totality.

A good lap dance.

