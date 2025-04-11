ADVERTISEMENT

There’s an increasing trend of people buying secondhand instead of new. And nowadays, you can find almost anything at a thrift store or online marketplace. While I love browsing used goods, and scoring a great deal, I'll sometimes see something that will stop me in my tracks. It'll leave me wondering why anyone would sell something "like that," and more importantly, who would buy it? And for what good reason?

I’m talking things like teeth, broken shoes, dead plants, anything unhygienic or of a personal nature. Then again, I guess, as the saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” And to each their own... But it turns out I'm not the only one who is somewhat selective about what I'd buy "gently worn". People have been sharing their absolute no-no's when it comes to shopping for goods. Whether it's a matter of safety or hygiene, they've revealed why it pays to buy certain things brand new. From underwear, to earpods, Lego sets, to beds, Bored Panda has put together a list of items netizens think you should steer clear of next time you're tempted to save a few bucks.