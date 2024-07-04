Surviving Summer: 22 Hacks To Conquer Heat, Bugs, And More
Summer: a symphony of cicadas, the sweet scent of sunscreen, and the joyful squeals of kids splashing in pools. It's a season of backyard barbecues, beach days, and long, lazy evenings. But amidst the idyllic imagery, summer also brings a unique set of challenges that can quickly dampen the fun. We're talking scorching sunburns that leave you peeling and relentless mosquitoes that turn any outdoor activity into an itchy ordeal. So get ready to discover 22 products to empower you to outsmart the season's challenges and embrace all that summer has to offer.
Review: "This Bug Bite Thing is genius!!! I wish I'd bought it sooner. So simple, yet it works so well. Just place over bug bite, pull back the handles and it suctions perfectly. I had instant relief from my bug bite. Well worth it for me, since I'm a mosquito magnet. Also, it will definitely come in handy with 3 kids being outdoors this summer! Thanks for such a a great product! I'll be buying a couple more for sure!" -BARBARA MAIXNER
Prevent Sunburn And Hair Damage With Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist Spf 30
Review: "Every summer I fry my scalp because I’m not a hat person but I love being outside. I tested this out on an all day boat trip in blazing sun and my scalp was perfect! I used it again yesterday at all day pool party and I’m not burnt at all. I wish I would have found this sooner but I’ll never be without it again. It’s going with me to Florida in August and it will be scorching. Well worth the price because it actually works." - Kathy
Never Spill Your Drink In The Sand Again With These Adorable Starfish Drink Cup Holders
Review: "these are so adorable and so helpful. my family is begging me to get more for guests and because we were fighting over getting our favorite colors. they were a hit at the beach and ended up being a necessity! i cant go to the beach without them now." - Hope
Review: "These work very well! Used them on our cruise & they held our towels in place. Very easy to use. Bright colors make them fun! Small enough to fold up & put anywhere, do not take up much room at all." -Nikki Lockey
Outsmart Odor With 72 Hour Odor Control Whole Body Deodorant, Keeping You Feeling Fresh All Summer Long
Review: "This is the absolute best deodorant I have ever used hands down. I live in Utah and we have very hot summers and I work outdoor construction . They claim 72 hours but its more like 96 hours with zero odor and I mean zero odor. It smells a little funky when you first put it on but that smell is gone in seconds. Life time customer going forwards." - Just a guy
Experience Instant Relief From The Scorching Sun With Soft Breathable Cooling Towels, Designed To Keep You Cool And Comfortable On Even The Hottest Days
Review: "We love these. They are easy to store, travel with with and wash. Our daughter uses these for softball tournaments and keeps her very cool on those hot days in the sun. They are easy to wash and hold their color and they easily fit into coolers. The other girls on her team have ordered them since." - Stefanie Valdo
Review: "I work from home and started to realize knats landing on my computer screen as I work. While scrolling Facebook I seen a video on how to get rid of them and this came up. So I ordered it. As you can see it really work. I haven't seen any in weeks. I always be sure to keep my rooms dark so they go straight to the traps. Easy to use, great value for your money. 10/10" - Ms. Madagascar
We're not just here to help you survive the sweltering heat and pesky pests; we're here to help you thrive. Get ready to discover even more tips and tricks that will transform your summer from ordinary to extraordinary. Whether you're seeking creative ways to keep the kids entertained or yearning for a moment of respite from the chaos, we've got you covered.
Fire Up The Fun With A Bubble Machine Gun
Review: "Absolutely awesome , my kiddos love it and it keeps me pretty entertained as well!!! It makes our little dance parties so much more fun" - Jayden
Review: "We bought these for our beach vacation, and I am so glad we did! They are pretty unnoticeable until it is time to add more sunscreen, then they turn a light purple color. They worked great and stayed on through swimming and sweating. It came with a ton, so you will definitely have enough to go around. A MUST-have for sun protection." - Mindy
Laptop Sun Shade: The Essential Accessory For Working (Or Playing) In The Sun
Review: "I am so happy to have this sunshade. My co-working space has a pool on the rooftop, so now I can do work on the lounge chair and do not have to worry about glare. It took me less than a minute to figure out how to install. It now lives in my backpack, folds up nicely, and is very lightweight. Being able to work out in the sun has increased my happiness and productivity." - Sarah Nathan
Endless Water Balloon Battles: Magnetic Reusable Water Balloons Are Quick To Refill And Never Pop!
