There’s an increasing trend of people buying secondhand instead of new. And nowadays, you can find almost anything at a thrift store or online marketplace. While I love browsing used goods, and scoring a great deal, I'll sometimes see something that will stop me in my tracks. It'll leave me wondering why anyone would sell something "like that," and more importantly, who would buy it? And for what good reason?

I’m talking things like teeth, broken shoes, dead plants, anything unhygienic or of a personal nature. Then again, I guess, as the saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” And to each their own... But it turns out I'm not the only one who is somewhat selective about what I'd buy "gently worn". People have been sharing their absolute no-no's when it comes to shopping for goods. Whether it's a matter of safety or hygiene, they've revealed why it pays to buy certain things brand new. From underwear, to earpods, Lego sets, to beds, Bored Panda has put together a list of items netizens think you should steer clear of next time you're tempted to save a few bucks.

#1

Woman brushing teeth with orange toothbrush, wearing a lavender tank top, highlighting hygiene importance over secondhand items. Toothbrush.

New-Oil6131

    #2

    A motorcyclist wearing a sleek black motorcycle helmet with an orange visor against a blurred background. Motorcycle helmet.

    Howsaboutabuff

    #3

    Hands sorting lace underwear on a gray background, related to not buying secondhand motorcycle helmets. Underwear.

    spliffwizard

    #4

    Worn mattress in a dimly lit room, highlighting secondhand issues unrelated to a motorcycle helmet purchase. A mattress.

    You want bedbugs? That's how you get bedbugs.

    anon

    #5

    Person tying laces on brown boots while crossing a suspension bridge, focusing on outdoor footwear instead of motorcycle helmet. Shoes

    I know that people do, but every time I've tried there was always someone else's foot indentions in them and they didn't feel or fit right.

    anon

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Yes. Once a pair of shoes has been worn for a while, the wear pattern is established. If someone else wears them, their feet, gait etc. has to adapt to that wear pattern.

    #6

    Rock climbers on a mountain path, harnesses equipped, focusing on ascent safety, no motorcycle helmet visible. Climbing gear, unless it was from someone I knew for certain is an experienced climber and cared for their gear per manufacturer recommendations. Even then, I'd prefer to buy new.

    Scandinavian_Flik

    #7

    Hands with tattoos holding earbuds, showcasing care in handling electronics. Airpods/buds 🤮.

    Embarrassed-Tap-2276

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Nothing wrong with second hand AirPods because you can buy replacement buds for them.

    #8

    Person in gray uniform and gloves holding a tire, with focus on handling used items like a motorcycle helmet. Balding automobile tires.

    anon

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    They should be turned in or disposed instead of selling them.

    #9

    Person with pink hair smiling and winking, holding a white circular object, wearing a pink top. Guys remember when Belle Delphine sold her bath water?

    ZitMa

    #10

    Hand holding a roll of toilet paper outdoors, unrelated to motorcycle helmet topics. Toilet paper.

    Lopsided-Task-6762

    #11

    A woman secures a child in a car seat, smiling inside a vehicle. A car seat. Since nobody else has said it, I will. Secondhand car seats are so dangerous. You have no idea if they have been in an accident, after which they are supposed to be replaced no matter how minor. Not a mom, just an aunt.

    Weller_BWitched

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    The police will tell you to cut the belts off of them. When my son tas a teenager he barely tapped the back of a car and the cop told the lady to go by a new car seat for her little girl and cut the belts off of the old one. If I could have done it I would have told her to follow me to Walmart for a new one but I didn't have the money to do it. I told her to save the receipt to turn into my sons insurance.

    #12

    A pile of used batteries with various brands and colors, highlighting recycling needs and safety similar to motorcycle helmet care. Batteries. No one know how many charge cycles they have done.

    Olde94

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    I've never seen used rechargable batteries for sale. I would have assumed people just throw them out when they've lost their magic.

    #13

    Stacks of used tires in an outdoor setting, piled chaotically among other rubber items. Tires. I got into a whole argument about it with my automotive teacher in school, and everyone laughed at me and called me spoiled, but I just don’t feel that it’s worth taking a gamble on peoples safety with used tires.

    Imgumbygodamnit

    #14

    Wooden outdoor hot tub with steps in a garden setting, surrounded by greenery. Hottub. If it's been sitting dry for any length of time the gaskets are probably all shot and it will leak like a sieve.

