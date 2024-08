ADVERTISEMENT

For many of us, summer is all about reading books on the beach, eating juicy watermelon, enjoying barbecues with friends and spending some much needed time away from screens and out in nature. But as wonderful as the weather might be in your country during June, July and August, there’s a good chance that there are some storms brewing too.

People that live in regions that attract serious storms know the struggles of trying to prepare for extreme weather all too well. But when you don’t have a storm shelter to hide in or a garage to protect your car, you might have to get creative when it comes to preparing for nature to strike. Bored Panda has scoured the internet for the most amusing photos of people getting ready for extreme weather, so you’ll find some hilarious and brilliant tactics below. And be sure to upvote the ones you’ll remember when it’s time to take cover!