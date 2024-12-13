One recent concern that has been popping up in casual conversations is that scammers might use artificial intelligence tools to clone your voice or those of your loved ones in order to upgrade their phone scams. Phone scammers rely on creating a sense of urgency during calls. If they have access to the voices of the people you trust, this could vastly expand the number of potential targets.

It’s one thing to hear a stranger saying they’re a relative of yours and that they’ve been in an accident. It’s another thing entirely when that stranger is generating text using your relative’s voice. In these situations, it’s probably best to hang up and reach out to your family and friends for advice. Check in with the person who’s supposedly in trouble using their actual phone, social media, or email. Scammers rely on panic to get you to make mistakes.

Staying calm and focused under stress is how you fight back. But, it’s easier said than done. You need practice. When you’re in the middle of a stressful situation, you tend to rely on your training and your gut. If your gut says that something is too good or bad to be true, then it likely is.