    JonnyRottensTeeth

    #15

    A person using a metal press on fabric near a window in a sunlit room. I hate buying electronics second hand. Hard to trust people who want hundreds of dollars for something that doesn’t have a warranty to it. When I can pay 1-200 more to have a warranty with it

    Edit: let me rephrase. If I’m buying something used for 1000-1200 that I could get new for 1500. I’m buying new. Pro of buying something new. Return policy, warranty, legit company.


    Used from joe snow down on Fb marketplace: no warranty, no refund, potentially ripped off and held at gun point.


    I’m talking high priced electronics. Not a $40 phones.

    anon

    #16

    A black motorcycle helmet resting on a wooden outdoor bench. A bicycle helmet.

    plasm0r

    #17

    Hands using nail clippers, demonstrating self-care, unrelated to motorcycle helmet safety tips. Nail clippers.

    urbexcemetery

    #18

    Striped blue bedding set on pillows and a blanket. Bedsheets….you have no idea what’s happened on those….

    SpottedArmadillo

    donnapeluda_1 avatar
    Donna Peluda
    Donna Peluda
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Do you stay at hotels. I mean, I've never bought used sheets but I do stay at hotels

    #19

    Man inserting dentures, a personal item similar to a motorcycle helmet, often not bought secondhand for hygiene reasons. Dentures.

    fletchlivz

    #20

    Colorful LEGO bricks stacked together, showcasing a vibrant mix of red, yellow, blue, and green blocks. Lego sets. Never know if all the pieces are there.

    nikon78698

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Oh please, not very many people keep their sets separated and in the original box. My boys put theirs in the big Lego buckets and kept the instructions for each set in a desk drawer.

    #21

    Hand holding a pair of athletic shoes in a field, focusing on outdoor activity rather than a motorcycle helmet. Running shoes, not sure if that’s even a thing tho.

    FarraigeWolf

    #22

    Elegant white coffin in a room with wooden walls, showing red roses on top and framed photographs in the background. A coffin.

    nikthomas125

    #23

    Close-up of a computer interior with a Gigabyte component, lit by colorful LEDs, no motorcycle helmet in view. 2 years ago i would've said a GPU, but nowadays it isn't relevant anymore.

    TotoDuFour

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Several years ago a friends son bought a used computer from somebody that sells electronics at a flea market. It had kiddie p**n that attached itself to an email. Police show up take it and his wifes laptop. The SBI proved that it was on there when he bought it because he had the receipt. The county DA used him as an example, he had to register as a s*x offender and couldn't be alone with his kid until she turned 18.

    #24

    A Ledger hardware wallet next to a laptop adorned with a blue sticker, on a white desk, with plants nearby. Hardware Crypto Wallet
    The original owner set the recovery phrase so they can get your tokens at any point by using it on a new wallet.

    does-this-smell-off

    #25

    "Uncle John's Bathroom Reader books on colorful backgrounds, featuring vibrant covers." Uncle John’s bathroom reader.

    Spider-ManSixtySeven

    #26

    Translucent green and orange video game console with controllers on a wooden surface. After spending two hours cleaning out a Slim PS3 I purchased from a P**n Shop I would go with consoles. This poor system was so nasty on the inside that I’m surprised it didn’t over heat. There was just dust and crud every where even in the HDD bay. The funny thing was and what made me buy it was when it was hooked up it fired right up and the disc drive accepted and eject discs smooth as butter.

    RumbleTrumpet

    #27

    Land Rover parked on city street, highlighting the vehicle's rugged design. Anything Land Rover/ Range Rover. I’ve heard that they’re mad expensive to repair.

    waveslikemoses

    #28

    Blue lace bra hanging outside against a wall, with leafy branches in the background, unrelated to motorcycle helmet topic. Again or Ever?
    I won't ever buy used underwear and I would never again buy a used mattress. Sort of the same really.

    Saulington11

    #29

    Hands typing on a laptop keyboard, focused on digital content creation. Any tech.
    Advertisements claiming certified refurbished is utter rubbish.
    Most used tech gets auctioned and sent to shawty repairmen and resold on the websites that they came from.
    If you’re in the market for tech, almost always buy new unless you’re buying from someone or somewhere you know beyond the shadow of a doubt that they do good repair work.

    anon

    #30

    A dimly lit wooden desk with potted plants and a lamp, beside an office chair, no motorcycle helmet present. A computer chair....😬.

    bottlefedb16

    #31

    Oh you guys wouldn't buy used single use disposable products? Wow.

    DefinitelyIncorrect

    #32

    Contacts.

    dillydeli1

    #33

    A third hand.

    anon

    #34

    Anything that touches my privates.

    Also chewing gum.

    ineverthoughtoftea

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    I most definitely wouldn't buy ABC gum. Already been chewed gum.

