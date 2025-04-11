Thrifting Is Awesome But You Shouldn’t Buy These 34 Things Secondhand, According To Netizens
There’s an increasing trend of people buying secondhand instead of new. And nowadays, you can find almost anything at a thrift store or online marketplace. While I love browsing used goods, and scoring a great deal, I'll sometimes see something that will stop me in my tracks. It'll leave me wondering why anyone would sell something "like that," and more importantly, who would buy it? And for what good reason?
I’m talking things like teeth, broken shoes, dead plants, anything unhygienic or of a personal nature. Then again, I guess, as the saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” And to each their own... But it turns out I'm not the only one who is somewhat selective about what I'd buy "gently worn". People have been sharing their absolute no-no's when it comes to shopping for goods. Whether it's a matter of safety or hygiene, they've revealed why it pays to buy certain things brand new. From underwear, to earpods, Lego sets, to beds, Bored Panda has put together a list of items netizens think you should steer clear of next time you're tempted to save a few bucks.
Toothbrush.
Motorcycle helmet.
Underwear.
A mattress.
You want bedbugs? That's how you get bedbugs.
Shoes
I know that people do, but every time I've tried there was always someone else's foot indentions in them and they didn't feel or fit right.
Yes. Once a pair of shoes has been worn for a while, the wear pattern is established. If someone else wears them, their feet, gait etc. has to adapt to that wear pattern.
Climbing gear, unless it was from someone I knew for certain is an experienced climber and cared for their gear per manufacturer recommendations. Even then, I'd prefer to buy new.
Airpods/buds 🤮.
Balding automobile tires.
They should be turned in or disposed instead of selling them.
Guys remember when Belle Delphine sold her bath water?
Toilet paper.
A car seat. Since nobody else has said it, I will. Secondhand car seats are so dangerous. You have no idea if they have been in an accident, after which they are supposed to be replaced no matter how minor. Not a mom, just an aunt.
The police will tell you to cut the belts off of them. When my son tas a teenager he barely tapped the back of a car and the cop told the lady to go by a new car seat for her little girl and cut the belts off of the old one. If I could have done it I would have told her to follow me to Walmart for a new one but I didn't have the money to do it. I told her to save the receipt to turn into my sons insurance.
Batteries. No one know how many charge cycles they have done.
I've never seen used rechargable batteries for sale. I would have assumed people just throw them out when they've lost their magic.
Tires. I got into a whole argument about it with my automotive teacher in school, and everyone laughed at me and called me spoiled, but I just don’t feel that it’s worth taking a gamble on peoples safety with used tires.
Hottub. If it's been sitting dry for any length of time the gaskets are probably all shot and it will leak like a sieve.
I hate buying electronics second hand. Hard to trust people who want hundreds of dollars for something that doesn’t have a warranty to it. When I can pay 1-200 more to have a warranty with it
Edit: let me rephrase. If I’m buying something used for 1000-1200 that I could get new for 1500. I’m buying new. Pro of buying something new. Return policy, warranty, legit company.
Used from joe snow down on Fb marketplace: no warranty, no refund, potentially ripped off and held at gun point.
I’m talking high priced electronics. Not a $40 phones.
A bicycle helmet.
Nail clippers.
Bedsheets….you have no idea what’s happened on those….
Do you stay at hotels. I mean, I've never bought used sheets but I do stay at hotels
Dentures.
Lego sets. Never know if all the pieces are there.
Oh please, not very many people keep their sets separated and in the original box. My boys put theirs in the big Lego buckets and kept the instructions for each set in a desk drawer.
Running shoes, not sure if that’s even a thing tho.
A coffin.
2 years ago i would've said a GPU, but nowadays it isn't relevant anymore.
Several years ago a friends son bought a used computer from somebody that sells electronics at a flea market. It had kiddie p**n that attached itself to an email. Police show up take it and his wifes laptop. The SBI proved that it was on there when he bought it because he had the receipt. The county DA used him as an example, he had to register as a s*x offender and couldn't be alone with his kid until she turned 18.
Hardware Crypto Wallet
The original owner set the recovery phrase so they can get your tokens at any point by using it on a new wallet.
Uncle John’s bathroom reader.
After spending two hours cleaning out a Slim PS3 I purchased from a P**n Shop I would go with consoles. This poor system was so nasty on the inside that I’m surprised it didn’t over heat. There was just dust and crud every where even in the HDD bay. The funny thing was and what made me buy it was when it was hooked up it fired right up and the disc drive accepted and eject discs smooth as butter.
Anything Land Rover/ Range Rover. I’ve heard that they’re mad expensive to repair.
I won't ever buy used underwear and I would never again buy a used mattress. Sort of the same really.
Any tech.
Advertisements claiming certified refurbished is utter rubbish.
Most used tech gets auctioned and sent to shawty repairmen and resold on the websites that they came from.
If you’re in the market for tech, almost always buy new unless you’re buying from someone or somewhere you know beyond the shadow of a doubt that they do good repair work.
A computer chair....😬.
Oh you guys wouldn't buy used single use disposable products? Wow.
Contacts.
A third hand.
Anything that touches my privates.
Also chewing gum.
I most definitely wouldn't buy ABC gum. Already been chewed gum.