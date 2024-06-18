Good purchasing decisions, on the other hand, stem from buying what you need before what you want, and Reddit user Salut_eti_serpent got interested in how different people define them, so they asked everyone else on the platform to share the products and services they feel were 100% worth the money. Here are the top answers.

When you don't keep track of your finances, it's easy to get carried away and spend more than you should . This can quickly complicate your life, leading to such things as a lack of funds during emergencies, or even an inability to pay your bills.

#1 Paying movers when moving into a new place.

#2 My dog. Every vet bill, every toy, every trip. He saved me.

#3 I got some good advice from my grandfather when I was young.



Never skimp on the things that connect you to the earth. Dont skimp on shoes, tires, and bed. There are obviously others in those categories but I agree. Quality tires will save your life, good shoes will save your feet, and good bed will help you sleep. I'd also throw desk chair in that conversation.

#4 A good pillow and a comfortable mattress.

#5 Travelling! I have learnt so much from other cultures by moving all over the world.

#6 Lending people money I know I'll never see back. Giving these people 20-30 dollars was worth having them actively avoid me.

#7 Had an ex that was acting weird, making accusations against me. I purchased a security camera system around memorial day last year. June 18th last year she showed up to my house with a shotgun.



Worth every penny for that security system. There was no he said, she said.

#8 The adoption fee for my cats.

#9 My polarized prescription sunglasses. Pricey but so worth it, especially since I love to fish. Feels like I have xray vision when I look at the water.

#10 A quality and comfortable sofa/couch



Good dental care and braces is well wroth it to me



But for safety I would say quality tires is a must.

#11 A good PC.. I buy a new gaming PC once every 7-10 years? Maybe a part or two to extend it's life somewhere in the middle. But when it comes time to get the new one.. I spend so much time on my PC.. I have zero regrets spending for a near top of the line one (I still want a good deal so I'll shop around.. but I don't mind getting the best parts).

#12 Lasik. Went basically blind at 6 years old and now have 20/20 at 31. Never having to worry about contacts or glasses again is a game changer.

#13 Custom anything



Because why buy from a big box store when you can support the local economy/artisans



I was faced with this dilemma back in 2021. Wanted a new bed frame and everything I saw at a store was $2500+ and they were 20% real wood, 80% MDF



Went to my local Mennonite carpenter and charged me the same, in REAL MAPLE WOOD. Now I have a bed that would last us until we die.

#14 Quality toilet Paper.

#15 My bicycle. I’m not a serious cyclist but do like long rides several times a week and the happiness I get is worth every penny I balked at.

#16 Therapy. Best thing I ever splashed out on .

#17 My shelter dog. He’s the best!

#18 My solar panels.

#19 Quality furniture. We recently bought a new sectional with 3 recliners. Most expensive piece of furniture I've ever bought. Worth every penny for someone with back issues.

#20 Tailored clothing. Growing up, I had unusual measurements and no off-the-rack clothes every really fit me, and it greatly affected my confidence.



In adulthood I was surprised to learn just how big a difference it makes to wear clothes that actually fit you.

#21 As a guy, hair transplant. didn't do much research was just In India for work and had the money. Legit see myself in the mirror and smile when i see my hair.

#22 Noise cancelling headphones.

#23 Impacted wisdom teeth out.

#24 A bidet.

#25 Insoles.

#26 A library card.

#27 Ketamine therapy. $400 a session but my psychiatrist just has me on a payment plan with 0% interest so it’s no stress. Despite the price it’s the only thing that has helped me get rid of my self harm thoughts and live life as “normal” as possible. 100% worth it.

#28 Bought a shoe stretcher. All my shoes are wider and feel better now.

#29 My car windshield cover. Now when it snows I only have to worry about the side and rear windows! Makes a big difference.

#30 There is a toll highway near where I live. It is almost parallel to a non-toll highway. The non-toll highway is incredibly busy, always tons of construction, speeding transport trucks and other craziness. The toll highway is wide open, with 1/10th of the traffic. It's like driving in a cloud. And is 100% worth the money.

#31 Angle grinder/Dremel. You can do or make most things necessary to accomplish most any projects with that combo. Soldering iron too. Heat gun. Most rework and fabrication tools really. Brazing/welding rods....

#32 My 2 years old daughter.

#33 I spend the little bit extra for quality garbage bags.

#34 A bed upgrade. If you sleep with a partner in a double bed, I highly recommend the cost of a bigger bed. It's a lot. New mattress, new frame and new sheets. But it's so worth it.



We upgraded to a king sized bed last year and it's wild how good it is. I slept alone in it for the first time last month and I felt like a tiny baby in a giant's bed.



Edit to add; my comment caused a duvet debate. My fiance and I settled on separate single duvets. Singles are the right size for us to snuggle into without them falling off the bed too much. It's been life-changing. Sometimes it's less comfortable during our non sleep bed activity but mostly it's fine.

#35 Divorce.

#36 Vasectomy.

#37 Moving to another state to be with my partner (best friend at the time… and still).

#38 Grew up poor and kinda feel like I made it, so here's my shortlist of super dope checks I wrote:



1. ~$3000: Nose surgery (you're not supposed to breathe through your mouth all the time, it's bad for you)



2. ~$6000: Invisalign (like actual brand name invisalign, I had straight teeth inside a year, coming from a narrow palate beak situation lol)



3. ~$9800: New windows for my townhouse (I live in Phoenix, I can't tell you how much stress this saves me knowing my A/C unit isn't about to blow up from overuse all summer)



4. ~$330: An amazon renewed iphone 12 mini. That's about what I think a phone is worth. Any gadget or tech is basically disposable if you think about it. Guns and cars are kinda the exception (knives? dishes?).



5. ~$128.56: The most expensive garment I ever bought, full price, off the rack. Looks amazing on me and I get a ton of compliments.

#39 Paying to have my apt cleaned.

#40 My breast reduction surgery. I didn’t qualify for it to be covered by insurance, so I had to pay out of pocket. It was crazy expensive, but life changing and 10000% worth it.

#41 My trusty old stainless steel Thermos thermos.

#42 My airfryer. Lol. I can literally do anything in it. Bake. Roast. Dehydrate. Airfry obviously. Broil. I mean anything. I loveeee it. It was fairly expensive at the time. Worth every penny lol.

#43 My autism assessment. Cost me 500 dollars and it was absolutely worth it getting the confirmation. Was the kick in the pants I needed to get my life together and start taking care of myself.

#44 A standing desk. It's helped me with my posture and reducing back pain from sitting all day at work.

#45 A private ADHD diagnosis and therapy for CPTSD. Spent thousands, every spare penny I have, lived at home for months so my parents could support me. Would have gotten it for free on the NHS but would have waited in purgatory for years. Instead, I’ve spent those years being happy.

#46 Cryotherapy machine after my knee replacement surgery.

#47 Niche. But a $1400 desk with IMPECCABLE cable management.

#48 Global entry which includes TSA pre check. If you travel a lot, consider a travel card that pays for it.

#49 Flying from DC to Dallas to see the April eclipse in totality.