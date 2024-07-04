Review: "Every summer I fry my scalp because I’m not a hat person but I love being outside. I tested this out on an all day boat trip in blazing sun and my scalp was perfect! I used it again yesterday at all day pool party and I’m not burnt at all. I wish I would have found this sooner but I’ll never be without it again. It’s going with me to Florida in August and it will be scorching. Well worth the price because it actually works." - Kathy