Review: "These are awesome! Keep them clean and you can use foe years! I clean them with dish soap and lay them out open to dry. They are durable (none have broke) they close themselves up. They are fun in the bath tube or the pool and they are good for the environment. Not having tiny peices of plastic all over my yard is a win also!" - gunguy
Yell "UNO!" From The Pool Or The Beach With The Waterproof UNO Splash
Review: "I got this for our summer vacation and it’s been a hit. We have several versions of Uno, but the plastic cards of this set make shuffling so easy. I wish all cards were made like these. 100% recommend. We’ll probably use these cards instead of the standard ones most of the time." - Ellen Rose
Don't Let Your Water Bottle Be A Square; Fill It With Sleek, Slender Ice Sticks Made With Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Cube Trays
Review: "This is one of the best, practical items I’ve bought. Just follow the instructions as indicated. I washed the trays, filled them with water and once they were frozen, I pushed each row of ice from the bottom of the tray and the ice simply pops up (DON’T twist the tray!). The ice size fits perfectly through most bottled water tops but I mainly use it in my Corkcicle canteen since conventional ice cubes are too large." - Dana S.
From Beach Days To Backyard Bbqs: Baby Indoor & Outdoor Playpen Tent Is Your Go-To Play Area
Review: "We absolutely love this playpen! The color is super easy to spot on the beach and it folds out in a quick minute. It’s sturdy in the wind and big enough that my daughter actually enjoys her little cozy cave spot away from the sun. Super easy to use even just myself solo and light to carry!" - Mom
But hold on tight, because we're not done yet! The summer season is full of surprises, both delightful and daunting. From unexpected rain showers to impromptu road trips, it's important to be prepared for anything that comes your way. That's why we've compiled a series of clever hacks and resourceful solutions to help you navigate the unexpected and keep your summer plans on track.
Never Miss A Moment: Waterproof Phone Case For Underwater Photos And Videos
Review: "I used this at a water park so I could keep my phone with me. My phone stayed dry and it floated on top of the water while I was in the pool. Worked great!" - C. Lynne
Keep Your Cool With The Titan Deep Freeze Cooler, The Ultimate Ice Retention Champion
Review: "Very comfortable when carrying it on the shoulder. Easy to load and unload as it has handles. Easy to open since it does not have a zipper. Fits the perfect amount of drinks and food. Keeps everything cool for a long time! Great price! Very pleased!" - Mr. Blanco
No More Sandy Sandwiches: Enjoy A Picnic On A Large Sandproof Beach Blanket
Review: "Our family loves this blanket! It matched our shibumi shade and the sand just blew off. Perfect for our family and very happy with our purchase. Rolls up into a small bag and was easy to wash." - Zach Harrod
Review: "I love this product! It keeps my hair looking shiny and neat! Keeps my hair by my ears in place. No more re-wetting my hairline with water or hairspray to keep my hair neat because with this wax it keeps everything exactly in place!!! I love it!!!" - Judy
Quick-Dry Water Shoes: The Perfect Blend Of Comfort And Protection For All Your Water Activities
Review: "I purchased for a “just in case” at the beach. I am so glad I did! My 85 year old dad wore them on the beach. They were perfect for his walk from the condo and down the beach and into the water. They will definitely be asked for our next beach trip." - Karrie
Don't Let The Sun's Rays Ruin Your Car's Interior - Shield It With A Foldable Car Windshield Sun Shade
Review: "Really does a good job keeping the sun off my dashboard. The AC doesn't have to work as hard chilling down when starting my commute. Great price😀" - Russell L. Taylor
Achieve A Flawless, Airbrushed Complexion With The Tirtir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation
Review: "This is the best foundation I’ve ever tried. Full coverage and does not take a lot of product to do so. The sponge works fantastic and I didn’t even have to use concealer. Love love love it!!! I will say that it takes a little work to find the right shade but I went 2 shades darker than what I thought I was based on other reviews and it worked for me. I hope they never stop making this foundation!!! The price is more than worth it." - Jamie Vega
Review: "I bought a travel size of this product last year for a trip to a beachy jungle and it worked so well. So I decided to buy the bigger size! It goes on smooth, doesn't feel sticky and smells nice. It has held up well in humid weather and even in the rain. No chafing when walking a lot of miles and is perfect for a workout session. Love that there is no toxic chemicals in this product too! My thick rubbing together thighs thanks you Megababe!" - Amazon Customer